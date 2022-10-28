Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Fox5 KVVU
Gym for those with special needs opens in Las Vegas
Las Vegas police crack 1980 cold case murder with DNA, suspect arrested. LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson announced that Paul Nuttall, 64, was arrested in connection with the Dec. 26, 1980 murder of Sandra DiFelice. DiFelice was sexually assaulted and killed at her home on East Bonanza Road. Nevada corrections officers,...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police see improvements in area of northeast valley that was previously deemed unsafe
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in September deemed the area near Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona, otherwise known as “the saddle,” as unsafe and were urging people to avoid the area. Two months later, police said they are seeing improvements. Christa Dreyer...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Man in custody after child told neighbor his mom had been shot
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect has been taken into custody in connection with a homicide early Thursday morning in the southwest valley. According to LVMPD, at approximately 1:21 a.m. on Oct. 27, police received a call from a citizen who advised...
Fox5 KVVU
Running past addiction, Las Vegas woman heads to New York City Marathon

Fox5 KVVU
Aviation Nation to be held at Nellis Air Force Base this weekend

Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Strip food hall hiring for tipped cook position, other hospitality roles
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Developers of a food hall that’s set to open on the Las Vegas Strip announced they are holding hiring fairs to fill over 100 union-backed hospitality roles. According to a news release, Clique Hospitality will hold two hiring events this week as they look...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Man shot, killed after dispute over money
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was shot and killed Friday night after a dispute over money. According to a news release, at approximately 11:25 p.m. Friday, Las Vegas police received a report of a shooting outside a residence in the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue.
Police: Money dispute leads to deadly shooting in east Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting that stemmed from a money dispute late Friday night, according to LVMPD.
Welfare check leads to discovery of body in north Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas police are investigating the discovery of a dead body that was found by a property maintenance worker who was conducting a welfare check.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County, police teaming up to get homeless off the Las Vegas Strip and provide them with services
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Earlier this month FOX5 showed you how Clark County said it will deploy a team of social service outreach workers to go out on the Las Vegas Strip with Metro Police all in an effort to help reduce crime and address the increasing homelessness issue.
Metro looking for two people in robbery of east valley business
Metro police are looking for a man and a woman who became violent when they robbed a business in the east valley.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Daughter taken into custody after mom found dead in south valley
Beloved bronze statue stolen from Girls Scouts of Southern Nevada now in need of major repairs. For almost 20 years the beloved "In Grace" statue has sat out front of the Southern Nevada Girl Scouts building. Ahead of Halloween, Las Vegas police partners with app to show sex...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The crash happened on Cheyenne Avenue on Interstate 15 at around 2 p.m. According to the Police, a pickup truck, an utility truck, an SUV, and a white box truck were involved in the collision.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas restaurants teaming up with nonprofit to raise awareness about domestic violence prevention
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. A local nonprofit is teaming up with more than a dozen restaurants around Las Vegas to bring awareness about prevention and resources available. “We wanted to have a bigger impact, we were just launching this activity in high schools,...
Woman killed after crashing car into tree in North Las Vegas
LAS VGEAS (KLAS) — A woman died Friday afternoon after crashing her car into a tree in North Las Vegas, police said. The crash was reported around 12 p.m. after a Jeep was driving southbound on Aliante Parkway drive approaching Centennial when the driver left the travel lanes, veered right, and hit the tree. She […]
news3lv.com
2nd person dies days after car crashes into tree in northwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A second person has died after a car crashed into a tree in the northwest Las Vegas valley last week, according to police. The crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, on Centennial Center Boulevard just north of Ann Road, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
Las Vegas locals reportedly saw Falcon 9 launch
According to a Tweet from SpaceX, 53 Starlink satellites were deployed. Locals across the valley could see rocket flames in the sky.
Fox5 KVVU
9-year-old girl carried baby brother to safety after North Las Vegas kidnapping, mother says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas mother shared her family’s terrifying experience with FOX5 Tuesday, hours after her baby boy and 9-year-old daughter were kidnapped outside a 7-Eleven in North Las Vegas. A man was arrested after the children were found safe. “I chased after the car...
Woman arrested for death of mother
Early Wednesday morning, Metro Police received a call from an individual stating someone was injured inside a residence near Jones and Cactus. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Fox5 KVVU
Man dead after shooting at bus stop near Lake Mead, Las Vegas Boulevard
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Lake Mead and Las Vegas Boulevard that happened just after 7:45 Tuesday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a bus stop in the 2000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North. According to NLVPD...
