13WMAZ

13WMAZ 'Give Thanks' campaign: What it is, how to participate

MACON, Ga. — As we approach the holiday season, we feel gratitude for what we have and recognize there are so many without, so we’re asking YOU to join us in our ‘Give Thanks’ campaign by helping the less fortunate in our community every Wednesday throughout November.
13WMAZ

Historical AME church in Macon hosts voting event

MACON, Ga. — We're 9 days out election day in Georgia, and a historic AME church in Macon says they're taking charge and getting out the vote. Sunday morning over at Greater Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, folks took a moment out of the service to learn about the importance of voting.
WALB 10

The Southwest Georgia Regional Fairs begins in Albany

From one Ram to another, Dr. Mark McKelvin spoke with Worth County High School students about his journey from a student to a principal engineer. Protective glass saves Albany bus driver's life from attempted stabbing. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. A suspect in the attempted stabbing has...
WTVM

Rain in the forecast today, Monday morning across Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Grab the umbrella heading out the door as we close out the last few days of October with lots of rain in the forecast today. Showers/storms will roll throughout the Valley today, with maybe a few downpours at times but this rain is much needed. I know most people’s concern is if it’s going to rain on Halloween, and it will but those showers will mainly be before lunchtime.
southgatv.com

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEVER – EPISODE 11

LEESBURG, GA – South Georgia Television presents Friday Night Football Fever, featuring two games that were covered on 10/28. (Game of the Week) – Thomas County Central 39, Lee County 30. Colquitt County 24, Valdosta 6. Stay tuned for next week’s coverage on South Georgia Television News!
WALB 10

Family in Albany builds Halloween trick-or-treat experience

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking for a good scare and lots of laughs, an Albany family is inviting you to their home on Halloween night. Wayne and Tonie Allen live in the Doublegate community in Albany. Their address is 2609 East Doublegate Drive. The Allen family has...
13WMAZ

'Shocked': Homeless encampment grows in Rose Hill Cemetery

MACON, Ga. — Rose Hill Cemetery has many visitors walking through its gates, paying respect to the many notable names buried there. However, recently, it's had some more permanent guests. The smell of smoke from their campfires fills the cemetery’s air as you walk closer to where the tent...
41nbc.com

Man shot on Willis Drive in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in the 2500 block of Willis Drive just before 11:30p.m. Friday night. Deputies responded to Willis Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 23-year-old male later identified as Dakari Faulkner , suffering from a single gunshot wound. Faulkner was transported to Atrium Health where he was later pronounced deceased by medical staff.
The Albany Herald

Phoebe leaders meet with area ministers

ALBANY — Phoebe Putney Health System officials hosted a listening session with around 20 ministers from various churches in the Albany area to share some of the health system’s goals and plans for the future and to get input from the faith leaders. “Phoebe has a long and...
Albany Herald

PHOTOS: Remembering Charles Sherrod's legacy

Civil rights icon Charles Sherrod, who died earlier this month at the age of 85, was honored during a Tuesday afternoon program at the Charles M. Sherrod Civil Rights Park in downtown Albany. Sherrod came to southwest Georgia in 1961 to register black voters and helped found the Albany Movement in the civil rights era.
13WMAZ

Domestic violence awareness walk held in Macon

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, a walk for Domestic Violence awareness was held in Macon. It started on Case Street across from Bellevue Baptist Church, and people all walked together while wearing the color purple. The walk was in honor of LaSmockie Fountain, who lost her life to domestic...
Colorado Newsline

All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control

ALBANY, Ga. — Shayla Jackson knocks three times before slipping a card with voting information under the blue-painted doors of apartments at Wild Pines, a complex tucked behind Albany State University. As a canvasser for the nonpartisan New Georgia Project, a group dedicated to registering Black, brown and young voters and getting them to the […] The post All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
