CAL FIRE plans control burn of 250 acres near Oak Run
Over 200 acres of dead and dry fuels will be part of a CAL FIRE control burn near the community of Oak Run tomorrow. The burn will start tomorrow, October 31st, and is expected to last from 9AM - 5 PM. It will burn about 250 acres worth of dead and down fuels south of Oak Run. Smoke from the fire will likely be visible to residents in Palo Cedro, Oak Run, and Millville.
Willow Creek gas station associate assaulted
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — A Willow Creek gas station associate was reportedly assaulted, after trying to stop a man from shoplifting, according to the Humboldt County Sheriffs Office. On Saturday around 8:30 p.m., the HCSO was dispatched to a local hospital for a reported assault that happened earlier in...
Redding fire crews stop vegetation fire along Hartnell Avenue
Redding Fire crews were able to quickly contain a small vegetation fire that came close to threatening homes earlier today. The fire broke out on Saturday afternoon near Hartnell Avenue and Alta Mesa Drive. Though there were some structures in the area, firefighters were able to contain the blaze to 1.5 acres in size and prevented any homes from being damaged.
Man killed while walking along I5 North near Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD, CALIF. — A man died last night after being hit by a truck in Cottonwood. It happened around 11:02 PM when 28-year old Matthew Brooks-Garcia was driving on I-5 North, just north of Main Street in Cottonwood. For reasons unknown to CHP, a man was walking on the freeway, directly in the traffic lane. Brooks-Garcia swerved in an attempt to avoid hitting the man, but unfortunately ended up colliding with the pedestrian. Once police arrived to the scene, they confirmed the the man had died from the crash.
WANTED: Police search for violent assault suspect in Redding
REDDING, CALIF. — Police announced they are currently looking for a man connected to a violent assault. The department is searching for 50-year-old Reno Riddle, who they say is connected to a violent assault of a female acquaintance on Oct. 29, near the 1300 block of Hartnell Avenue. He's been described as a white man with brown hair and hazel eyes, who stands at 5'7" and weighs around 170 pounds.
Man arrested after giving deputies a false name and found with narcotics in Samoa
SAMOA, Calif. — On Sunday evening a man was arrested in Samoa after being found with narcotics during a suspicious vehicle investigation. Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were on patrol in the Samoa area and observed a suspicious vehicle parked along Vance Avenue. The HCSO said during the investigation...
UPDATE: Police investigate attempted armed robbery in Redding neighborhood
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 31, 10:15 PM:. Police officials released additional details regarding the closure on Foxtail Court in Redding on Halloween night. Officials with the RPD said they received a report that a young couple responded to the area, near Heather Lane, to visit friends. However, while in the parking lot, they told police they were confronted by a subject reportedly armed with a handgun.
California's continued homeless crisis; Gov. Newsom & local officials react
REDDING. Calif. — Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom spoke in Orange County to address California's homeless crisis. Californians can argue homelessness is one of the biggest issues facing the state; prompting Gov. Newsom to address concerns and highlight efforts being made. The state's spike in homelessness is a result...
Redding holds annual drive thru event in recognition of "National Drug Take Back Day"
REDDING, Ca. — As part of national Drug Prevention Month, Saturday was national Drug Take Back Day. At a busy Redding city hall, a drive thru event in recognition of the day was organized by the Shasta County Chemical People, in partnership with Redding Police and the Shasta County District Attorney.
Redding City Council set to address blighted large parcels and increase fines
REDDING, Calif. — On Tuesday, Redding City Council will address the charging of property owners for blight and nuisance conditions on large parcel properties within the City of Redding and readjust the current fines. The current fine for large property owners if a public nuisance is committed and a...
Police officials give tips on how to keep you and your family safe this Halloween
REDDING, Calif. — As Halloween approaches, officials are giving tips on keeping you and your family safe this Halloween. The Redding Police Department released a list of tips to keep children safe this season, such as:. Always accompany your children when trick-or-treating. Teach your children to look both ways...
Arcata candy shop discusses candy inflation ahead of Halloween
ARCATA, Calif. — The price of everything seems to be rising, and now the rising cost of candy could impact your Halloween this year. Hensel's Ace Hardware in Arcata is one of the local businesses where you can stock up on candy, but rising prices are something the business says they also can't ignore.
Miles Isbell shook the Northstate with his death, now it is time to celebrate his life.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Miles Isbell shook the Northstate last week when he succumbed to his battle with cancer. Now it is time to honor and celebrate the life that he lived, with his Celebration of Life next Saturday. Miles' mother said that in Miles' last moments he was...
Redding-based clinical research center helps combat flu, RSV and COVID-19
REDDING, Calif. — A Redding-based clinical research center is helping combat communicable diseases like COVID-19, RSV, and the flu to name just a few. Paradigm Clinical Research was started in Redding in 2009 and now has sites in the San Diego and Denver, Colo. areas, with plans to expand to three more locations in the next year.
Support local artists in the Northstate at The Art Hunger's Halloween Block Party
REDDING, Calif. — The Art Hunger (TAH) in Redding invites the art lovers of the Northstate to come join them Saturday for their Halloween Block Party. This event is a spooky celebration featuring art from talented local artists, festive food, drinks, and music, according to TAH, they also say that costumes are encouraged!
New VP appointed for Enrollment Management and Student Success at Cal Poly Humboldt
ARCATA, Calif. — Chrissy Holliday has been appointed Vice President for Enrollment Management & Student Success at Cal Poly Humboldt and will begin her tenure on Jan. 1, 2023. Holliday will oversee the Office of the Dean of Students, EOP/TRiO programs, Cultural Centers for Academic Excellence, Student Health &...
Saturday is Night at The Library in the City of Redding! Free Halloween fun for all ages.
Redding Library is hosting a fun and spooky event Saturday evening, welcoming all families, teens, and friends of all ages to come join in on their Halloween fun!. There will be a spooky maze, a costume contest, and trick or treating!. There will also be a PG rated movie the...
Spooky season fun: Redding Farmers Market holds annual Halloween Festival
REDDING, Ca. — It’s Halloween weekend, which means there are plenty of spooky seasonal events happening around Shasta County. One Saturday staple with some added flair this weekend: the Redding Farmers Market, which held its 3rd annual Harvest Halloween Festival. Plenty of costumes, candy, local vendors, and live music to bring the community together!
