Jarrett Allen is only NBA player under 25YO to reach 3,000 career rebounds

On Wednesday night, Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen earned the title of being the only player under 25-year-old to have reach 3,000 career rebounds. Allen ended the night on a double-double with 18 points, 16 rebounds and one assist in their home game win against the Orlando Magic, 103-92.

Allen was the third leading scorer on the team Wednesday night behind team leader forward Evan Mobley, who scored 22 points with three rebounds and three assists for the night. Fellow forward Dean Wade scored 12 points as well making him the second leader for additions to the scoreboard.

Allen shows the importance of his role by contributing rebounds for second-chance points that result in extending the lead in addition to his teammate's efforts on the floor.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are on a three-game win streak, and they will face the Boston Celtics on Friday evening. Both teams are 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the division. Tip-off will be at 7:30 p.m. at the TD Garden in Boston.

