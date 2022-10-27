ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Sluka, Shorter earn Patriot League weekly honors

Junior quarterback Matthew Sluka and sophomore wide receiver Justin Shorter of the Holy Cross football team have earned weekly recognition from the Patriot League, the conference announced on Monday, Oct. 31. Sluka was named the Patriot League's Offensive Player of the Week, while Shorter earned Special Teams Player of the...
Men’s ice hockey downed in overtime by RIT

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Holy Cross men's ice hockey team held a 2-1 lead into the third period however Atlantic Hockey Association foe RIT rallied to score two goals including the game-winner in overtime to win 3-2 Saturday afternoon at the Polisseni Center. With the victory, the Tigers improve...
Field Hockey earns overtime win on senior day

Worcester, Mass. – The Holy Cross field hockey team defeated the Towson Tigers 2-1 in overtime on senior day. This Sunday contest was the final game of the 2022 season for the Crusaders. The win sends the Crusaders to 7-10 overall with a 2-4 record in Patriot League play....
Men take ninth at Patriot League Championship

LEWISBURG, Pa. – Sophomore William Schimitsch of the Holy Cross men's cross country team led the Crusaders at the Patriot League Championship on Saturday, Oct. 29. He finished 41 overall out of 113 with a time of 26:10.5 in the 8K. Following behind Schimitsch was senior Liam Christman. He...
Crusaders lose a tough battle to Lehigh on Senior Day

WORCESTER, Mass. – The Holy Cross volleyball team suffered a 3-1 loss to Patriot League opponent Lehigh during Senior Day Saturday afternoon in the 2022 home finale at Blaney Gymnasium. The setback sends the Crusaders to 3-21 overall and 1-12 in league play while the Mountain Hawks move to...
Field Hockey falls to Lafayette

Worcester, Mass. – The Holy Cross field hockey team fell to Lafayette 1-0 on Saturday, Oct. 29 for their final Patriot League contest of the season. The loss sends the Crusaders 6-10 overall and finalizes their Patriot League record at 2-4. The Leopards improve to 7-11 (3-3 Patriot League).
No. 5/8 Holy Cross secures walkoff victory over No. 22/15 Fordham

WORCESTER, Mass. — In one of the most hyped games in FCS this season, the first matchup between two ranked Patriot League teams since 2013 lived up to the billing — with No. 5/8 Holy Cross and No. 22/15 Fordham trading leads and leaving a crowd of 17,592 fans on the edge of their seats at Fitton Field from wire to wire.
Feuerbach takes fourth at Patriot League Championship

LEWISBURG, Pa. – Senior Eve Feuerbach earns First-Team All-Patriot League after fourth-place finish at the Patriot League Championship on Saturday, Oct. 29. She finished the 6K with a time of 21:03.4. The Crusaders finished 7th out of 10 schools and totaled 209 points in the meet. Junior Maura Doherty...
Men’s swimming and diving loses to Fairfield

WORCESTER, Mass. – The Holy Cross men's swimming and diving program was beaten 206.5-87.5 by nonconference opponent Fairfield Saturday. The loss sends Holy Cross to 1-1 while the Stags improve to 3-0 in head-to-head competition this year. Freshman Zach Bubonovich took home first place in the 100-meter breast at...
