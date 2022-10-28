Read full article on original website
Teenager in critical condition after shooting on Carver Ave. in Virginia Beach
Police are now investigating following a shooting that left a teen in Virginia Beach with critical injuries.
Man in VB sentenced to 6 months after Little Debbie food wrappers lead to arrest
A man in Virginia Beach has been sentenced to around 6 months behind bars after a trail of Little Debbie food wrappers led to his arrest late this summer.
Kill Devil Hills woman charged with possessing controlled substance at Dare County Detention Center
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Kill Devil Hills woman is facing a charge for possessing a controlled substance at Dare County Detention Center. According to an October 24 DCSO press release, on October 16, 2022 at around 4:30 p.m., a DCSO deputy working the B-District was called to the Dare County Detention Center. “When the Deputy arrived, they were told that a controlled substance was located in an inmate’s personal property,” stated the release.
Kitty Hawk woman arrested on drug charge
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Kitty Hawk woman on a heroin charge. According to a DCSO press release, on October 20, 2022 at around 9:50 a.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force arrested Celia Nicole Davis, 31, of Kitty Hawk, for felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin.
Autopsy: 2-year-old found dead in motel had deadly levels of this in her body
The mother of the 2-year-old that was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Virginia Beach has been charged with second-degree murder.
Elizabeth City man arrested for September shooting death of woman
The Elizabeth City Police Department has reported the arrest of an Elizabeth City man for the shooting death of a woman in September. Officers with the Elizabeth City Police Department arrested Timothy Lavon Laster Jr., 28, of Elizabeth City, on October 15, 2022 for murder. Laster was processed and transported...
Colington man charged with assault by strangulation
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Colington man on assault by strangulation charge. According to a DCSO press release, on October 18, 2022 at approximately 11:21 p.m., DCSO A-District was dispatched to a domestic in progress in the area of Knight Court in Colington.
Man arrested following armed robbery on Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach
According to police, officers responded to the call around 9:30 p.m. to a business in the 700 block of Lynnhaven Parkway.
'Cowboy varmint' | Elizabeth City Downtown asks masked rider to 'yee-haw' back to town, pick up horse poop
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City Downtown is on the lookout for a masked, sombreroed "cowboy varmint" that failed to pick up after his trusty steed. A post from the Facebook page said someone needs to "yee-haw him back to town" to clean up some dung on the sidewalk on North Poindexter Street.
UPDATE: Missing Virginia Beach woman located
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: Virginia Beach Police posted a Tweet Sunday afternoon reporting that Ms. Valiente had been located:. Police didn't provide any details regarding where she was found. ___________________________________________. Police in Virginia Beach are asking for the public's help to locate a woman who's been missing for...
OBX town sees 23 vehicle break-ins overnight
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - An Outer Banks town is looking for help finding a suspect and a person of interest after police say 23 vehicles were broken into over the course of one night. The Kill Devil Hills Police Department says on Tuesday between midnight and 5 a.m.,...
Hampton Roads father, daughters plead guilty for roles in attack on U.S. Capitol
Members of a Hampton Roads family have pleaded guilty to charges for their roles in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Kitty Hawk breaks ground on new police station
Four years after the Town of Kitty Hawk made the decision to move the police station from its present location on Kitty Hawk Road to a new location, the town held a groundbreaking ceremony at the former site of the Sentara Medical Center. The $4.1 million purchase of the property...
A Modern Twist in Southern Shores
At the intersection of love, loss and longing sits a house perched high up on a forested dune in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. There, the grownup version of a girl of the ’60s realized her dream of a long, lean mid-century modern house like the floorplans she had drawn during church decades before.
Popular Virginia Beach restaurant temporarily closed because of 'current economic climate'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A popular Virginia Beach restaurant is closing its doors temporarily. This weekend, a lot of hungry people showed up at Mary’s Kitchen for a hot breakfast only to find a locked door. The owner of the Virginia Beach staple says the business is shut...
Judge orders father of Donovon Lynch to clarify legal representation in wrongful death lawsuit
NORFOLK, Va. — A judge ordered the father of 25-year-old Donovon Lynch -- who was shot and killed in 2021 by a Virginia Beach police officer -- to Norfolk's federal courthouse on Monday to clarify his legal representation moving forward. Weeks ago, 13News Now reported former Lieutenant Governor Justin...
Child, 12 others rescued from sinking fishing boat off NC coast; massive container ship collided with fishing vessel
Photos showed the fishing boat was nearly underwater at the time of the rescue.
High rip current risk and dangerous shorebreak at all area ocean beaches today
HIGH rip current risk and dangerous shorebreak at all area ocean beaches including Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco, Hatteras Village and Ocracoke. Ocean swimming is not recommended, stay out of the water!. Strongest rip currents often occur...
Virginia Beach ‘Wounded Warrior’ contractor ordered to repay $1 million in kickbacks to government
A company from Virginia Beach that administered a $265 million contract under the 'Wounded Warrior' program was forced to pay a $1 million fine by a federal court this week over kickbacks paid by a sub-contractor.
Meet Capt. Alvie 'Cool' Culanding, the first Filipino American captain at Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — To understand who Alvie Aquino Culanding is today, you'll have to know his parents, two immigrants from the Philippines who started a family in the United States and settled in Hampton Roads. Culanding's father enlisted in the U.S. Navy in the 60s and his mother...
