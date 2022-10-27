WORCESTER, Mass. — In one of the most hyped games in FCS this season, the first matchup between two ranked Patriot League teams since 2013 lived up to the billing — with No. 5/8 Holy Cross and No. 22/15 Fordham trading leads and leaving a crowd of 17,592 fans on the edge of their seats at Fitton Field from wire to wire.

