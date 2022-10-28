ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

shepherdexpress.com

"Choose Reason Over Treason" Signs Now All Over Wisconsin

Minocqua Brewing Company not only makes great beer, but it also is a company with a point of view. For more information about the brewery and their Super PAC, please click here. “Those who forget good and evil and seek only to know the facts are more likely to achieve...
WISCONSIN STATE
wclo.com

Beloit sees rise in absentee and early voters

The numbers are showing that Beloit is seeing an increase in absentee and early in-person voting as election day gets even closer. Director of Strategic Communications Sarah Lock says the city has issued 2,200 absentee ballots and already received back 1,350. Lock says that in 2018, the city totaled 1,500 absentee ballots for the entire election.
BELOIT, WI
wiproud.com

Ballot Facebook photo results in a felony charge in Wisconsin

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man accused of posting his election ballot on social media has been charged with a felony that carries possible incarceration if he’s convicted in what a Wisconsin prosecutor calls a “test case.”. Paul Buzzell, 52, of Mequon, appeared in Ozaukee County...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: A look at Halloween around the 608

MADISON, Wis. — Halloween is here and that means it’s time for trick-or-treating. You can find a list of trick-or-treating hours for your area on Channel3000.com. Many larger cities, like Janesville, have designated trick-or-treating hours. LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin There are also plenty of Halloween-themed events happening around the 608 for everyone to enjoy. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Monday their first-ever criminal conviction under the state’s invasive species law. The case involved the importation of live red swamp crayfish, which are native to southern states and are not native to northern states, including Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.
WISCONSIN STATE
wclo.com

Virtual job fair hosts employers from 12 southern Wisconsin counties

A virtual job fair next Monday is giving those seeking employment an opportunity to meet with businesses from twelve counties in southern Wisconsin. Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board Business Services Manager Gail Graham says this job fair is a little different from ones they’ve previously held because they’re partnering with the South Central board to offer even more opportunities to those seeking jobs.
WISCONSIN STATE
wclo.com

Workforce transportation summit happening November 1st at Blackhawk Tech

Local and state stakeholders roll up their sleeves to address the barriers to a transportation system that is environmentally friendly, economically competitive, and works for families and workers. Competitive Wisconsin is teaming up with the Madison Region Economic Development Partnership on a workforce transportation accelerator event in Janesville. Madison Region...
JANESVILLE, WI
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Madison, WI

One of the best parts of any trip is taking in food options along the way. Every city has a lot to offer, and Madison, WI, is no different. Madison is a city with an isthmus, as two giant lakes – Lake Mendota and Lake Monona, frame either side of the state capitol.
MADISON, WI
wclo.com

Workers at Sunnyside dispensary unionize

Workers at the Sunnyside cannabis dispensary in South Beloit are now part of the Teamsters Local 777. President Jim Glimco says there worker’s hard work, dauntlessness, and passion will get them a strong contract when they go to the bargaining table. Glimco says at one point during the organizing...
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
wiproud.com

2 dead after driver going 100 mph crashes into Wis. senator

MADISON, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Police documents released Thursday show that the Pennsylvania woman who was killed in a collision with the WI state Senate minority leader was traveling at 100 mph (161 kph) at the time of the collision. Alyssa Ortman, 27, and her daughter, Khaleesi Fink, 5, were...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Hunter discovers human skeletal remains in northern Wisconsin

FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation after a hunter found human skeletal remains in Florence County. According to the DOJ, the human remains were found on the morning of October 28. The release states that on Friday morning, a hunter...
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI

