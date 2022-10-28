COTTONWOOD, CALIF. — A man died last night after being hit by a truck in Cottonwood. It happened around 11:02 PM when 28-year old Matthew Brooks-Garcia was driving on I-5 North, just north of Main Street in Cottonwood. For reasons unknown to CHP, a man was walking on the freeway, directly in the traffic lane. Brooks-Garcia swerved in an attempt to avoid hitting the man, but unfortunately ended up colliding with the pedestrian. Once police arrived to the scene, they confirmed the the man had died from the crash.

