NYPD: Suspect wanted for grabbing woman's behind in Brooklyn building
The NYPD is searching for the suspect of a forcible touching incident that took place Sept. 25 near Farragut Road and East 35th Street in Brooklyn.
News 12
NYPD: Shots fired in Brownsville on Halloween night
The NYPD is investigating a shooting incident that took place on Monday along Mother Gaston Boulevard in Brownsville. Police say that it is unclear how the shooting started or who is involved, but that none of the police that were out on that street were the intended target of the shots.
Police: 2 wanted in string of Brooklyn cab robberies
Police are searching for the two men who they say are connected to a string of local cab robberies in Brooklyn.
Police: Suspect broke into New Brunswick homes, inappropriately touched residents
According to investigators, an unknown male entered a residence on Central Avenue through an unlocked window. He inappropriately touched female victims who were asleep in the home.
NYPD seeks 3 suspects wanted in wave of armed robberies
Police say a group of men have been robbing people at gunpoint across the New York City – one of which occurring in the Bronx.
Authorities: At least 8 cars stolen in Westchester County over the weekend
Police in Hastings, Tarrytown, Ardsley and Greenburgh are investigating individual incidents where cars were left unlocked or unattended and stolen.
Police: Man breaks into New Brunswick home, ‘inappropriately touched’ women
Police say that the incident happened at a house on Central Avenue. The first incident occurred on Oct. 29 around 3 a.m. The second incident happened on Oct. 30 around 2 a.m.
Suffolk police: Officer injured in Copiague shooting
Homicide Squad detectives say a Babylon park ranger was involved in a shooting in Copiague around 4:45 p.m.
Stratford man arraigned for allegedly crashing into state trooper on I-95
It happened on I-95 southbound near Exit 33 in Stratford shortly after 1 a.m.
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Bridgeport double stabbing; suspect sought
One person has died following a double stabbing in Bridgeport's South End neighborhood.
News 12
Newburgh man arrested for loaded handgun at Westchester County Airport
TSA officers prevented a Newburgh man from carrying his loaded handgun onto a flight at Westchester County Airport Friday. The officer spotted the loaded 9 mm handgun on the checkpoint X-ray machine's monitor. Officers confiscated the gun, which had seven bullets inside, and detained the man. He's now facing a...
News 12
'I saw an orange blur' - Pumpkin shatters moving vehicle's windshield in Hauppauge
A pumpkin smashed a moving vehicle's windshield in Suffolk County early Sunday. The incident happened at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday on Townline Road in Hauppauge when someone in a separate car going the opposite direction thew the pumpkin. "I saw an orange blur, glass shattered, I closed my eyes, flashed...
Police: 23-year-old man fatally stabbed in Bridgeport, suspect in custody
A 23-year-old man was killed in a fatal stabbing overnight in Bridgeport's South End neighborhood.
Police: Cornwall High School student hospitalized after ingesting marijuana edible
A Cornwall High School student collapsed in class and was taken to the hospital Friday after authorities say they ingested what appears to be a marijuana brownie.
Suffolk police: Impaired driver caused North Amityville multi-car crash
Police say 26-year-old Tristan McLaughlin was driving on Route 110 around 8:30 p.m. when he rear-ended Juan Espinal Torres's car as he was waiting to make a left turn.
Police: 13-year-old Copiague student fatally struck by car while riding bike
Police say Jose Luis Calderon, of Amityville, was riding his bike on Dixon Avenue around 9:30 p.m.
Nassau police: Driver in fatal Hempstead crash faces DWI charges
A driver is facing driving while intoxicated charges after a fatal crash occurred in Hempstead.
MTA bus driver faces aggravated DWI charge under Leandra’s Law in fatal Hempstead crash
A driver is facing driving while intoxicated charges after a fatal crash occurred in Hempstead.
Police: DWI crash injures officer in West Babylon
A police officer was injured Friday night in an apparent DWI crash in West Babylon.
Teen seriously hurt after falling off moving SUV in Deer Park
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on West 4th Street between Grand Boulevard and Park Avenue.
