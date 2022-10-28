Read full article on original website
Related
Andre Drummond Out, 3 Bulls Questionable on Injury Report Vs. Nets
Drummond out, 3 other Bulls questionable vs. Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls will travel to Brooklyn for Tuesday's matchup with the Nets a bit shorthanded. Backup center Andre Drummond, who is nursing a left shoulder sprain sustained in Friday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs,...
Bulls' Early Season Inconsistency Rooted in Slow Starts, Finishes
How Bulls’ inconsistency rooted in slow starts, finishes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Start slow, finish sloppy. That is not a recipe for success in any sport. But it is the overarching trend of the Chicago Bulls’ first seven games of the 2022-23 season, in which they hold a 3-4 record.
Ex-Bear Positive About Team's Outlook After Roquan Smith Trade
Ex-Bear positive about team outlook after Smith trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, the Bears shocked the world by trading All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens in exchange for linebacker A.J Klein and a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. However, one ex-Bear,...
Bears Show Signs They're Building Legit Offense Around Justin Fields
Bears show signs they're building legit offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Don’t look now, but is the Bears offense on its way to carrying the defense? For the second week in a row, the offense and Justin Fields took a step in the right direction and outpaced their season average in scoring. Coming into Week 8, the Bears had averaged 18 points per game. On Sunday they put up 29 points.
Here Are Expected Buyers, Sellers at the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline
When is the 2022 NFL trade deadline? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 NFL season is close to hitting its halfway point as the calendar flips from October to November. Fans have already begun to turn their eyes to the upcoming trade deadline, which is only a few hours away.
LAFC Vs. Philadelphia Union Tickets Guide for 2022 MLS Cup Final
LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union tickets guide for 2022 MLS Cup Final originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. History will be made this Saturday. When Los Angeles FC hosts the Philadelphia Union in the 2022 MLS Cup Final, the winner will have won the playoff title for the first time in franchise history.
ESPN Analyst on Fields' Play: ‘You Gotta Be So Encouraged by It'
ESPN analyst on Fields' play: 'You gotta be so encouraged by it' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the Bears' record and chances of contending for the playoffs slip away, the focus for this Bears' season is revolving entirely around Justin Fields. Bears fans and pundits on the outside...
A.J. Brown Hilariously Reacts to Drug Test Following Monster Game
A.J. Brown hilariously reacts to drug test following monster game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. A.J. Brown is extremely good – perhaps too good in the eyes of the NFL. The standout wide receiver has been awesome for the Philadelphia Eagles this season and had a career day...
Here Are The Chicago Bears' 2023 NFL Draft Picks After the Roquan Smith Trade
The Chicago Bears are aggressively stockpiling salary cap space and draft picks as they work through a rebuilding process, and they struck again Monday, sending linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. Smith, a first-round pick of the Bears in 2018, will now head to the AFC North-leading Ravens, hoping...
World Series Schedule: Phillies Vs. Astros Game 3 Rained Out
Game 3 of Phillies-Astros World Series postponed by rain originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Monday night's Game 3 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros has been postponed because of rain. The game will be played Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled...
2022 NFL Season: Week 8 Winners, Losers
2022 NFL Season: Week 8 winners, losers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 NFL trade deadline has yet to pass, but the 49ers already look like its biggest winners. Christian McCaffrey proved why San Francisco unloaded four draft picks to the Carolina Panthers with a unique three-touchdown performance...
Why Christian McCaffrey's ‘Glad' Wild NFL Journey Landed Him With 49ers
Why CMC is 'glad' his NFL journey landed him with 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Christian McCaffrey is fitting right in with the 49ers. McCaffrey, the former Carolina Panthers running back, explained to NBC Sports' Peter King exactly how he was feeling as part of the 49ers. "I...
World Series: Tied 1-All, Astros-Phils Resume After Rainout
The Phillie Phanatic, Dr. J and Mike Schmidt are ready — as are the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies — to hit the field at the World Series after a rainout. Game 3 was postponed Monday night with the teams tied 1-all, the washout at Citizens Bank Park pushing the entire Fall Classic schedule back by a day.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
78K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0