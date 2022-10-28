Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
4 spots in CL up for grabs; Bayern, Napoli chase perfection
LONDON (AP) — The Champions League has reached the final round of group-stage matches, with four spots in the lineup for the last 16 still up for grabs. Eight teams are still in contention for the knockout stage with four of them all coming from the same group. It’s...
WTOP
MLS Playoff Glance
Salt Lake 2, Austin 2, Austin wins 3-1 on penalty kicks. Minnesota 1, Dallas 1, Dallas wins 5-4 on penalty kicks. Philadelphia at Los Angeles FC, 4 p.m. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Rangers in danger of making unwanted Champions League history | Will Unwin
One goal and no points from five games show the step up to the top table has proved too much for an outclassed side
WTOP
MATCHDAY: Monza plans tribute to victims; Elche hosts Getafe
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Monza players will warm up for their Serie A game at home to Bologna wearing special T-shirts dedicated to defender Pablo Marí, who was one of five people stabbed on Thursday in a knife attack in a Milan supermarket. Marí, who is on loan from Arsenal, was released from hospital on Sunday after undergoing surgery. A supermarket employee, Luis Fernando Ruggieri, was killed in the attack and there will be a minute’s silence before kickoff in tribute to him. Monza and Bologna are level in the standings, four points above the drop zone. Roma will be looking to move above capital rival Lazio and into the top four with a win at Hellas Verona, which is next to last in the table. Roma hosts Lazio in the city derby the following week.
WTOP
MLS: No discipline for Fountas, can’t corroborate claim
NEW YORK (AP) — D.C. United forward Taxi Fountas will not be disciplined by Major League Soccer after the league said it found credible an allegation he used racially abusive language toward Miami defender Aimé Mabika during a match on Sept. 18 but could not find corroborating evidence.
WTOP
Elcho loses to Getafe, remains winless in Spanish league
MADRID (AP) — Elche lost at home to Getafe 1-0 and remained the only winless team in the Spanish league on Monday. It was the eighth loss in 12 matches for Elche, which is last in the 20-team standings. It missed a chance to draw for the fourth time...
WTOP
Arsenal moves back to the top after 5-0 rout of Forest
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal moved back to the top of the Premier League with a 5-0 win against Nottingham Forest on Sunday. But an injury to Bukayo Saka will be a concern to England head coach Gareth Southgate after the forward was forced off in the 27th minute. Arsenal...
WTOP
DC United fined for hiring policy noncompliance; Fountas eligible to play after racial slur probe
Major League Soccer said D.C. United midfielder Taxi Fountas is eligible to play for the club during the 2023 season, after an investigation into his possible use of a racial slur during a match was found to be “credible” but unable to be proven. In a news release...
WTOP
Philadelphia, LAFC advance to MLS Cup final
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Julian Carranza and Daniel Gazdag scored two minutes apart in the second half and the Philadelphia Union advanced to their first MLS Cup final with a 3-1 victory over New York City FC on Sunday night. The Union will head to Los Angeles and face...
WTOP
Teenager Volpato helps Roma snatch 3-1 win at 10-man Verona
Teenage substitute Cristian Volpato scored one and set up another as Roma snatched a 3-1 win at 10-man Hellas Verona in Serie A on Monday. Volpato put his side ahead with two minutes remaining and set up Stephan El Shaarawy in stoppage time as Roma leapfrogged city rival Lazio into fourth place, ahead of the capital derby next week.
WTOP
Milan coach Stefano Pioli signs new deal until 2025
MILAN (AP) — AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has been rewarded for his title-winning exploits with a two-year extension to his contract at the defending champion. Milan announced on Monday that the 57-year-old Pioli has signed a new contract until June 2025. His previous deal was set to expire at the end of this season.
Ray Hudson: ‘I was in love with America before I even came to the United States’
Ray Hudson will always be a Geordie, but America claimed his heart long ago. As a kid growing up in Tyneside, Hudson, was drawn to the pop culture of the United States, its movies and television. He loved Motown, but he also loved listening to his father, who worked for Ford Motor Company, share stories about Michigan and the Great Lakes region.
WTOP
Union Berlin back on top of Bundesliga with last-second win
BERLIN (AP) — Surprise leader Union Berlin keeps working miracles in the Bundesliga. Danilho Doekhi headed in the winning goal with the last act of the game in the seventh minute of added time for a 2-1 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach on Sunday which returns Union to top spot.
WTOP
American Wright scores 8th goal of season for Antalyaspor
American forward Haji Wright scored his eighth goal of the season, helping Antalyaspor win 2-0 at Sivasspor on Monday night in the Turkish Super League. A 24-year-old from Los Angeles, Wright scored in the 24th minute for a two-goal lead. Wright took a pass from Sam Larsson on a counterattack and rounded goalkeeper Ali Sasal Vural to score with a left-foot shot from 6 yards.
World Cup goal for Japan is quarterfinals -- at least
Japan soccer coach Hajime Moriyasu repeated his aim again for the World Cup
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Denny McLain wins AL Cy Young
1913 — Notre Dame meets Army for the first time and comes away with a 35-13 win behind Gus Dorias’ 14-of-17 passing for 243 yards. 1938 — George Woolf, riding for regular jockey Red Pollard, leads Seabiscuit to a four-length victory over the heavily favored U.S. Triple Crown champion, War Admiral, in the Pimlico Special match race at Baltimore. A crowd of 40,000 spectators turn out for the winner-take-all match race with a purse of $15,000.
WTOP
Game 3 of World Series rained out, Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies to resume Fall Classic on Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Game 3 of World Series rained out, Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies to resume Fall Classic on Tuesday. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Gold Trip wins 162nd running of the Melbourne Cup
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — French-bred six-year-old Gold Trip won the 162nd running of the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday ahead of Emissary and High Emocean over 3,200 meters in Australia’s most famous horse race. One of five runners for co-trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace in the race, Gold...
Comments / 0