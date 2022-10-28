ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

News 12

NYPD: Shots fired in Brownsville on Halloween night

The NYPD is investigating a shooting incident that took place on Monday along Mother Gaston Boulevard in Brownsville. Police say that it is unclear how the shooting started or who is involved, but that none of the police that were out on that street were the intended target of the shots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Newburgh man arrested for loaded handgun at Westchester County Airport

TSA officers prevented a Newburgh man from carrying his loaded handgun onto a flight at Westchester County Airport Friday. The officer spotted the loaded 9 mm handgun on the checkpoint X-ray machine's monitor. Officers confiscated the gun, which had seven bullets inside, and detained the man. He's now facing a...
NEWBURGH, NY

