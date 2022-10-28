ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Norte County, CA

CAL FIRE plans control burn of 250 acres near Oak Run

Over 200 acres of dead and dry fuels will be part of a CAL FIRE control burn near the community of Oak Run tomorrow. The burn will start tomorrow, October 31st, and is expected to last from 9AM - 5 PM. It will burn about 250 acres worth of dead and down fuels south of Oak Run. Smoke from the fire will likely be visible to residents in Palo Cedro, Oak Run, and Millville.
OAK RUN, CA
Willow Creek gas station associate assaulted

WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — A Willow Creek gas station associate was reportedly assaulted, after trying to stop a man from shoplifting, according to the Humboldt County Sheriffs Office. On Saturday around 8:30 p.m., the HCSO was dispatched to a local hospital for a reported assault that happened earlier in...
WILLOW CREEK, CA
Redding fire crews stop vegetation fire along Hartnell Avenue

Redding Fire crews were able to quickly contain a small vegetation fire that came close to threatening homes earlier today. The fire broke out on Saturday afternoon near Hartnell Avenue and Alta Mesa Drive. Though there were some structures in the area, firefighters were able to contain the blaze to 1.5 acres in size and prevented any homes from being damaged.
REDDING, CA
Man killed while walking along I5 North near Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD, CALIF. — A man died last night after being hit by a truck in Cottonwood. It happened around 11:02 PM when 28-year old Matthew Brooks-Garcia was driving on I-5 North, just north of Main Street in Cottonwood. For reasons unknown to CHP, a man was walking on the freeway, directly in the traffic lane. Brooks-Garcia swerved in an attempt to avoid hitting the man, but unfortunately ended up colliding with the pedestrian. Once police arrived to the scene, they confirmed the the man had died from the crash.
COTTONWOOD, CA
WANTED: Police search for violent assault suspect in Redding

REDDING, CALIF. — Police announced they are currently looking for a man connected to a violent assault. The department is searching for 50-year-old Reno Riddle, who they say is connected to a violent assault of a female acquaintance on Oct. 29, near the 1300 block of Hartnell Avenue. He's been described as a white man with brown hair and hazel eyes, who stands at 5'7" and weighs around 170 pounds.
REDDING, CA
UPDATE: Police investigate attempted armed robbery in Redding neighborhood

REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 31, 10:15 PM:. Police officials released additional details regarding the closure on Foxtail Court in Redding on Halloween night. Officials with the RPD said they received a report that a young couple responded to the area, near Heather Lane, to visit friends. However, while in the parking lot, they told police they were confronted by a subject reportedly armed with a handgun.
REDDING, CA
Arcata candy shop discusses candy inflation ahead of Halloween

ARCATA, Calif. — The price of everything seems to be rising, and now the rising cost of candy could impact your Halloween this year. Hensel's Ace Hardware in Arcata is one of the local businesses where you can stock up on candy, but rising prices are something the business says they also can't ignore.
ARCATA, CA
Redding-based clinical research center helps combat flu, RSV and COVID-19

REDDING, Calif. — A Redding-based clinical research center is helping combat communicable diseases like COVID-19, RSV, and the flu to name just a few. Paradigm Clinical Research was started in Redding in 2009 and now has sites in the San Diego and Denver, Colo. areas, with plans to expand to three more locations in the next year.
REDDING, CA
Spooky season fun: Redding Farmers Market holds annual Halloween Festival

REDDING, Ca. — It’s Halloween weekend, which means there are plenty of spooky seasonal events happening around Shasta County. One Saturday staple with some added flair this weekend: the Redding Farmers Market, which held its 3rd annual Harvest Halloween Festival. Plenty of costumes, candy, local vendors, and live music to bring the community together!
REDDING, CA

