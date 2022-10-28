Read full article on original website
WDSU
New Orleans hosting utility assistance event for residents at risk of having power shut off
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is offering utility assistance to people at risk of an Entergy shutoff. Entergy announced last week that it would resume shutoffs starting Tuesday. The city's utility assistance event will be Wednesday and Thursday at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Center. The...
NOLA.com
Gordon Plaza appraiser must respond to criticism of work, council decides
An appraiser tapped by Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration to determine the worth of homes atop a former city dump — work that will ultimately result in city buyout offers to the site’s residents — must formally respond by Friday to criticism of his methods. New Orleans...
NOLA.com
Talking business: Paul Flower says Four Seasons project 'overreached' a bit, but it will pay off.
Paul Flower is the president and CEO of Woodward Design+Build, a nearly century-old company that has developed hotels, hospitals, office buildings, apartment complexes and retail centers across the Gulf South. Flower has also had a hand in of some of New Orleans' highest-profile projects, including, most recently, The Four Seasons...
Brake tag crackdown has New Orleans drivers lining up
NEW ORLEANS — If you’re one of the many driving around with an expired inspection sticker in New Orleans, now is the time to get right with the law. A citywide crackdown on brake tags has been set for Tuesday. You can be ticketed on a public street...
NOLA.com
In show of confidence, Cantrell signs new trash contracts despite federal court stay
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell took a preemptive victory lap Thursday in her battle with trash hauler Metro Services despite a federal court stay blocking the city from handing over trash collection duties to two new contractors — including IV Waste, the company run by a longtime political ally Sidney Torres IV.
NOLA.com
Was your home built before 1978? You may be eligible for free lead-based paint inspection, repairs
Funding is available to cover the cost of lead-based paint inspections and remediation for eligible residents in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Charles and East Baton Rouge parishes. Common in older homes, lead-based paint can cause a host of neurological issues for children who are exposed, including slowed growth and development and learning and behavior problems.
NOLA.com
Man shot in French Quarter near Mississippi River during Halloween weekend, NOPD says
A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in the French Quarter during Halloween weekend, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on St. Peter Street and the Mississippi River (map). It's a popular stretch of the river that's along Oscar Dunn Park, which is the former Washington Artillery Park, and across from Jackson Square.
NOPD working third shooting in as many hours
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says a man was shot once in the body. An EMS crew took that victim to the hospital. His condition is unknown.
NOLA.com
Twisty, crunchy CheeWees, created in 1936 at Elmer's on Magazine St., hold a place in snack-food history
It came before Cheetos. It came before Cheese Puffs. It came before Cheez Balls, Cheez Doodles and Cheesy Poofs. It is the almighty CheeWee, the original cheese curl, a crunchy treat that launched an entire segment of the snack food industry when it first rolled off the line at the Magazine Street factory where it was originally produced.
NOLA.com
Teacher shortage, school safety among big issues for Jefferson Parish School Board candidates
Teacher shortages, school safety and aging infrastructure are among the challenges facing Jefferson Parish public schools, according to more than a dozen candidates running for seats on the board that oversees Louisiana’s largest public school district with around 50,000 students. Five seats on the nine-member Jefferson Parish School Board...
Heart of Louisiana: Pitot House
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The quiet Bayou St. John neighborhood of New Orleans was one of the earliest European settlements in Louisiana. It predates the founding of New Orleans by a decade. And a two-century-old historic home preserves some of that early history. Today, the bayou is a popular spot...
NOPD working fourth shooting in five hours
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says the latest shootings happened in New Orleans East and in the French Quarter. Both victims are in the hospital.
NOLA.com
Get those brake tags: New Orleans to start 'active enforcement' Tuesday
If you live in New Orleans and let your car's brake tag expire, now might be the time to get back on the right side of the law. A fee amnesty program lets residents avoid brake tag late fees through Nov. 30. However, Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration is poised to begin "active enforcement" of brake tags for vehicles parked on public streets on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.
WDSU
New Orleans teen forced into freezer during McDonalds armed robbery called 911 only to hear mother's voice
NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old girl in New Orleans was robbed at gunpoint then forced into a freezer at a McDonald's. When she went to call 911, a comforting voice was on the other line – her mother. "Mama, please hurry up she's got a gun," said Tenia...
Police car shortage affecting NOPD patrols
There are 75 more New Orleans Police Officers on patrol this month over last. But why are people not seeing a bump in the number of police cars out there?
NOLA.com
Three veteran challengers face Kirk Lepine in race for Plaquemines Parish President
Last year, the eastern side of Hurricane Ida walloped Plaquemines Parish, pushing 8 feet of water over levees in some places, flooding many others and leaving a widespread damage along the parish's ribbon of land at the lower end of the Mississippi River. The storm did more than just disturb...
WDSU
St. Charles Parish conducting smoke tests in the wastewater line Tuesday
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Department of Wastewater has announced that parts of Luling will experience wastewater smoke testing on Nov. 1 to see if there are any breaks in the wastewater line. The tests will occur between 8 a.m., and 5 p.m. Residents could...
gentillymessenger.com
City opens $6 million vehicle maintenance facility in Gentilly
District D Councilman Eugene Green of District D joined Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other city officials to celebrate the completion of the new $6 million state-of-the-art Equipment Maintenance Division facility at 3601 Chickasaw St. in Gentilly. The construction of this nearly 12,000-square-foot central maintenance facility to replace the old facility...
Child shot in Lower Garden District
Cops say a bullet hit a child Sunday in New Orleans. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting in the 800 block of Adele Street,”
Amtrak Gulf Coast service’s fate headed for possible conclusion in December
A final decision could be coming in Amtrak’s quest to restart passenger rail service connecting Mobile to New Orleans. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board, in a news release Friday, set a Dec. 7 date for a voting conference into what could determine the fate of Amtrak operating a twice-daily service along freight rail lines owned and operated by CSX and Norfolk Southern. The proposed service includes four stops in Mississippi: Pascagoula, Biloxi, Gulfport and Bay St. Louis.
