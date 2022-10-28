The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Kill Devil Hills woman is facing a charge for possessing a controlled substance at Dare County Detention Center. According to an October 24 DCSO press release, on October 16, 2022 at around 4:30 p.m., a DCSO deputy working the B-District was called to the Dare County Detention Center. “When the Deputy arrived, they were told that a controlled substance was located in an inmate’s personal property,” stated the release.

