New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Was your home built before 1978? You may be eligible for free lead-based paint inspection, repairs

Funding is available to cover the cost of lead-based paint inspections and remediation for eligible residents in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Charles and East Baton Rouge parishes. Common in older homes, lead-based paint can cause a host of neurological issues for children who are exposed, including slowed growth and development and learning and behavior problems.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot in French Quarter near Mississippi River during Halloween weekend, NOPD says

A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in the French Quarter during Halloween weekend, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on St. Peter Street and the Mississippi River (map). It's a popular stretch of the river that's along Oscar Dunn Park, which is the former Washington Artillery Park, and across from Jackson Square.
WASHINGTON, LA
WAFB

Heart of Louisiana: Pitot House

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The quiet Bayou St. John neighborhood of New Orleans was one of the earliest European settlements in Louisiana. It predates the founding of New Orleans by a decade. And a two-century-old historic home preserves some of that early history. Today, the bayou is a popular spot...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Get those brake tags: New Orleans to start 'active enforcement' Tuesday

If you live in New Orleans and let your car's brake tag expire, now might be the time to get back on the right side of the law. A fee amnesty program lets residents avoid brake tag late fees through Nov. 30. However, Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration is poised to begin "active enforcement" of brake tags for vehicles parked on public streets on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gentillymessenger.com

City opens $6 million vehicle maintenance facility in Gentilly

District D Councilman Eugene Green of District D joined Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other city officials to celebrate the completion of the new $6 million state-of-the-art Equipment Maintenance Division facility at 3601 Chickasaw St. in Gentilly. The construction of this nearly 12,000-square-foot central maintenance facility to replace the old facility...
AL.com

Amtrak Gulf Coast service’s fate headed for possible conclusion in December

A final decision could be coming in Amtrak’s quest to restart passenger rail service connecting Mobile to New Orleans. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board, in a news release Friday, set a Dec. 7 date for a voting conference into what could determine the fate of Amtrak operating a twice-daily service along freight rail lines owned and operated by CSX and Norfolk Southern. The proposed service includes four stops in Mississippi: Pascagoula, Biloxi, Gulfport and Bay St. Louis.
MOBILE, AL

