It came before Cheetos. It came before Cheese Puffs. It came before Cheez Balls, Cheez Doodles and Cheesy Poofs. It is the almighty CheeWee, the original cheese curl, a crunchy treat that launched an entire segment of the snack food industry when it first rolled off the line at the Magazine Street factory where it was originally produced.

NATCHEZ, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO