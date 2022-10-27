Read full article on original website
NXT Live Results From Winter Haven, FL (10/29/22)
NXT held a live event on October 29 from the National Guard Armory in Winter Haven, FL. You can read the full results for the live event below. – Men’s Halloween Battle Royal: Josh Briggs wins. – Axiom def. Javier Bernal. – Roxannne Perez & Ivy Nile def. Lash...
AEW Announce World Title Eliminator Tournament For Full Gear, Two Names Confirmed
AEW are going back to one of their yearly traditions. The World Title Eliminator tournament in AEW occurs every year in the build up to AEW Full Gear, with the finals taking place at the event. This years tournament was announced on Friday’s AEW Rampage with Dante Martin and Ethan Page being confirmed for the tournament. The winner of the tournament will challenge for the AEW World Title at AEW Winter Is Coming.
Jon Moxley vs Lee Moriarty And TBS Championship Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
Two matches have been made official for next week’s edition of Dynamite. During AEW Rampage, two matches were made official for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. First, Jon Moxley will go one on one with The Firm’s Lee Moriarty. Along with the rest of his faction, Moriarty laid out Moxley and MJF on last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Elsewhere, Jade Cargill will defend her TBS Championship against Marina Shafir, Nyla Rose has held physical possession of the championship since AEW Battle Of The Belts.
WWE Live Event Results From Stuttgart, Germany (10/31/22)
WWE held a live event from Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany on October 31st. The show was headlined by a six man tag involving The New Day and Braun Strowman vs The Bloodline. You can read the full results below. Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) defeated The Brawling Brutes...
NWA USA Results (10/29)
Season 4, Episode 8 of NWA USA was held on Saturday, October 29, 2022. You can see the full results for the show below. – Handicap Match: Max The Impaler def. Taryn Terrell & Natalia Markova. – Jamie Stanley says that Davey Richards has no chance of beating Colby Corino...
Mike Tyson, All Atlantic Championship Dream Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW have advertised more appearances for next week’s AEW Rampage. First, Mike Tyson will return to the company to be a special guest commentator role next week on the show. Elsewhere on the card, the All Atlantic Champion will have a dream match on the show also. Orange Cassidy is currently scheduled to defend the All Atlantic Championship vs Luchasauras and Rey Fenix in a triple threat match on Dynamite next Wednesday.
SmackDown On FS1 Draws Under A Million Viewers
This week’s edition of SmackDown’s viewership saw a heavy drop due to the channel change. According to Brandon Thurston, WWE SmackDown on FS1 drew 835,000 viewers on Friday, October 28. This number is down from last week’s episode, which drew 2.231 million viewers on FOX. The show scored a 0.23 rating in the key 18 to 49 demo, which is down from last week’s rating of 0.52.
WWE Live Event Results From Glasgow, Scotland (10/30/22)
WWE held a live event from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on October 30. You can read the full results from the live event below. – Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) def. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) – Shotzi def. Sonya Deville. – Karrion Kross def. Ricochet. –...
Bray Wyatt Appearance Made Official For WWE Crown Jewel
Bray Wyatt will appear at WWE Crown Jewel. During Monday Night RAW, WWE would announce via the commentary team that Bray Wyatt will be a part of WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5th. It was not explained what Wyatt would be doing on the show. Most...
Independent Company Joins Fite+ Streaming Lineup
It looks like an independent company has joined Fite+’s streaming libraray. Fightful Select have added to their reports from last week and have confirmed one of the companies joining Fite+ for streaming purposes. Figthful Select reported last week that several indie companies were set to move to Fite+. One...
IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander Hits Huge Milestone as Champion
Earlier today, IMPACT Wrestling took to their Facebook account and posted that Josh Alexander has now surpassed STING as the 4th longest reigning TNA/IMPACT Wrestling World Champion at 190 days. Sting previously held it for 189 days, and now falls to the #5 spot. Josh Alexander won the title from...
AEW Tag Title Match Made Official For AEW Full Gear
The trilogy match has been made official for AEW Full Gear. During AEW Rampage this week, Keith Lee got a quick win over Serpentico. After the match, The Acclaimed confronted Lee demanding to know where Billy Gunn was. Swerve Strickland would appear on the titantron and kidnapped/tortured “Daddy Ass” he would also mention that the tag team championship bout between Swerve In Our Glory and The Acclaimed would occur at Full Gear on November 19th.
GCW Hit Em Up Results (10/29/22)
GCW held its “Hit Em Up” event on October 29th. The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – GCW Tag Team Championships: Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c) def. The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito & Che Cabrera)
Asuka And Alexa Bliss Return On Monday Night RAW
Asuka and Alexa Bliss returned on tonight’s Monday Night RAW. The show opened this week with Bianca Belair vs the unhinged Nikki Cross. The match was a fun one, with Bianca Belair coming up the victor at the end of the match. Once the match was over however, Damage CTRL attacked. However, Bianca would find help in the returning Asuka and Alexa Bliss who sprinted down to the ring and helped push the heel faction back.
Mouse’s Wrestling Adventures – Fright Night IV Results (10/29)
Independent promotion Mouse’s Wrestling Adventures held its Fright Night IV event on October 29 from Our Lady Of Perpetual Hops in New Albany, Indiana. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results below. – Brogan Finlay def. Cole Radrick. – Sawyer Wreck def. PB Smooth. –...
WWE Live Event Results From Monterrey, Mexico (10/29/22)
WWE held a live event on October 29 from Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. You can read the results for the live event below. Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) def. Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) – WWE 24/7 Championship: Nikki Cross def. Tamina and Dana Brooke...
Prestige Roseland 4 Results (10/30/22)
Prestige Wrestling held its Roseland 4 – Wake The Dead event on October 30 from Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results for the show below. – The American Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) def. Violence Is Forever (Dominic...
NJPW STRONG Autumn Action Results (10/29)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired its latest NJPW STRONG Autumn Action event on October 29. Matches were taped Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, NV on September 11. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results below. – Ari Daivari def. Kevin Knight. – Alex Zayne...
AEW Dark: Elevation Results (10/31/22)
All Elite Wrestling airs its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Monday, October 31. You can read the full results for the show below. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz defeated Breaux Keller & Myles Hawkins. Frankie Kazarian defeated Rhett Titus. Jade Cargill defeated Trish Adora. Kiera Hogan defeated Skye Blue.
Over The Top Pro Wrestling Eight Year Anniversary Night 2 Results (10/29/22)
Over The Top Pro Wrestling held night two of their Eight year Anniversary weekend on 29th of October in The National Stadium, Dublin, Ireland. You can catch the full results from the show below. Jay defeats Adam Maxted and Charlie Sterling. Ilja Zarkov & Renzo Rose defeat Foxy & Session...
