Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier
PAPILLION — A century-old, family-owned bread business is among the latest entities headed to the Steel Ridge development, one of the newer, hot growth slices of metropolitan Omaha. But don’t expect to smell the aroma of freshly baked pumpernickel or honey wheat loaves when passing by Schram Road and 156th Street. Rotella’s Italian Bakery intends […] The post Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Common Threads of Lincoln provides reusable feminine kits to those in need
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The volunteers at ‘Common Threads’ all have one common goal: to create human care items from donated fabric that will serve people in Lincoln and around the world. The organization started three years ago with a mission to create feminine care products, newborn care kits, as well as pillowcases and other items that are requested. Each feminine kit includes soap, and washable and reusable menstrual solutions that are for girls and women around the world.
Small Businesses Back Minimum-Wage Initiative on Ballot
(Lincoln) -- Nearly 300 Nebraska business owners and executives across the state have gone on record in support of ballot Initiative 433, which would gradually raise Nebraska's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026. Dave Titterington, owner of the Wild Bird Habitat Stores in Lincoln and Omaha, said it...
10/11 Account Executive dresses up as cubicle wall at work
Race for Lancaster County Attorney: 10/11 Now sits down with Adam Morfeld ahead of the election. Meet Elio! You can meet him and the many other animals available for adoption when the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center opens 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Common Threads of Lincoln provides reusable feminine kits to those...
‘This is our home’: Native community continues fight against Lincoln development
Native Americans in Lincoln and their supporters are continuing their fight against the Wilderness Crossing development set to be built near Wilderness Park. The legal team for the Niskithe Prayer Camp, which formed to protest the city’s support for Wilderness Crossing, is deciding how to respond to the latest legal development and hopes to take action soon, said Rose Godinez, senior legal and policy counsel for ACLU Nebraska.
Prairie Flower Casino Renders
Wildfires in southern Lancaster County Sunday evening. Pedestrian hit by a car near 62nd & Dodge Monday night on Sept. 27, 2022. Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. WOWT Douglas County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit drug bust.
Landlord Seal of Approval Project aims to advocate for tenants
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Renters in the capital city have a new watchdog in the form of the Landlord Seal of Approval Program. Run through Affordable Housing Initiatives - which has switched from home renovations to renter advocacy - the program aims to secure safe and affordable housing for tenants, while also encouraging landlords to provide better services.
‘There’s not much you can do’: Remote and warehouse jobs contribute to worker shortage in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the past two years, the worker shortage seems like it’s been a never-ending topic. “I already had a cook called in for tomorrow night. It’s just I’m not extremely hopeful it will get better,” Kevin Culjat, Owner of Rocco’s Pizza said.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reports significant increase in RSV cases
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported on Monday that it continues to see a significant increase of respiratory syncytial virus locally, which includes outbreaks in at least 13 local childcare facilities. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.
Lincoln restaurant hosts benefit for struggling single mom
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pepe’s Bistro held a benefit Sunday morning to raise money for a single mother facing financial difficulties. Mistie Diaz said she lost her job due to health reasons. Now she is trying to make ends meet for herself and her daughter. Pepe’s Bistro is...
One-on-one with Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon ahead of the election
Meet Elio! You can meet him and the many other animals available for adoption when the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center opens 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Common Threads of Lincoln provides reusable feminine kits to those in need.
Bryan Health Neonatal Intensive Care Unit celebrates Halloween
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Bryan Health passed out costumes to their tiniest patients to celebrate Halloween on Monday. Parents in the NICU at Bryan health dressed up their newest additions in costume to celebrate their first Halloween. Outfits were placed on top of the babies to make their day a little more festive. Costumes choices varied, from peanut butter and jelly for a set of twins, to a bumble bee, football, Mr. Potato Head, butterfly and a heart.
Prairie Flower Casino breaks ground on expansion
CARTER LAKE, Iowa (WOWT) - A casino is getting a 60,000-square-foot expansion. Monday the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska broke ground on an expansion of the Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. According to the Prairie Flower Casino, the expansion will include a 60,000-square-foot addition, making the total space more...
Madonna pediatric patients pet, pamper horses as part of therapy
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Monday, pediatric patients at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals got a break from their everyday therapy routines to interact with horses. It was part of their recreational therapy. Patients got a chance to pet, brush, and even paint the horses in the spirit of Halloween. The horses are supposed to help patients with their physical, cognitive and emotional health.
Balcony fire at Bellevue apartment complex gets into the roof
BELLEVUE, Neb. — A fire got into the roof of a Bellevue apartment building after starting on a balcony, fire officials said. Crews found the scene at the Brent Village Apartments north of Galvin and Lincoln roads around 12:50 a.m. Fire investigators said one apartment was damaged. No one...
More than 30K early ballots have been returned in Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roughly two-thirds of early ballots have already been returned to the Lancaster County Election Office, eight days before the midterm elections. According to Dave Shively, Lancaster County Election Commissioner, there were 48,832 requests for early vote ballots, and 32,258 of those have been returned ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
College View Farmers Market closes its 2022 season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The College View Farmers Market came to a close on Sunday. The market that has been in the College View Location since 2018 brings plenty of Lincoln visitors to the area each Sunday from April to October. Vendors with products from produce to specialty coffee will...
Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland extends season
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Zoo’s Wildlife Safari Park is extending its 2022 season. Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo announced Monday that the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park will stay open daily for one more week. The season is usually from April through October. Monday, Oct. 31...
Kyrgyzstan students get a chance to experience Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln has some new visitors here from the other side of the world. They will get tours of the Lincoln area and learn about history, government and volunteerism. The 11 students visiting from Kyrgyzstan were supposed to spend 10 months in the United States in a study-abroad program. However, because of COVID they had to cancel. Now they have the chance to make up for that lost experience.
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
