JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City NAACP is partnering with First United Methodist Church to help community members get to their polling place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Individuals can call 573-635-6886 to request a ride to the polls or drop by the Jefferson City NAACP office -- 211 W High Street -- on Thursday, Nov. 3 or Nov. 8 from 1-3 p.m.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO