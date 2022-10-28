ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Paul Haggis Trial: Accuser’s Friend Recalls “Dire” Tone Of Her Calls After Alleged Assault – Update

By Sean Piccoli
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nBEmA_0ipP7g9N00

UPDATED with afternoon session: A friend of Haleigh Breest’s who texted her in 2013 that filmmaker Paul Haggis had committed “borderline rape” against Breest dropped the “borderline” qualification in court on Thursday.

“This sounded to me like a non-consensual sexual assault that happened to my friend,” Lyudmila Bouzinova told jurors in Manhattan in Breest’s sexual assault civil case against Haggis, describing her memory today of what Breest told her almost 10 years ago in a flurry of phone calls the morning after the alleged assault.

Breest says that Haggis forced her into unprotected oral and vaginal sex inside his apartment in Soho on January 31, 2013 after they were both at a movie-screening party. She is suing him for unspecified damages. Haggis says the sex was consensual. Bouzinova, testifying by a live video link, said she no longer remembers details of the phone calls from Breest but said, “She explained that something bad that she did not want sexually happened to her in his apartment.”

“I definitely remember the tone of the calls as dire,” she said.

Lawyers for Breest and Haggis both have used texts between the two friends in the hours and days afterward to try to sway jurors. On Thursday, Bouzinova was asked to explain why she texted “LOL” to a Breest text about oral sex with Haggis, and why she wrote, “But don’t go home w men you aren’t dating when you’re drunky – pooh !!!”

Bouzinova said the LOL was an expression of shock. “I just didn’t know what to say,” she testified.

“But you wouldn’t use LOL if a person told you their parent died,” a lawyer for Haggis, Priya Chaudhry, asked her. She agreed she would not, but insisted the tone of the texts reflected the seriousness of the phone calls.

“And ‘drunky-pooh’ is your lighthearted, jokey way of saying ‘drunk’”? Chaudhry asked. Bouzinova said it was.

Chaudhry also confronted Bouzinova with testimony she gave in a 2020 deposition for Breest’s lawsuit about the very first call Breest placed to her.

“You testified you had no memory of Ms. Breest’s mood on that phone call,” Chaudhry said.

“If that’s in the deposition that’s true,” Bouzinova said.

Chaudhry also read back portions of the deposition where Bouzinova said, “I don’t recall the tone of her voice,” and “I don’t recall her mood.”

Breest and Bouzinova had been roommates in New York before 2013 and became “close”  later on, Bouzinova testified. They weren’t each other’s best friends, she testified, but they have stayed in touch online and Breest was a guest and a speaker at Bouzinova’s wedding two years ago.

Questioned by Breest lawyer Zoe Salzman, Bouzinova said, “I don’t remember one call from another,” but remembers them collectively as an account of “what happened to her in Paul Haggis’ apartment, and it was bad.”

She said texts and messages from Breest, including one saying she felt like she wanted to see Haggis again, were her friend “freaking out” and “trying to reconcile” what had happened, and possibly suffering from Stockholm syndrome. In her replies, she said, “I was validating my friend’s feelings” and “saying whatever you feel is what you feel. I was trying to make her feel better.”

She was also urging Breest to stay away from Haggis. “Basically nothing good in my mind was going to come from being around him again,” Bouzinova testified.

PREVIOUSLY, 11:40 AM: A fourth Jane Doe testifying in the sexual assault civil trial of filmmaker Paul Haggis said Thursday that she was the target of an “attempted rape” by Haggis outside of her apartment building at night after an event at the Toronto Film Festival in 2015.

Jurors watched a videotaped deposition taken in 2019 of the woman, a freelance television and events producer who was working for a Canadian DJ when she was introduced to Haggis at a house party during the festival that September.

The woman, who Deadline is not identifying, said over the course of that day and the next, Haggis “relentlessly” pursued her sexually and ultimately tried to force himself on her as she fought him off and loudly and repeatedly screamed “stop.”

The assault ended, she said, when she screamed an expletive loudly enough to draw the attention of a passing stranger. Haggis then stepped back, she testified, realizing “he was going to be seen doing something very awful,” and in that pause she got into the lobby with her electronic key fob, leaving Haggis locked outside, and went to her apartment.

Her last sight of Haggis was of him through the glass doors, standing outside with his hands raised in a “come on” gesture. The woman did not report what happened to police but said she went into therapy soon after.

