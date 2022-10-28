Mercedes-Benz Stadium: What you need to know to make it a great day

As one of the NFL’s best arenas, Mercedes-Benz Stadium is widely popular not only for hosting football games, but also several concerts and other attractions. From a wide assortment of options at the concession stands to incredible breathtaking views around the stadium, Mercedes-Benz Stadium is an instant classic. For those planning a trip to MBS, here’s everything you could possibly want to know.

Where is Mercedes-Benz Stadium located?

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is in Atlanta, Georgia. The address of Mercedes-Benz Stadium is 1 AMB Dr. NW, downtown Atlanta, GA, United States.

Who plays at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

The Atlanta Falcons play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

What is the capacity of Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

The capacity at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is 63,400, which is the number of seats at the arena.

What time do the gates open at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

Mercedes-Benz Stadium gates will open two hours before kickoff.

How much is the parking at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

Credit – mercedesbenzstadium.com

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is in the heart of downtown Atlanta, in the sports and entertainment district. More than 20,000 parking spots are available within a 20-minute walk of the stadium. You can expect to pay $12 to $40. The parking lots open 4.5 hours before the event.

Can you tailgate at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

You can tailgate at the Home Depot Backyard. After that, up to four people may stay in the specific tailgate spot in the Home Depot Backyard to maintain the security and safety of their equipment.

Can you watch warm-ups of the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

Before the game, you can watch the football team’s warm-up at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. You can also head down to section 100 to see if you can get an autograph or a picture with the players.

What can you bring into Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and are not any larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ are allowed into the stadium.

Can you bring food and water into Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

You are not allowed to bring food into Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fans can get one factory-sealed water bottle into the stadium: no soda, flavored water, or sports drinks.

Is Mercedes-Benz Stadium cashless?

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

Suites at Mercedes-Benz Stadium cost between $12,000-$30,000 depending on the event and game. Guests will also receive VIP parking passes. Inside the luxury suite is a private restroom, upscale furnishing, and HDTVs. Premium in-suite catering options are available to purchase in advance.

The Maybach Terraces and Delta Sky360 Terraces can be found adjacent to the Field Level Patio Spaces that are a part of the Mercedes-Benz and Delta Sky360 Clubs.

The Global Payments suite level wraps around Mercedes-Benz Stadium above the 100-level seating sections.

The Gallagher Suites are directly above the 200-level seating sections.

There are 16 Field Level Suites at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with 8 of these suites located behind each end-zone. These are the closest suites to the field and offer a unique and exciting perspective of the action.

The Loge Box suites are located in the lower bowl’s back section and just below the 100-Level suites at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Super Suites at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the largest option for a luxury suite. The Super Suites are located above the 200 Level seating sections.

What is there to eat at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

Credit – pxhere

There are some delicious spots to eat at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game.

Bud & Burgers : Affordable burgers, hot dogs, soda, and more

: Affordable burgers, hot dogs, soda, and more ATL Fan Fare : Hot dogs, nachos, cheese dogs, popcorn, pretzels, candy, and more are out in sections 105 and 205 throughout the concourse.

: Hot dogs, nachos, cheese dogs, popcorn, pretzels, candy, and more are out in sections 105 and 205 throughout the concourse. Shock Top Brat : Get Shock Top beer out in section 202.

: Get Shock Top beer out in section 202. Chick-Fil-A : Fans looking for the classic chicken sandwich and more can head to section 123.

: Fans looking for the classic chicken sandwich and more can head to section 123. ATL Pretzel Co : Serving up pretzel bites, candy, sublime donuts, and more in section 120.

: Serving up pretzel bites, candy, sublime donuts, and more in section 120. ATL BBQ : Pulled pork sandwiches, nachos, brisket sandwiches, and more out in section 116.

: Pulled pork sandwiches, nachos, brisket sandwiches, and more out in section 116. The Mac Shack : Serving up a wide range of mac-n-cheese dishes with pork, chicken, vegan, and short rib out in sections 122 and 238.

: Serving up a wide range of mac-n-cheese dishes with pork, chicken, vegan, and short rib out in sections 122 and 238. Fresh Mex : Big nachos, dos tacos, jalapeno bacon wraps, pretzels. Soda, domestic beer, and more out are in section 125.

: Big nachos, dos tacos, jalapeno bacon wraps, pretzels. Soda, domestic beer, and more out are in section 125. Meatless Grill : Fans looking for a meatless food option should head to section 107. There you will find beyond burgers, beyond sausage, vegan chips, and more.

: Fans looking for a meatless food option should head to section 107. There you will find beyond burgers, beyond sausage, vegan chips, and more. Molly B’s : New England Lobster Rolls, Shrimp Po’Boy, and more out in section 133.

: New England Lobster Rolls, Shrimp Po’Boy, and more out in section 133. Moes Southwest Grill : Burritos, salads, nachos, tacos, and more, out in section 116.

: Burritos, salads, nachos, tacos, and more, out in section 116. Delia’s Chicken Sausage Stand : Sausage, onions, peppers, cheese, mayo, and more on a hoagie rollout in sections 121 and 221.

: Sausage, onions, peppers, cheese, mayo, and more on a hoagie rollout in sections 121 and 221. Georgie Local Craft Beer : Fans looking to drink local craft beers from Georgia should head to section 110.

: Fans looking to drink local craft beers from Georgia should head to section 110. Hops and Chops : Serving up a sirloin steak sandwich in section 116.

: Serving up a sirloin steak sandwich in section 116. Kevin Gillespie’s Gamechanger : The “closed on Sunday” fried chicken sandwich out in 223.

: The “closed on Sunday” fried chicken sandwich out in 223. Capital Crust Pizza : Get authentic Italian pizza to enjoy during the game at sections 115 and 131.

: Get authentic Italian pizza to enjoy during the game at sections 115 and 131. Terrapin Brewing Neighborhood Bar : Fans looking for craft beer options during a game should head to section 106.

