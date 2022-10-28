Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
MidwayUSA owners donate warehouse, land in Columbia to NRA Foundation
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The NRA Foundation announced on Monday that it received a donation from Larry and Brenda Potterfield, including a 139,120-square foot warehouse and 8.81 acres of land in Columbia. MidwayUSA -- a retailer of shooting, hunting, fishing and outdoor products -- is owned by the Potterfields. “We are...
Shots fired reported north of Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reported shots fired Monday night at an apartment building north of Columbia in the Prathersville area, in between Northeast Circle Drive and Wildwood Street. There were no reported injuries. A spokesman from the sheriff’s office said an apartment building was hit...
Jefferson City NAACP offers rides for voters to reach polling places on Election Day
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City NAACP is partnering with First United Methodist Church to help community members get to their polling place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Individuals can call 573-635-6886 to request a ride to the polls or drop by the Jefferson City NAACP office -- 211 W High Street -- on Thursday, Nov. 3 or Nov. 8 from 1-3 p.m.
Cole County Sheriff’s Office: Man assaults minor, leads deputies on chase, tries to escape from patrol car
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Cole County man faces several charges after allegedly assaulting a minor and leading law enforcement on a chase on Saturday. First-degree assault of a special victim. Resisting arrest. Escaping from custody while under arrest. He was also charged with fourth-degree assault and fourth-degree domestic assault,...
