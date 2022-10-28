Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street Sign
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town Feel
Women's Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibition
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant
Haunted NEO Road Trip: Aurora Inn
whbc.com
AccuWeather Winter Prediction: Less Snow, Not as Cold
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They measured 52 inches of snow at the Akron Canton Airport weather station last Winter. That’s just above the average. Look for less this Winter predicts AccuWeather, pointing to another La Nina setting up, also bringing above-normal temperatures but more rainfall.
Winter Weather Outlook: What to expect this season
Leaves are falling and the winter is just around the corner, but what can we expect here in Northeast Ohio? FOX 8's meteorologists are breaking down the winter weather outlook.
TONIGHT at 6: FOX 8’s winter weather outlook
Winter is coming, but will it be a harsh one or mild?
Rain, cooler temps on the way — Here’s when
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A mild night but rain is on the way with our next system to bring some colder air. Temperatures will fall into the low 50s and upper 40s by tomorrow morning. Rain moves in after midnight with showers arriving for the early morning commute. Waking up...
It’s a creepy good Halloween morning in the Fox 8 Studio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Jungle Terry got everyone in the Halloween spirit, including Kenny Crumpton, when he brought some of his spooky and creepy friends to the Fox 8 studio. Students from Cleveland’s Campus International School joined in the festivities. The students were dressed as characters from their favorite books and also had the chance to trick-or-treat with Wayne, Kristi, Stefani and Todd. Click here to learn more about Jungle Terry.
We are the cause of the deer problem
I agree with Emery Pinter’s letter to the Sun Post about Parma Heights’ plan to use lethal deer culling measures. I raised my concerns with Mayor Marie Gallo. Though I understand that the high numbers have resulted in dangerous driving conditions, I also think we should be using more humane measures that science and technology have to offer.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
Are you in the mood for some delicious fried chicken?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself in Lakewood, you can't go wrong with the fried chicken at this soul food restaurant. Check out their wing dings, which can be served plain or with jerk, garlic, parmesan, buffalo, or BBQ sauce. Southern Cafe also serves fantastic chicken and waffles; their take on the dish features deep fried chicken that's been marinated in buttermilk, red velvet waffles, and creamy low country grits. You can also get a fried chicken dinner with a corn muffin and two sides of your choice. For even more flavor, you can cover your fried chicken with honey glaze, BBQ sauce, or gravy and onions. As for sides, you can't go wrong with soul food staples like collard greens, mac & cheese, candied yams, or fresh fries.
Say hello to new bison at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcome new bison to the family. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany learn more about Blue, Grun and Topaz from Travis Vineyard, an Animal Curator with the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Interesting fact, did you know the Cleveland Zoo hasn't had bison since the 1970's. https://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/zoo.
Odd 'Bridge to Nowhere' in Ohio Has People Fascinated
It truly did serve a purpose when it was built.
How long lanes on State Road in Parma will be closed
Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1, State Road in Parma will be reduced to one northbound lane for 14 days due to road construction.
Ohio fire departments issue warning about carbon monoxide, fire
The Uniontown Fire Department on Friday issued a warning about the dangers carbon monoxide, calling it the silent killer.
cleveland19.com
‘It’s a chicken salad’: Customers come from near and far to try Cleveland’s East 81st Deli
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Customers are coming from all over the country to East 81st Deli on Superior Avenue for a chicken salad. Tenisha Godfrey went viral on TikTok about a month ago talking about the infamous chicken salad. Now, the post has over 11 million views, and the salads...
Kitchen’s open! Cleveland restaurants, bars with late-night food
Where once you could nosh at many a location, now places formerly known for keeping us fed late aren’t keeping their kitchens open.
Cleveland Metroparks to buy $3.8M golf course, return it to natural state
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Metroparks is moving to expand South Chagrin Reservation in Solon by adding nearly 150 acres from a defunct golf course and returning it to its natural state as protected green space. The property, part of the Hawthorne Valley Country Club, would cost the park district...
Avon Tree Lighting Festival Ride with Santa contest forms due: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as applications are now being accepted for the city’s annual “Ride with Santa” contest. Parents can download the contest form then kids can write a letter to Santa letting the big guy know why they would like to ride with him to the city’s annual Tree Lighting Festival and help him light the holiday decorations. The festival is Dec. 3 at the Avon Aquatic Facility (new location), 36265 Detroit Road. Children ages 3 to 14 years-old prior to December 31, 2022 may enter the contest. One entry per child. Deadline to submit forms is 5 p.m. Nov. 18.
Homegrown Halloween fun at The Haunted Yard in Parma
PARMA, Ohio — People are lined up on Rousseau Drive in Parma, and it's not for a pierogi sale. They're here for a devilishly good scare at the Haunted Yard in Parma. Created in 1988, Joel Andexler, his brother Eric, and an army of volunteers spend months on the designing the attraction that now takes up four backyards.
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
Fire 45 Grille to open in North Royalton by end of this year, city officials say
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- The owner of The Islander Bar & Grille in Middleburg Heights will open a new restaurant on Ohio 82 in North Royalton. Chad Trush -- who, according to his Facebook page, lives in Strongsville -- is calling the new restaurant Fire 45 Grille + Social. The eatery will fill a building, plus an addition, formerly occupied by Mario’s restaurant off the south side of Ohio 82 just west of State Road.
Roxy Ann is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week
In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!
