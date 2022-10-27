Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
Freddie Prinze Jr Praises William Regal And MJF’s “Beautiful” Storyline
Freddie Prinze Jr is a big fan of William Regal and MJF’s current storyline. On a previous week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, William Regal and MJF engaged in a promo battle where fans were at the edge of their seats. It was a back and forth exchange, with both talents getting their licks in on the microphone.
bodyslam.net
Bray Wyatt Appearance Made Official For WWE Crown Jewel
Bray Wyatt will appear at WWE Crown Jewel. During Monday Night RAW, WWE would announce via the commentary team that Bray Wyatt will be a part of WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5th. It was not explained what Wyatt would be doing on the show. Most...
15 Parents Whose Days Went So Hilariously Bad They May Have Lost A Little Dignity
These parents will take your bad day and raise you a worse one.
bodyslam.net
AEW Have Been Taping Segments Ahead Of Time To Ease Travelling For Talent
It appears AEW have been attempting to ease travel stress on AEW competitors. Taping segments ahead of schedule is usually difficult when it comes to in ring segments. However, when it comes to backstage segments, these have a little more freedom to be taped in advance without fear of spoilers leaking.
bodyslam.net
Matt Hardy Believes That The Current WWE Tag Title Design Is A Step Backwards
Matt Hardy is not a fan of the current WWE Tag Team Championship design. The current designs of the WWE tag team championships have been around since the most recent WWE brand split with the same design with different colored straps. During the recent Q&A podcast on The Extreme Life...
All the celebrities who have left Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover
Ever since Elon Musk acquired Twitter, many celebrities have made the decision to leave the social media platform. Last week, the Tesla founder showed up at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters carrying a kitchen sink as he closed in on his $44bn purchase of the social media platform.“Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” the world’s richest person tweeted, along with a video of him in the lobby of the building.Soon after the news broke, many celebrities revealed their plans to quit Twitter.“Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye,” Grey’s Anatomy creator, Shonda Rhimes, wrote.Grammy-winning singer Sara...
bodyslam.net
Kurt Angle Believes WWE Should Have Turned Roman Reigns Heel Years Ago
Kurt Angle has the belief that Roman Reigns should have been a heel years ago. While Roman Reigns has been followed by boos throughout his professional wrestling career, he has only been fully heel during the beginning of his WWE run, with even his current run appearing to be leaning back towards a cocky babyface as of late.
bodyslam.net
Kurt Angle Recalls Working With A Torn Muscle In His Quad At TLC 2017
Kurt Angle remembers wrestling hurt at WWE TLC 2017. Kurt Angle recently reflected on his 2017 WWE in-ring comeback on the most recent episode of his Kurt Angle podcast. The Olympic Hero teamed up with Seth Rollins, Jon Moxley, and Dean Ambrose to defeat Kane, The Bar, Miz, and Braun Strowman at the company’s TLC pay per view. Angle revealed that he went into the match with a torn muscle in his quad.
bodyslam.net
STARDOM Goddess of Stardom Tag League Day 2 Results (10/30/22)
Goddess of Stardom Tag League action continued with Day 2 of the action. You can read the full results for the show below. Blue Goddess Block: BMI2000 (Natsuko Tora & Ruaka) (2) def. wing*gori (Hanan & Saya Iida) (0) meltear (Tam Nakano & Natsupoi) vs. Mafia Bella (Giulia & Thekla)...
bodyslam.net
Vince McMahon Wanted Kurt Angle To Stop Doing Moonsaults Because He Was “A Big Guy”
Vince McMahon was not a fan of Kurt Angle doing moonsaults. Angle had the best rookie year in WWE history and became the champion in no time. One of the key moves in his arsenal was a moonsault, which Angle was more than capable of landing each and every time.
bodyslam.net
Wardlow Discusses Helping CM Punk Defeat MJF: “That Was Possibly The Best Moment Of My Career”
Wardlow recalls helping CM Punk. At AEW Revolution, Wardlow finally turned on MJF in his match against CM Punk in a dog collar match. He would place the Dynamite Diamond Ring on the apron for Punk to use. This resulted in MJF losing the match, signalling the beginning of his feud with Wardlow.
bodyslam.net
Jon Moxley Attempted To Get Eddie Kingston A Job In WWE
Jon Moxley tried to get WWE to sign Eddie Kingston. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston go way back to when they were independent wrestlers fighting for numerous wrestling promotions. On a recent episode of the ESPR Wrestling Podcast, Eddie Kingston disclosed how Moxley, a good old friend, attempted to get...
bodyslam.net
Recent WWE Re-Hire Was Present At DEFY: Kingdom Come, Was Blown Away
Triple H recently hired back Gabe Sapolsky. He was fired earlier this year, which shocked many fans. The former EVOLVE head honcho has already started with his new duties. According to Bryan Alvarez, on Wrestling Observer Radio, Gabe Sapolsky attended the recent Defy Wrestling show and was blown away. It was not noted that this was an official scouting trip, but Sapolsky certainly loved the show.
bodyslam.net
Madcap Moss Welcomes Emma Home To WWE in Heartwarming Social Media Post
Emma returned to WWE last Friday night on SmackDown, answering Ronda Rousey’s open challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Emma lost after Rousey made her tap out to the armbar. Emma’s boyfriend Madcap Moss took to Twitter and penned an emotional message for Emma’s WWE return.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Natalya Once Again No Sells Liv Morgan’s Finish At WWE Live Event
Natalya has once again no sold offense from the former SmackDown Women’s Champion. Earlier this year in July, footage circulated of Natalya no selling the obLivion from Morgan, where immediately. While no reasoning was found out at the time, it appears it has happened once again. Natalya squared off...
Comments / 0