Later that night, she testified, Haggis texted her an invitation to breakfast at his hotel. She didn’t respond and took the invitation as Haggis “gaslighting what happened.”

“He was pretending as if he did nothing wrong,” the woman testified. She was asked on cross-examination by a Haggis lawyer, Priah Chaudhry, why she consented to join Haggis for lunch and wine earlier that day at his hotel, even though she said he was, by that time, already making her feel uncomfortable. The woman testified that she thought she was going to a “professional” 30-minute afternoon coffee and didn’t want to make an “enemy” of someone in her industry.

She was the fourth Jane Doe to come forward in the trial with an allegation against Haggis on behalf of Haleigh Breest, who is suing Haggis for unspecified damages. Breest, a publicist in New York, said that Haggis raped her at his apartment in Soho after a movie-screening party in 2013. Breest wrapped her testimony earlier this week.

The trial is in its seventh day. Before the last Jane Doe, jurors on Wednesday also heard from a work friend of Breest’s who said that Breest told her about the rape a week after it happened. The friend said that she asked Breest if she had gone to the police. “That’s something I would have done,” based on what Breest told her, the friend testified.

Also on Wednesday, a DNA expert for Breest’s legal team says she found DNA that probably belonged to Haggis inside the tights that Breest wore the night she says she was raped. She also testified that it’s possible the DNA she found didn’t come from seminal fluid. She also said the tights were not ripped, a detail that contradicts what Breest told another friend who testified this week.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Suspect In Attack On Paul Pelosi Charged With Federal Crimes; DOJ Says Assailant Admitted He “Was Going To Hold Nancy Hostage”

UPDATE: San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins outlined a series of state charges against the suspect in the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi. David DePape, 42, is facing charges of attempted murder, burglary, elder abuse and assault. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, and Jenkins said that she will recommend that he be held without bail. He also faces federal charges. Jenkins said that the incident has “certainly unnerved us all,” as she referred to the city’s past history of political violence. In 1978, Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk were assassinated by former supervisor Dan White. Jenkins...
WASHINGTON, CA
Deadline

Latest Paul Haggis Defense Witnesses Keep Scientology Front And Center In New York Trial – Update

UPDATED with afternoon session: The oldest daughter of filmmaker Paul Haggis said Monday there is “circumstantial” evidence of a Church of Scientology plot against her father, who is facing a rape accusation in New York civil court, after he walked away from the religious organization and became a vocal Scientology critic.  But Alissa Haggis, who quit the church as a teenager and came out as gay years before her father left Scientology, testified on cross-examination that she doesn’t know of any such plot. “There’s no way I could know that directly,” she said, repeating a refrain of the Haggis defense. A former high-ranking Scientology...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Liam Hemsworth To Replace Henry Cavill In ‘The Witcher’ Season 4 After Early Netflix Renewal

Netflix has renewed The Witcher for a fourth season with a twist. Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill in the epic drama series, taking the reins as Geralt of Rivia. The move comes ahead of the third season of the series, which will return in summer 2023. A four-part prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin launches December 25, 2022. Cavill, who revealed earlier this week he will return in the role of Superman, played the grim Geralt of Rivia, the bane of supernatural beasties in the first three seasons of the drama series. The Witcher is a story of the intertwined destinies of three...
Deadline

Nancy Pelosi “Heartbroken And Traumatized” Breaks Her Silence After Husband’s Brutal Attack

Nancy Pelosi is making her first comments after the brutal attack her husband Paul Pelosi received in their home in San Francisco. “Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul,” read the letter Pelosi wrote to her colleagues. “Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop.” Paul had to undergo skull surgery following the violent assault, which was a successful procedure to repair the fractures he received. “We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Deadline

K-Pop Singer & Actor Lee Ji-han Among Dead In Seoul Crowd Surge Tragedy

Lee Ji-han, a rising star on the South Korean K-pop scene, was among the more than 150 people who died Saturday in a stampede at a Halloween event in the Itaewon district of Seoul, South Korea. He was 24. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Cormac Roth Dies: Musician Son Of Actor Tim Roth Was 25 Related Story Bruce Arnold Dies: Founder Of The Soft Rock Band Orpheus Was 76 His death was confirmed by his agency, 935 Entertainment. “We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Ji-han has passed away in the crush in Itaewon,” the company...
Deadline

