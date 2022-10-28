ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kill Devil Hills, NC

thecoastlandtimes.com

Kill Devil Hills woman charged with possessing controlled substance at Dare County Detention Center

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Kill Devil Hills woman is facing a charge for possessing a controlled substance at Dare County Detention Center. According to an October 24 DCSO press release, on October 16, 2022 at around 4:30 p.m., a DCSO deputy working the B-District was called to the Dare County Detention Center. “When the Deputy arrived, they were told that a controlled substance was located in an inmate’s personal property,” stated the release.
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Kitty Hawk woman arrested on drug charge

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Kitty Hawk woman on a heroin charge. According to a DCSO press release, on October 20, 2022 at around 9:50 a.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force arrested Celia Nicole Davis, 31, of Kitty Hawk, for felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin.
KITTY HAWK, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Elizabeth City man arrested for September shooting death of woman

The Elizabeth City Police Department has reported the arrest of an Elizabeth City man for the shooting death of a woman in September. Officers with the Elizabeth City Police Department arrested Timothy Lavon Laster Jr., 28, of Elizabeth City, on October 15, 2022 for murder. Laster was processed and transported...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Colington man charged with assault by strangulation

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Colington man on assault by strangulation charge. According to a DCSO press release, on October 18, 2022 at approximately 11:21 p.m., DCSO A-District was dispatched to a domestic in progress in the area of Knight Court in Colington.
DARE COUNTY, NC
13News Now

UPDATE: Missing Virginia Beach woman located

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: Virginia Beach Police posted a Tweet Sunday afternoon reporting that Ms. Valiente had been located:. Police didn't provide any details regarding where she was found. ___________________________________________. Police in Virginia Beach are asking for the public's help to locate a woman who's been missing for...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WITN

OBX town sees 23 vehicle break-ins overnight

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - An Outer Banks town is looking for help finding a suspect and a person of interest after police say 23 vehicles were broken into over the course of one night. The Kill Devil Hills Police Department says on Tuesday between midnight and 5 a.m.,...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Kitty Hawk breaks ground on new police station

Four years after the Town of Kitty Hawk made the decision to move the police station from its present location on Kitty Hawk Road to a new location, the town held a groundbreaking ceremony at the former site of the Sentara Medical Center. The $4.1 million purchase of the property...
KITTY HAWK, NC
coastalvirginiamag.com

A Modern Twist in Southern Shores

At the intersection of love, loss and longing sits a house perched high up on a forested dune in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. There, the grownup version of a girl of the ’60s realized her dream of a long, lean mid-century modern house like the floorplans she had drawn during church decades before.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
