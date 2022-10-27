ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Warn of 'Let's Go Brandon' Propaganda

ABILENE – The Abilene Police Department on Monday morning warned citizens of "Anti-Government" propaganda that was being placed in people yards. According to the APD, on The Abilene Police Department has been made aware of printed material that can be construed as anti-government, left outside of several homes overnight around certain Abilene neighborhoods.
ABILENE, TX
acuoptimist.com

Beto O’Rourke makes fifth visit to Abilene during campaign tour

Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke made one of his final campaign appearances in Abilene on Oct. 21. Members of the Abilene community gathered by Frontier Texas to show support and gain insight on the potential governor. Linda Goolsbee, House District 71 representative candidate, introduced O’Rourke with a shared concern for...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man arrested for 2005 murder

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for a 2005 murder.  Marco Ramos was taken into custody Wednesday on a Murder warrant for the death of Bobby Beck. Beck was stabbed to death during an altercation on the 1900 block of N 5th Street on April 9, 2005.  Court documents reveal a car […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene Animal Services updates owner surrender policy

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Animal Shelter is now allowing owner surrenders with a new policy in place. The City of Abilene Animal Services posted an updated condition list for owner surrenders on a Facebook post on Thursday, October 27. Those who want to surrender must be an Abilene resident and schedule the surrender […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Nearly $7,000 worth of lottery tickets, $1,500 cash, 24 packs of cigarettes stolen from Abilene gas station

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1000 block of Burger Street – Criminal MischiefPolice responded to a criminal mischief call […]
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

What’s The Difference Between Marijuana, CBD and Delta-8? Find Out The Facts

Since 2019, CBD stores and dispensaries have been cropping up all over Abilene - the year Texas legalized hemp. This legalization caused much confusion as to which marijuana products are legal. For the moment, CBD and Delta-8 products are permitted in Texas - but what are the differences? And how do they help? Keep reading as we take a look at the differences in the marijuana plant according to The Texas Tribune.
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angeloan Seriously Injured in Rainy Fatal Crash Near Abilene

CISCO – A San Angelo man was seriously injured on Friday night after he and another person were hit by a car on the I-20 service road west of Cisco. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Oct. 28 at around 8:30 p.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the I-20 south access from, about 4 miles west of Cisco, for the report of a major crash between a car and a pedestrian. When the troopers arrived on scene it was discovered that a 1998 Chevrolet Lumina driven by 75-year-old Larry Bryant, 75, of Cisco had struck two pedestrians who were…
CISCO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Car reported stolen during robbery, man arrested for public intoxication in Abilene twice in one day

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1300 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Aggravated RobberyA victim reported an unknown person […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Lightning strike causes house fire in Abilene overnight

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A lightning strike caused a house fire in Abilene overnight. The fire happened at a home on the 100 block of Fairway Oaks Blvd just before 3:00 a.m. Abilene fire officials say first responders arrived and found smoke coming from the attic area. Two residents told the fire officials they were […]
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

It’s Official: CCMC is Moving Into New Hospital Addition This Tuesday

Beginning at noon on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, patients who require emergency care should enter Coleman County Medical Center (CCMC) through the new main entrance on West Elm Street. A separate Emergency Department registration area and waiting room are located behind the beautiful blue glass wall as you walk into the building.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
acuoptimist.com

Swing Cats hosts annual Fall Stomp

Swing Cats held its annual Fall Stomp on Sept. 30, joined by both ACU and Hardin Simmons jazz bands. Fall Stomp was hosted at the Elks Club Ballroom making for the first time since COVID-19. Members gathered to show what they learned in practice as they danced to the music that the bands played. This event was open to the public to watch the performances.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: Road reopens after 3 18-wheelers collide on I-20 in Eastland County, causes serious injuries

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three 18-wheelers crashed along I-20 in Eastland County Friday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) told KTAB/KRBC these crashes took place along I-20, near mile post 338. One 18-wheeler was headed east when it crossed over into the westbound lane, crashing into another 18-wheeler. That crash caused a […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX

