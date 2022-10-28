ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

kevin Hampton
3d ago

Typical democratic lies! just like Biden said gas was over 5 dollars a gallon when he took office! That's why no one believes anything the media says! Lies lies and more lies! Something is wrong with anyone that actually votes democratic in Ohio! If They vote democratic. They need very special help!

Marcella Lilly
2d ago

You make me laugh😂😂😂!! Vance was leading by 3 now you are saying Tim Ryan by 6 wear did you get your poll. Gas is 5.00, heating oil is7.00.a gal.” Inflation is the highest in 40 years and Ryan loves Pelosi and want the democrats to win . I don’t think so my vote goes to Vance ,

Bobbyd
3d ago

literally yesterday Vance was ahead by 2.so in less than 24 hours it changed by 6. highly doubtful

The Lima News

Whaley: This election is key for Ohio women

LIMA — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley visited Vibe Coffeehouse & Cafe to meet and speak with community members Monday morning. Whaley, who served as Dayton mayor from 2014 until this year, is running for Ohio governor against incumbent Mike DeWine, a Republican. Whaley said some of the most important issues she will address if elected governor on Nov. 8 are abortion, redistricting and jobs for working families.
Cleveland.com

Chelsea Clark for Ohio secretary of state: endorsement editorial

In a year when former President Donald Trump still stokes the dangerous lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen -- endorsing state-level candidates he apparently thinks will be able and willing to help him if he runs again in 2024 -- the race for Ohio’s secretary of state, the state’s chief elections officer, takes on special importance.
WTRF

Do I need my ID to vote in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kayla Griffin remembers driving home from her Kent State University dorm in 2008 to vote for the first time. But as a frequent election flyer 14 years later, the Ohio director for national voting rights organization All Voting is Local still has to occasionally check the secretary of state’s website to confirm what identification will work on Election Day.
Cleveland.com

Mike DeWine for Ohio governor: endorsement editorial

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine wants Ohioans to give him a second term as the state’s chief executive, a goal former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat, is challenging. Our editorial board has frequently disagreed with DeWine, but his wise stewardship of the state’s economy, his exceptionally strong record in economic development and his responsible leadership of Ohio during the COVID-19 pandemic merit his re-election.
WFMJ.com

Extended early voting hours underway Monday in Ohio

Ohioans have more convenient hours to vote in the November General Election as of now. Early in-person voting hours are now extended as listed below:. October 31: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. November 1-4: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. November 5: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. November 6: 1:00 p.m....
NBC4 Columbus

Top Ohio school board debates resolution blocking LGBTQ+ protections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education’s executive committee further considered a resolution Monday that could reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students. The executive committee for Ohio’s top school board voted to schedule an additional meeting for Nov. 14 to continue debating a resolution that opponents said could harm LGBTQ+ youth in […]
WTRF- 7News

Ohio looks to become newest state to ban noncitizen voting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republicans in Ohio are promoting a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections, fighting back at what they see as a push for such access in liberal enclaves such as San Francisco and New York City. It would make Ohio the seventh state to take […]
Cleveland.com

As you mark your ballot this November, consider Ohio’s children, the key to Ohio’s future: Lisa Gray

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There is a lot that children can do that many of us cannot, starting with finding the joy and humor in the simplest of things, to contorting their bodies into ridiculously small spaces and then falling down without needing an ice pack and two Advil. What they can’t always do is stick up for themselves. And I don’t mean on the playground, I mean in a much tougher place — at the ballot box.
WKYC

NEW POLL: Tim Ryan holds slight lead over JD Vance in Ohio's US Senate race; Mike DeWine well ahead of Nan Whaley in battle for governor

BEREA, Ohio — With less than two weeks to go before the midterm elections, could Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat be on the verge of flipping?. In the race to replace the retiring Republican Rob Portman, a new poll released Wednesday by Baldwin Wallace University shows Democratic nominee and current U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan with a narrow lead over venture capitalist and author JD Vance. 50.2% of respondents favored Ryan compared to 46% for the GOP's Vance, with a +/-3.5% margin of error.
hometownstations.com

Ohio Board of Elections start special hours for early voting this week

Columbus, OH (WLIO) - Secretary of State's officials say that early voting is up, compared to the last time that Ohio had statewide races on the ballot. According to the numbers released last week, there have been over 1 million people requesting early in-person and absentee ballots. Which is nearly a 2% increase over the 2018 election. Ohio voters still have little more than a week that they can cast their ballots early and the County Board of Elections will have special hours for people to take advantage of early voting.
WANE-TV

Petition to amend Ohio’s minimum wage accepted

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office accepted a petition to amend the minimum-wage rate in Ohio Friday. The Attorney General’s Office received a written petition to amend Article II, Section 34a of the state constitution, which sets the wage rate, on Oct. 20. The petition proposed to increase the rate and “modify existing requirements for various groups of employees” per a release.
Cleveland.com

No on Statewide Issue 2, denying noncitizens a local political voice: endorsement editorial

In 2019, the southwest Ohio village of Yellow Springs held a local referendum on whether the village’s 30 or so noncitizens could vote on local matters. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose stepped in at that point, directing the Greene County Board of Election not to register Yellow Springs noncitizens to vote.
10TV

Governor announces $100 million for EV charging stations in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine announced $100 million is available to build electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state over the next five years. DriveOhio, a division of the Ohio Department of Transportation, is accepting proposals from companies to install and operate EV charging stations in Ohio. The...
