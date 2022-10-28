Read full article on original website
The Ringer
Everything You Need to Know About Week 8 of the 2022 NFL Season
Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books. Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers went to Los Angeles and sent a message to the Rams—and the rest of the league. The Philadelphia Eagles won to stay undefeated, and the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks added another W to their strong seasons. Keep up with all of The Ringer’s Week 8 coverage below:
The Ringer
NFL Midseason Awards and Takeaways: MVP, Coach of the Year, Biggest Flop, and More
Kevin and Lindsay share their midseason award picks for MVP, Coach of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Watchable Team, Best and Worst Offseason Moves, and more, after the Week 8 action. Host: Kevin Clark. Guest: Lindsay Jones. Producer: Richie Bozek. Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins. Subscribe: Spotify.
