Nashville, TN

Stolen Bellevue food truck 'ItzAPhillyThing' returned, damaged

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WZTV) — ItzAPhillyThing has its food truck back. Crooks stole it more than a week ago. Metro Police says they are still looking for the person responsible. “We had speakers right here,” owner Zyhir Baker-Elam said. Baker-Elam started his Philly cheesesteak operation in 2018. It started...
Part of I-24 shutdown for deadly Robertson County shooting

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Part of I-24 is shutdown due to a deadly shooting that occurred in Robertson County, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reports. TBI confirmed one person is dead, and the incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Monday. Special agents are currently responding to the...
Man shot multiple times in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- An investigation is underway in Murfreesboro after a man is shot. A shooting occurred on the 100 block of John R. Rice Boulevard at around 3:15 a.m. Saturday. Murfreesboro police say a man received multiple gunshot wounds. The victim went to the hospital by ambulance. His condition...
Four Nashville firefighters fall through floor while battling blaze, arson suspected

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Four Nashville firefighters fell through a hole in a home Monday morning while putting out a fire expected to be caused by arson. Firefighters responded to the residence Monday morning at 509 Brick Church Lane. The Nashville Fire Department (NFD) reports after responding to the unoccupied home, four firefighters fell into a hole in the floor.
Everyone accounted for in 3-alarm apartment fire in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. -- A building is destroyed in a 3-alarm apartment fire in Antioch. A fire started before 5 a.m. in building A of the Brentridge Apartments, 1500 Brentridge Drive, the Nashville Fire Department said. Flames were through the roof when crews arrived on scene, prompting the fire to be upgraded to a 3-alarm.
Parking prices are not affordable for people working in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — People who make their living working in downtown Nashville say they can't afford the price of parking. FOX 17 News spoke with musicians, security, and others who work downtown, and we learned that some employees get help from their employers to pay for parking. But most people have had to find alternative ways to find affordable parking.
Funeral arrangements announced for Jerry Lee Lewis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for rock 'n' roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis, who died at the age of 87 on Friday at his Memphis home. Mourners will be able to pay their respects on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hernando Funeral Home in Mississippi for visitation. Address: 2281 Hwy. 51 S., Hernando, MS 38632.
Watchdog finds issues with grants given to some Nashville nonprofits

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A nonprofit watchdog has found the City of Nashville provided grants totaling $5 million to local nonprofit organizations but not all of them are in good standing with the state. Adam Andrzejewski, CEO of nonprofit watchdog OpenTheBooks.com found on average, 58 organizations received an average of $80,000 in grants...
Stars, fans gather to honor life and legacy of Loretta Lynn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Thousands of people from around the world are in Nashville honoring the life of Loretta Lynn. A celebration of life and music was held Sunday night at the Grand Ole Opry to pay tribute to the country music legend, who died earlier this month. A long line wrapped around the Opry House property as eager fans paid their respects to the Coal Miner’s Daughter.
