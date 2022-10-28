ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage Beach, MO

abc17news.com

MidwayUSA owners donate warehouse, land in Columbia to NRA Foundation

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The NRA Foundation announced on Monday that it received a donation from Larry and Brenda Potterfield, including a 139,120-square foot warehouse and 8.81 acres of land in Columbia. MidwayUSA -- a retailer of shooting, hunting, fishing and outdoor products -- is owned by the Potterfields. “We are...
abc17news.com

Shots fired reported north of Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reported shots fired Monday night at an apartment building north of Columbia in the Prathersville area, in between Northeast Circle Drive and Wildwood Street. There were no reported injuries. A spokesman from the sheriff’s office said an apartment building was hit...
