Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
goholycross.com
Sluka, Shorter earn Patriot League weekly honors
Junior quarterback Matthew Sluka and sophomore wide receiver Justin Shorter of the Holy Cross football team have earned weekly recognition from the Patriot League, the conference announced on Monday, Oct. 31. Sluka was named the Patriot League's Offensive Player of the Week, while Shorter earned Special Teams Player of the...
goholycross.com
Men’s ice hockey downed in overtime by RIT
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Holy Cross men's ice hockey team held a 2-1 lead into the third period however Atlantic Hockey Association foe RIT rallied to score two goals including the game-winner in overtime to win 3-2 Saturday afternoon at the Polisseni Center. With the victory, the Tigers improve...
goholycross.com
Holy Cross takes top three spots in collegiate eight at Wormtown Chase Regatta
WORCESTER, Mass. – The Holy Cross men's rowing team had five boats take part in the Wormtown Chase Regatta on Lake Quinsigamond. The Crusaders had four boats compete in the collegiate eight, with the top three boats winning the gold, silver and bronze medals. In the collegiate eight race,...
goholycross.com
Field Hockey earns overtime win on senior day
Worcester, Mass. – The Holy Cross field hockey team defeated the Towson Tigers 2-1 in overtime on senior day. This Sunday contest was the final game of the 2022 season for the Crusaders. The win sends the Crusaders to 7-10 overall with a 2-4 record in Patriot League play....
goholycross.com
Men take ninth at Patriot League Championship
LEWISBURG, Pa. – Sophomore William Schimitsch of the Holy Cross men's cross country team led the Crusaders at the Patriot League Championship on Saturday, Oct. 29. He finished 41 overall out of 113 with a time of 26:10.5 in the 8K. Following behind Schimitsch was senior Liam Christman. He...
goholycross.com
Crusaders lose a tough battle to Lehigh on Senior Day
WORCESTER, Mass. – The Holy Cross volleyball team suffered a 3-1 loss to Patriot League opponent Lehigh during Senior Day Saturday afternoon in the 2022 home finale at Blaney Gymnasium. The setback sends the Crusaders to 3-21 overall and 1-12 in league play while the Mountain Hawks move to...
goholycross.com
Field Hockey falls to Lafayette
Worcester, Mass. – The Holy Cross field hockey team fell to Lafayette 1-0 on Saturday, Oct. 29 for their final Patriot League contest of the season. The loss sends the Crusaders 6-10 overall and finalizes their Patriot League record at 2-4. The Leopards improve to 7-11 (3-3 Patriot League).
goholycross.com
No. 5/8 Holy Cross secures walkoff victory over No. 22/15 Fordham
WORCESTER, Mass. — In one of the most hyped games in FCS this season, the first matchup between two ranked Patriot League teams since 2013 lived up to the billing — with No. 5/8 Holy Cross and No. 22/15 Fordham trading leads and leaving a crowd of 17,592 fans on the edge of their seats at Fitton Field from wire to wire.
goholycross.com
Feuerbach takes fourth at Patriot League Championship
LEWISBURG, Pa. – Senior Eve Feuerbach earns First-Team All-Patriot League after fourth-place finish at the Patriot League Championship on Saturday, Oct. 29. She finished the 6K with a time of 21:03.4. The Crusaders finished 7th out of 10 schools and totaled 209 points in the meet. Junior Maura Doherty...
goholycross.com
Men’s swimming and diving loses to Fairfield
WORCESTER, Mass. – The Holy Cross men's swimming and diving program was beaten 206.5-87.5 by nonconference opponent Fairfield Saturday. The loss sends Holy Cross to 1-1 while the Stags improve to 3-0 in head-to-head competition this year. Freshman Zach Bubonovich took home first place in the 100-meter breast at...
