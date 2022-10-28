Read full article on original website
MACON, Ga. — As we approach the holiday season, we feel gratitude for what we have and recognize there are so many without, so we’re asking YOU to join us in our ‘Give Thanks’ campaign by helping the less fortunate in our community every Wednesday throughout November.
Historical AME church in Macon hosts voting event
MACON, Ga. — We're 9 days out election day in Georgia, and a historic AME church in Macon says they're taking charge and getting out the vote. Sunday morning over at Greater Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, folks took a moment out of the service to learn about the importance of voting.
Houston leaders address traffic concerns as county's growth continues
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — More families are moving to Houston County, and with them come more cars and more traffic. Since 2001, Houston County has completed about 60 road projects, but Chairman Tommy Stalnaker says they have more work ahead. Midday traffic in Houston County can require some patience.
WALB 10
The Southwest Georgia Regional Fairs begins in Albany
From one Ram to another, Dr. Mark McKelvin spoke with Worth County High School students about his journey from a student to a principal engineer. Protective glass saves Albany bus driver's life from attempted stabbing. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. A suspect in the attempted stabbing has...
WTVM
Rain in the forecast today, Monday morning across Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Grab the umbrella heading out the door as we close out the last few days of October with lots of rain in the forecast today. Showers/storms will roll throughout the Valley today, with maybe a few downpours at times but this rain is much needed. I know most people’s concern is if it’s going to rain on Halloween, and it will but those showers will mainly be before lunchtime.
WTVM
Question on Muscogee County ballots about changing Sheriff’s title
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Countdown to election day. Early voting is almost over -- ending in Georgia this Friday, November 4th. Voters decide some top offices in the state including the governor and U.S. senate, but they will also be voting on some key questions on the ballot. One of...
WMAZ
#Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Macon this weekend
MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
southgatv.com
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEVER – EPISODE 11
LEESBURG, GA – South Georgia Television presents Friday Night Football Fever, featuring two games that were covered on 10/28. (Game of the Week) – Thomas County Central 39, Lee County 30. Colquitt County 24, Valdosta 6. Stay tuned for next week’s coverage on South Georgia Television News!
WALB 10
Family in Albany builds Halloween trick-or-treat experience
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking for a good scare and lots of laughs, an Albany family is inviting you to their home on Halloween night. Wayne and Tonie Allen live in the Doublegate community in Albany. Their address is 2609 East Doublegate Drive. The Allen family has...
Sales tax dispute back on for Albany, Dougherty County
ALBANY — After one bruising battle over a sales tax earlier this year, Dougherty County and the city of Albany seem to again be at an impasse over the distribution of tax dollars. The city and county ultimately agreed on a 74-36 percent split of the more than $100...
'He was the perfect man': Folks in Pulaski County remember community pioneer
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Folks in Hawkinsville are remembering the life of James A. Colson, who died on October 21 at the age of 79. He was well known in the community for being a Pulaski County educator for 44 years. He also was a Hawkinsville Commissioner, and was Hawkinsville's...
'Shocked': Homeless encampment grows in Rose Hill Cemetery
MACON, Ga. — Rose Hill Cemetery has many visitors walking through its gates, paying respect to the many notable names buried there. However, recently, it's had some more permanent guests. The smell of smoke from their campfires fills the cemetery’s air as you walk closer to where the tent...
americanmilitarynews.com
Army veteran and former Bibb school teacher finds her niche with a gourmet food truck
When the ABC Catering LLC food truck pulls up, a line tends to quickly form. That’s because this mobile business serves up plates like salmon, shrimp and grits topped with a special sauce, Tuscan chicken lasagna with a homemade Alfredo sauce and garlic buttered steak bites with sauteed shrimp.
41nbc.com
Man shot on Willis Drive in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in the 2500 block of Willis Drive just before 11:30p.m. Friday night. Deputies responded to Willis Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 23-year-old male later identified as Dakari Faulkner , suffering from a single gunshot wound. Faulkner was transported to Atrium Health where he was later pronounced deceased by medical staff.
Phoebe leaders meet with area ministers
ALBANY — Phoebe Putney Health System officials hosted a listening session with around 20 ministers from various churches in the Albany area to share some of the health system’s goals and plans for the future and to get input from the faith leaders. “Phoebe has a long and...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Remembering Charles Sherrod's legacy
Civil rights icon Charles Sherrod, who died earlier this month at the age of 85, was honored during a Tuesday afternoon program at the Charles M. Sherrod Civil Rights Park in downtown Albany. Sherrod came to southwest Georgia in 1961 to register black voters and helped found the Albany Movement in the civil rights era.
Domestic violence awareness walk held in Macon
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, a walk for Domestic Violence awareness was held in Macon. It started on Case Street across from Bellevue Baptist Church, and people all walked together while wearing the color purple. The walk was in honor of LaSmockie Fountain, who lost her life to domestic...
Dedication ceremony held in memory of Baldwin County teacher who died in 2016
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Kathryn Poff was only 27 years old when she died in a car accident in 2016, one day after her birthday. Six years later, the Baldwin County School district held a dedication ceremony in her memory. On Saturday, the intersection of Blandy Road and Highway...
Albany business owner David Sampson makes turn into politics to seek District 153 seat
ALBANY — As a political newcomer at the age of 62, David Sampson says he considers the move another chapter in his life that has included one major change in direction prior to his tossing his hat into the ring. Sampson is the Democratic candidate in the Nov. 8...
All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control
ALBANY, Ga. — Shayla Jackson knocks three times before slipping a card with voting information under the blue-painted doors of apartments at Wild Pines, a complex tucked behind Albany State University. As a canvasser for the nonpartisan New Georgia Project, a group dedicated to registering Black, brown and young voters and getting them to the […] The post All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
