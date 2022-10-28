ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Volunteers surprise 103-year-old Virginia woman who brings 'great joy'

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 4 days ago
Watch the report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Malcolm Key in the video player above.

RICHMOND, Va. --  A 103-year-old Virginia woman was surprised by Feed More, Central Virginia's food bank, when volunteers delivered their 10 millionth meal as part of their Meals on Wheels program Thursday.

The initiative aims to "keep homebound seniors and disabled neighbors independent and in their own homes for as long as possible through providing fresh, diet-specific, made-from-scratch meals."

Volunteers boarded a trolley bus to surprise Ms. Mary Smith, Feed More's oldest client.

"God, I can't believe she's about to be 104. She looks so good," one volunteer said.

Ms. Mary thanked volunteers before asking them to put her lunch "on the table in the kitchen."

"Oh I feel good," the centenarian said while holding a bouquet of flowers. "Right now I feel good."

When Doug Pick, the president and CEO of Feed More, asked Ms. Mary if she enjoyed the meals she received, her response prompted laughter from the crowd.

"Yeah, I enjoy some of them," she said. "I can't say I enjoy all of them."

Pick said serving Ms. Mary brings "great joy to our hearts and we hope to hers."

"It's our way of honoring her, and many like her, who have done so much for our country," Pick explained. "It is a very special day in our organization's life and our organization's past."

Ms. Mary, who is still active in her church, sang one of her favorite hymns for the crowd.

"Thank you," Ms. Mary waved to the volunteers. "Wait a second, come again!"

The 55-year-old program serves between 900-1100 "homebound neighbors" across 14 cities and counties in Central Virginia, according to officials with Feed More.

Click here to learn more about the program or for how you can to help.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

