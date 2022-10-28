ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Bear Positive About Team's Outlook After Roquan Smith Trade

Ex-Bear positive about team outlook after Smith trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, the Bears shocked the world by trading All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens in exchange for linebacker A.J Klein and a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. However, one ex-Bear,...
Bears Show Signs They're Building Legit Offense Around Justin Fields

Bears show signs they're building legit offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Don’t look now, but is the Bears offense on its way to carrying the defense? For the second week in a row, the offense and Justin Fields took a step in the right direction and outpaced their season average in scoring. Coming into Week 8, the Bears had averaged 18 points per game. On Sunday they put up 29 points.
Here Are Expected Buyers, Sellers at the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline

When is the 2022 NFL trade deadline? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 NFL season is close to hitting its halfway point as the calendar flips from October to November. Fans have already begun to turn their eyes to the upcoming trade deadline, which is only a few hours away.
2022 NFL Season: Week 8 Winners, Losers

2022 NFL Season: Week 8 winners, losers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 NFL trade deadline has yet to pass, but the 49ers already look like its biggest winners. Christian McCaffrey proved why San Francisco unloaded four draft picks to the Carolina Panthers with a unique three-touchdown performance...
World Series: Tied 1-All, Astros-Phils Resume After Rainout

The Phillie Phanatic, Dr. J and Mike Schmidt are ready — as are the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies — to hit the field at the World Series after a rainout. Game 3 was postponed Monday night with the teams tied 1-all, the washout at Citizens Bank Park pushing the entire Fall Classic schedule back by a day.
