Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Gym for those with special needs opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Running past addiction, Las Vegas woman heads to New York City Marathon

LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Aviation Nation to be held at Nellis Air Force Base this weekend

LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Man shot, killed after dispute over money

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was shot and killed Friday night after a dispute over money. According to a news release, at approximately 11:25 p.m. Friday, Las Vegas police received a report of a shooting outside a residence in the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

2nd person dies days after car crashes into tree in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A second person has died after a car crashed into a tree in the northwest Las Vegas valley last week, according to police. The crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, on Centennial Center Boulevard just north of Ann Road, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV

