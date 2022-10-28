ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dos Pueblos Mock Trial team celebrates third-place finish in Empire Mock Trial invitational

By Lily Dallow
 4 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Dos Pueblos High School Mock Trial team celebrated a third-place finish at the Empire Mock Trial invitational in Baltimore, Maryland.

The national tournament pulled in teams from all over the country and one from Canada, according to Santa Barbara Unified School District Communications Manager, Ed Zuchelli.

Dos Pueblos placed third, just missing the championship round, after weeks of preparation and three days of "jam-packed competition," said Zuchelli.

"I’m so proud that the mock trial team represented us so well at the national level. We are working to be a school district that’s on the move and building successful people in our community," said Dr. Hilda Maldonado, Santa Barbara Unified’s Superintendent. "These students are living up to that goal."

Zuchelli said that the Empire Team consisted of Edo Barel, Amelia Mendro, Jacob Molina, Maxfield Steele, Lo Zhu, Charlotte Choi, Anastasia Li, Sienna Valentine, and Liam Avolio.

"Being able to argue the law, tour the nation's capital, and even see a baseball game with some of my closest friends was an unforgettable experience I'll treasure for the rest of my life," said senior Edo Barel.

The team's teacher advisor was Hannah Krieshok, and the team was also coached by attorneys Christine Voss and Lisa Rothstein.

"It was extraordinary to allow these hard-working students to travel and compete live at an advanced level," said attorney coach Lisa Rothstein. "Each one of them exceeded our high expectations. As coaches, we could not be prouder."

In addition to the three-day-long competition, the team was able to spend a day in Washington, D.C. where members went to the African American History Museum before heading to the Capitol Building.

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

