Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowboys Rally For Win Over Howard PayneHardin-Simmons UniversityBrownwood, TX
Hardin-Simmons Claims First Round Bye in ASC TournamentHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Set To Battle Howard PayneHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University: An affordable education with a priceless experience.Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Cowgirl Basketball Picked To RepeatHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
acuoptimist.com
You can get a job, but: Challenges and joys of an international student
More than 3,000 miles from home. More than 3,000 miles from everything you know; just let that sink in. That’s how far Claudia Panta Santos traveled from her home in Lima, Peru, to the small town of Abilene, Texas. Can’t imagine yourself doing the same? Well, many can’t, and...
Police Warn of 'Let's Go Brandon' Propaganda
ABILENE – The Abilene Police Department on Monday morning warned citizens of "Anti-Government" propaganda that was being placed in people yards. According to the APD, on The Abilene Police Department has been made aware of printed material that can be construed as anti-government, left outside of several homes overnight around certain Abilene neighborhoods.
acuoptimist.com
Beto O’Rourke makes fifth visit to Abilene during campaign tour
Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke made one of his final campaign appearances in Abilene on Oct. 21. Members of the Abilene community gathered by Frontier Texas to show support and gain insight on the potential governor. Linda Goolsbee, House District 71 representative candidate, introduced O’Rourke with a shared concern for...
HAPPENING NOW: Women assaulted during family dispute in Abilene, one person in police custody
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was assaulted on Portland Avenue around 10:00 p.m. Thursday, October 27 during a family dispute. UPDATE 10:44 p.m. – The victim is being transported to a medical center and her condition is unknown at this time. As of 10:12 this evening, one person is in custody and the victim […]
Winters PD arrests man with child that was missing since July
Officers discovered there was a warrant issued for the driver out of Oklahoma for kidnapping.
Abilene man arrested for 2005 murder
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for a 2005 murder. Marco Ramos was taken into custody Wednesday on a Murder warrant for the death of Bobby Beck. Beck was stabbed to death during an altercation on the 1900 block of N 5th Street on April 9, 2005. Court documents reveal a car […]
Abilene Animal Services updates owner surrender policy
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Animal Shelter is now allowing owner surrenders with a new policy in place. The City of Abilene Animal Services posted an updated condition list for owner surrenders on a Facebook post on Thursday, October 27. Those who want to surrender must be an Abilene resident and schedule the surrender […]
Crime Reports: Nearly $7,000 worth of lottery tickets, $1,500 cash, 24 packs of cigarettes stolen from Abilene gas station
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1000 block of Burger Street – Criminal MischiefPolice responded to a criminal mischief call […]
What’s The Difference Between Marijuana, CBD and Delta-8? Find Out The Facts
Since 2019, CBD stores and dispensaries have been cropping up all over Abilene - the year Texas legalized hemp. This legalization caused much confusion as to which marijuana products are legal. For the moment, CBD and Delta-8 products are permitted in Texas - but what are the differences? And how do they help? Keep reading as we take a look at the differences in the marijuana plant according to The Texas Tribune.
Report: Officers save 4-year-old from kidnapping during traffic stop in Winters
WINTERS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Officers are credited with saving a 4-year-old child from a kidnapping during a traffic stop in Winters early Thursday morning. A report from the Winters Police Department states a vehicle was pulled over for speeding on SH 153 around 1:00 a.m., and when officers approached the vehicle, they saw the 4-year-old […]
San Angeloan Seriously Injured in Rainy Fatal Crash Near Abilene
CISCO – A San Angelo man was seriously injured on Friday night after he and another person were hit by a car on the I-20 service road west of Cisco. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Oct. 28 at around 8:30 p.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the I-20 south access from, about 4 miles west of Cisco, for the report of a major crash between a car and a pedestrian. When the troopers arrived on scene it was discovered that a 1998 Chevrolet Lumina driven by 75-year-old Larry Bryant, 75, of Cisco had struck two pedestrians who were…
Crime Reports: Car reported stolen during robbery, man arrested for public intoxication in Abilene twice in one day
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1300 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Aggravated RobberyA victim reported an unknown person […]
Atleast 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Abilene (Abilene, TX)
According to the Abilene Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Abilene on Tuesday. The crash happened near South 1st and Locust Streets at around 3 p.m. According to the Abilene Fire, a pickup truck and an unknown smaller vehicle were involved in the collision.
Lightning strike causes house fire in Abilene overnight
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A lightning strike caused a house fire in Abilene overnight. The fire happened at a home on the 100 block of Fairway Oaks Blvd just before 3:00 a.m. Abilene fire officials say first responders arrived and found smoke coming from the attic area. Two residents told the fire officials they were […]
colemantoday.com
It’s Official: CCMC is Moving Into New Hospital Addition This Tuesday
Beginning at noon on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, patients who require emergency care should enter Coleman County Medical Center (CCMC) through the new main entrance on West Elm Street. A separate Emergency Department registration area and waiting room are located behind the beautiful blue glass wall as you walk into the building.
acuoptimist.com
Swing Cats hosts annual Fall Stomp
Swing Cats held its annual Fall Stomp on Sept. 30, joined by both ACU and Hardin Simmons jazz bands. Fall Stomp was hosted at the Elks Club Ballroom making for the first time since COVID-19. Members gathered to show what they learned in practice as they danced to the music that the bands played. This event was open to the public to watch the performances.
UPDATE: Road reopens after 3 18-wheelers collide on I-20 in Eastland County, causes serious injuries
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three 18-wheelers crashed along I-20 in Eastland County Friday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) told KTAB/KRBC these crashes took place along I-20, near mile post 338. One 18-wheeler was headed east when it crossed over into the westbound lane, crashing into another 18-wheeler. That crash caused a […]
brownwoodnews.com
Comments / 0