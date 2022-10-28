Read full article on original website
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Fox5 KVVU
Aviation Nation to be held at Nellis Air Force Base this weekend
Fox5 KVVU
Running past addiction, Las Vegas woman heads to New York City Marathon
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Strip food hall hiring for tipped cook position, other hospitality roles
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Developers of a food hall that’s set to open on the Las Vegas Strip announced they are holding hiring fairs to fill over 100 union-backed hospitality roles. According to a news release, Clique Hospitality will hold two hiring events this week as they look...
Fox5 KVVU
Gym for Nevadans with special needs opens in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevadans with special needs are “hitting the gym” at a first-of-its-kind fitness center in Nevada, The Ability Center aims to improve quality of life through fitness. “After working with a young girl with down syndrome, many other parents started contacting me for health...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police crack 1980 cold case with DNA
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have arrested a suspect in a 1980 cold case with the help of DNA. LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson announced that Paul Nuttall, 64, was arrested in connection with the Dec. 26, 1980 murder of Sandra DiFelice. Police said in Feb. 2021,...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Man in custody after child told neighbor his mom had been shot
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect has been taken into custody in connection with a homicide early Thursday morning in the southwest valley. According to LVMPD, at approximately 1:21 a.m. on Oct. 27, police received a call from a citizen who advised...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Man shot, killed after dispute over money
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was shot and killed Friday night after a dispute over money. According to a news release, at approximately 11:25 p.m. Friday, Las Vegas police received a report of a shooting outside a residence in the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County, police teaming up to get homeless off the Las Vegas Strip and provide them with services
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Earlier this month FOX5 showed you how Clark County said it will deploy a team of social service outreach workers to go out on the Las Vegas Strip with Metro Police all in an effort to help reduce crime and address the increasing homelessness issue.
Fox5 KVVU
Neon Museum celebrates 10 years, more than one million visitors
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is an institution that is uniquely Vegas working to preserve the city’s history by saving its neon sign. The last weekend of October, the Neon Museum celebrates a milestone: its 10th birthday!. Since 2012, more than one million people have come through the...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas XFL team to be named Vipers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lead by former Raiders player and coach Rod Woodson, the XFL on Monday unveiled the team name and logo for its upcoming Las Vegas team. According to the XFL, the league’s Sin City team is set to be the Vipers. The league’s co-owner, Dwayne...
Fox5 KVVU
Forecast Outlook-10/30/22
The quiet weather we enjoyed Sunday in Las Vegas will continue Monday, Halloween. Daytime temperatures will trend close to seasonal for Monday and Tuesday but by Tuesday afternoon, the influence of a area of low pressure sliding down from the Gulf Of Alaska will change conditions for the rest of the week.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas physicians offer free health screenings for the homeless
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - This weekend, hot meals, winter clothing and health screenings will be offered at an annual event helping people in need. On Saturday, an event known as Day of Dignity will be held outside the Masjid As-Sabur, a Mosque located in downtown Las Vegas. From 10...
