shepherdexpress.com
"Choose Reason Over Treason" Signs Now All Over Wisconsin
Minocqua Brewing Company not only makes great beer, but it also is a company with a point of view. For more information about the brewery and their Super PAC, please click here. “Those who forget good and evil and seek only to know the facts are more likely to achieve...
Investigation: Unrequested ballots sent to Wisconsin lawmaker's home
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after absentee ballots were sent to a lawmaker's home who did not request them.
wpr.org
If elected, Tim Michels says he'd consider breaking up the DNR. He wouldn't be the first Wisconsin Republican to try.
Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels’ proposal to break up the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is being welcomed by one former Republican lawmaker who floated a similar idea years ago. At the same time, a former DNR secretary argues splitting up the agency would cost more and provide less service.
wclo.com
Beloit sees rise in absentee and early voters
The numbers are showing that Beloit is seeing an increase in absentee and early in-person voting as election day gets even closer. Director of Strategic Communications Sarah Lock says the city has issued 2,200 absentee ballots and already received back 1,350. Lock says that in 2018, the city totaled 1,500 absentee ballots for the entire election.
wiproud.com
Ballot Facebook photo results in a felony charge in Wisconsin
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man accused of posting his election ballot on social media has been charged with a felony that carries possible incarceration if he’s convicted in what a Wisconsin prosecutor calls a “test case.”. Paul Buzzell, 52, of Mequon, appeared in Ozaukee County...
In the 608: A look at Halloween around the 608
MADISON, Wis. — Halloween is here and that means it’s time for trick-or-treating. You can find a list of trick-or-treating hours for your area on Channel3000.com. Many larger cities, like Janesville, have designated trick-or-treating hours. LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin There are also plenty of Halloween-themed events happening around the 608 for everyone to enjoy. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL...
wearegreenbay.com
Governor Tony Evers and challenger Tim Michels discuss how they would lead Wisconsin
(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking to the two men running for Wisconsin Governor, the incumbent, Governor Tony Evers, and the Republican challenger Tim Michels. As we enter the final days before election day, the two joined the show to discuss what makes them...
wpr.org
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul says he's running to protect 'freedom' that's under attack in Wisconsin
At a Planned Parenthood rally in Middleton exactly one month before Election Day, the theme of the evening was taking control. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul told supporters that Wisconsinites lost control over their personal health-care decisions when Republican lawmakers refused to repeal an 1849 state law that bans most abortions.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Monday their first-ever criminal conviction under the state’s invasive species law. The case involved the importation of live red swamp crayfish, which are native to southern states and are not native to northern states, including Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.
wclo.com
Virtual job fair hosts employers from 12 southern Wisconsin counties
A virtual job fair next Monday is giving those seeking employment an opportunity to meet with businesses from twelve counties in southern Wisconsin. Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board Business Services Manager Gail Graham says this job fair is a little different from ones they’ve previously held because they’re partnering with the South Central board to offer even more opportunities to those seeking jobs.
Wisconsin 2022 elections: What are the most important races in Wisconsin?
2022 is an important election year in Wisconsin: we have races for Governor, U.S. Senator, State Attorney General and State Secretary of State - not to mention hundreds of local races.
PolitiFact Wisconsin: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on ending cash bail claim
Ending cash bail has come up again and again in TV ads against Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.
wclo.com
Workforce transportation summit happening November 1st at Blackhawk Tech
Local and state stakeholders roll up their sleeves to address the barriers to a transportation system that is environmentally friendly, economically competitive, and works for families and workers. Competitive Wisconsin is teaming up with the Madison Region Economic Development Partnership on a workforce transportation accelerator event in Janesville. Madison Region...
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Madison, WI
One of the best parts of any trip is taking in food options along the way. Every city has a lot to offer, and Madison, WI, is no different. Madison is a city with an isthmus, as two giant lakes – Lake Mendota and Lake Monona, frame either side of the state capitol.
Fiscal Facts: State tax burden drops yet again
Amid the pandemic and resulting recession, Wisconsin’s tax burden — or its state and local tax collections as a share of personal income in the state — fell in 2020 to its lowest level in at least a generation. New data from the U.S. Census Bureau show...
Ron John owns the left — yet again — in Wisconsin
Democrats are spending big for Mandela Barnes. But the MAGA-friendly conservative up for a third term could end up with a better record than Aaron Rodgers.
wclo.com
Workers at Sunnyside dispensary unionize
Workers at the Sunnyside cannabis dispensary in South Beloit are now part of the Teamsters Local 777. President Jim Glimco says there worker’s hard work, dauntlessness, and passion will get them a strong contract when they go to the bargaining table. Glimco says at one point during the organizing...
Minnesota death metal guitarist killed by wrong-way drunk-driver in Wisconsin
A Robbinsdale death metal guitarist was killed by an alleged drunk driver in a wrong-way crash near Hudson, Wisconsin at the weekend. The band, Gorrified, confirmed 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt's death on Sunday. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that the wrong-way driver, a 31-year-old woman from Alexandria, Minnesota, is being held...
wiproud.com
2 dead after driver going 100 mph crashes into Wis. senator
MADISON, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Police documents released Thursday show that the Pennsylvania woman who was killed in a collision with the WI state Senate minority leader was traveling at 100 mph (161 kph) at the time of the collision. Alyssa Ortman, 27, and her daughter, Khaleesi Fink, 5, were...
wearegreenbay.com
Hunter discovers human skeletal remains in northern Wisconsin
FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation after a hunter found human skeletal remains in Florence County. According to the DOJ, the human remains were found on the morning of October 28. The release states that on Friday morning, a hunter...