Twitter Boss Elon Musk Censors Himself After Tweeting Conspiracy Around Paul Pelosi’s Attack

Elon Musk took over Twitter this week and promised to make the social media platform the place to go for free speech. The tech boss raised eyebrows after he tweeted, then deleted, a tweet that amplified an unfounded claim around Paul Pelosi’s brutal attack. Hillary Clinton’s verified Twitter account tweeted an article to a Los Angeles Times story about the suspect that attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home. “The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories. It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result. As citizens, we must hold them...
Deadline

Trevor Noah Claims He Was Misunderstood On His Comments About UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Trevor Noah is saying that his comments that “some people” oppose Rishi Sunak’s appointment as UK Prime Minister based on race is accurate. Noah’s comments on The Daily Show raised the hackles on several sectors of society, most notably commentator Piers Morgan. Noah indicated that Sunak’s appointment created a backlash based on skin color. Sunak is a UK native, born in the UK to parents who came to the country from India. Many took the Noah comments as a blanket indictment of everyone in the UK, failing to parse the “some people” part. Sunak is the UK’s first Hindu PM and...
Deadline

Andy Cohen Reveals What Was Left Out Of ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Reunion & Content Of Lisa Rinna’s “Receipts”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion was jammed-packed with a lot of unresolved drama between its stars. With three parts to the reunion, there was not enough time to cover all the conflict the cast generated throughout the season and many topics had to get scrapped. One thing that viewers never saw was the contents of Lisa Rinna’s manila folder that she brought as “receipts” and Andy Cohen is now revealing what was inside. “When Lisa Rinna arrived at the Beverly Hills reunion, she did have a manila envelope full of receipts,” Cohen explained on his SiriusXM show Andy...
Deadline

China Locks Down More Than 232M, Isolates Macau Hotel As ‘Zero-Covid’ Policy Continues

The Chinese economy is already struggling because of the nation’s “Zero-Covid” policy, which continues to enforce absolute shutdowns because of small Covid-19 outbreaks. Today, authorities took the step of quarantining the MGM Cotai in Macau, one of the major hotels in that gambling hub. In contrast to Las Vegas, which is booming post-pandemic, Macau has struggled to regain its footing, throwing several of its US-based companies into a financial sinkhole as travel restrictions limit the number of customers. “In compliance with the Macau Special Administrative Region Government of Pandemic Prevention and Control, our restaurants, spa, gym, swimming pool, and retail shops in...
Deadline

‘Deli Boys’: Poorna Jagannathan Joins Onyx Collective Comedy Pilot

Poorna Jagannathan is set as a lead opposite Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh and Alfie Fuller in Deli Boys, Onyx Collective’s half-hour comedy pilot from Abdullah Saeed (High Maintenance) and 20th Television. Written by Saeed and directed and by Nisha Ganatra, in Deli Boys, when their convenience-store magnate father suddenly dies, a pair of pampered Pakistani-American brothers lose everything and are forced to reckon with their Baba’s secret life of crime as they attempt to take up his mantle in the underworld. Jagannathan will play Lucky, Baba’s right-hand woman. She can be very caring or a badass business boss lady, depending on what’s needed. Saeed...
Deadline

Reel Suspects Boards Billionaire-Bashing Black Comedy ‘If Yes, Okay’ By Cult Dutch Artist Dick Verdult (aka Dick El Demasiado) – AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Paris-based genre specialist Reel Suspects has boarded sales on Dutch artist, musician and filmmaker Dick Verdult’s black comedy If Yes, Okay about a teenager who goes to extreme lengths to reject her obscenely wealthy background. Verdult has near cult status in parts of Latin America and Asia, where he is known as Dick El Demasiado, for his electronic revival of traditional folklore music from Colombia, following an upbringing in Argentina. Now based back in the Netherlands, If Yes, Okay marks Verdult’s feature directorial debut, after the medium-length work Viva Matanzas, which played at IDFA in 2018. Lola Koppen stars as the 15-year-old...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Screen Gems Lands Package ‘Border Patrol’ With ‘Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City’s Johannes Roberts Directing

EXCLUSIVE: Screen Gems is looking to reunite with its Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City helmer Johannes Roberts, as sources tell Deadline the studio has set him to direct Atomic Monster’s Border Patrol. James Wan & Michael Clear are producing, with Judson Scott executive producing for Wan’s Atomic Monster. Starlight Media’s Peter Luo and Nancy Xu are executive producing. The studio acquired the spec script written by Noah Griffith and Daniel Stewart. It is being rewritten by Gregg Hurwitz and Philip Eisner. Plot details are being kept under wraps as the film is still in development. Roberts has been a director on the rise since breaking out...
Deadline

Oscar Contender ‘All That Breathes’: When Birds Fall From The Skies Of Delhi, Two Brothers Come To Their Aid

One of the top contenders for Best Documentary at the Oscars this year ranges from the skies above Delhi, India to a basement below the city’s north end. In All That Breathes, brothers Nadeem and Saud operate a subterranean workshop-cum-makeshift animal hospital where they aid injured and ailing black kites, a bird of prey increasingly vulnerable to Delhi’s intense air pollution. “I was really gripped by this figure of the black dot in the sky, which is the black kite,” recalls filmmaker Shaunak Sen, “the lazy gliding dots that you see — one of the them starts falling down. And I remember...
Deadline

‘The Great British Bake Off’ Judge Prue Leith Reacts To Mexican Week Backlash Episode

Prue Leith and her fellow The Great British Bake Off judges and hosts were slammed on social media for the México-themed week of the show that reduced the rich Mexican culture and cuisine into stereotypical imagery. Following the backlash, judge Leith is now talking about the controversy. “There would have been absolutely no intention to offend. That’s not the spirit of the show,” she said in an interview with The New Yorker. Not delving too much into the polemic around the Mexican-themed episode, Leith talked about the the good of the show and the “whole phenomenon of Bake Off” and how she...
Deadline

Hollywood’s Twitter Exodus: Who Has Quit, Who Has Threatened To Quit And Who Refuses To Leave

Ever since Elon Musk announced he would buy Twitter in April, a number of prominent showbiz types have had a sinking feeling. Some of them, like Mia Farrow, announced at the time that they were considering quitting. The actress wrote in April, “Well if Twitter becomes even more toxic—with Trumpy-treasonous lies & all the hatred—it will be taken less seriously, and people like me will quit—for peace of mind.” She has since modulated that stance expressing hope that Musk can “keep Twitter worthy of your previous achievements and of lawful people everywhere.” Wrestling legend Mick Foley wrote in April, “I’ll...
Deadline

‘Valiant One’: Jonathan Whitesell & Daniel Jun Latest To Join Monarch Media Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Whitesell (Hold the Dark) and Daniel Jun (The Fall of the House of Usher) have boarded Monarch Media’s thriller Valiant One in supporting roles. The pair will star alongside the previously announced Chase Stokes, Lana Condor, Desmin Borges and Callan Mulvey. The film currently in production in Vancouver watches as a U.S. helicopter crashes on the North Korean side of the DMZ. With tensions between the North and South already on the verge of war, the surviving U.S. Army non-combat tech soldiers must work together to protect a civilian tech-specialist and find their way across the DMZ, without the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Google, Facebook And Other Internet Forums Face Supreme Court Reckoning – Report

Legal protections that shield internet platforms from being sued for alleged harmful content posted by third parties could be affected by the Supreme Court in an upcoming hearing. The federal shield law, known as Section 230, is facing a showdown after the Supreme Court agreed this month to hear a lawsuit against Google. In that lawsuit, the Wall St. Journal reported, the plaintiffs claim Section 230 shouldn’t protect platforms that steer people to harmful content, such as terrorist videos. Lifting that protection could usher in a new era of strict content moderation. Beyond the Supreme Court case, Texas and Florida state laws targeting alleged...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Woman claims she was sent home for wearing ‘revealing’ outfit at work: ‘Sounds like jealousy’

A woman has claimed she was sent home from work by human resources because her office attire was too “revealing”. Now, the internet has defended the worker by claiming the HR worker was “jealous” of her outfit.Marie Dee, who goes by @notmariedee on TikTok, recently posted a video of the HR violation that allegedly led her to being sent home. In the TikTok video, which has more than 27m views, Marie is seen wearing a black, midi bodycon dress with short-sleeves.“Guys, it happened again. I’m getting sent home for my outfit,” the text overlay read. “This time the HR...
Deadline

Deadline

137K+
Followers
38K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy