Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
Mike Tyson, All Atlantic Championship Dream Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW have advertised more appearances for next week’s AEW Rampage. First, Mike Tyson will return to the company to be a special guest commentator role next week on the show. Elsewhere on the card, the All Atlantic Champion will have a dream match on the show also. Orange Cassidy is currently scheduled to defend the All Atlantic Championship vs Luchasauras and Rey Fenix in a triple threat match on Dynamite next Wednesday.
bodyslam.net
Jon Moxley vs Lee Moriarty And TBS Championship Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
Two matches have been made official for next week’s edition of Dynamite. During AEW Rampage, two matches were made official for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. First, Jon Moxley will go one on one with The Firm’s Lee Moriarty. Along with the rest of his faction, Moriarty laid out Moxley and MJF on last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Elsewhere, Jade Cargill will defend her TBS Championship against Marina Shafir, Nyla Rose has held physical possession of the championship since AEW Battle Of The Belts.
bodyslam.net
Ring Of Honor TV Title Match Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite
The Ring Of Honor TV Title will be on the line on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Brian Cage will go one on one with ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe on this week’s AEW Dynamite, as announced by Tony Khan. Cage and The Embassy (Toa Liona & Kaun) closed Friday’s AEW Rampage by attacking Joe and holding up the ROH TV Championship.
bodyslam.net
SmackDown On FS1 Draws Under A Million Viewers
This week’s edition of SmackDown’s viewership saw a heavy drop due to the channel change. According to Brandon Thurston, WWE SmackDown on FS1 drew 835,000 viewers on Friday, October 28. This number is down from last week’s episode, which drew 2.231 million viewers on FOX. The show scored a 0.23 rating in the key 18 to 49 demo, which is down from last week’s rating of 0.52.
bodyslam.net
NXT Level Up Results (10/28/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on October 28. The event was taped on October 25 and aired on Peacock. You can read the full results for the developmental show below. – Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo def. Tank Ledger. – Trick Williams cuts a promo. –...
bodyslam.net
AEW Announce World Title Eliminator Tournament For Full Gear, Two Names Confirmed
AEW are going back to one of their yearly traditions. The World Title Eliminator tournament in AEW occurs every year in the build up to AEW Full Gear, with the finals taking place at the event. This years tournament was announced on Friday’s AEW Rampage with Dante Martin and Ethan Page being confirmed for the tournament. The winner of the tournament will challenge for the AEW World Title at AEW Winter Is Coming.
bodyslam.net
Early Creative Plans For Tonight’s Halloween Monday Night RAW
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW is Halloween themed as it falls on October 31st. Already confirmed for the card are matches between Matt Riddle and Otis as well as Nikki Cross vs Bianca Belair in a non title match. Fightful Select have now provided more spoilers on tonight’s...
bodyslam.net
NXT Live Event Results From Melbourne, FL (10/28/22)
NXT held a live event on October 28 from Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida. You can see the full results for the show below. – Women’s Halloween Battle Royal: Thea Hail wins. – Odyssey Jones def. Javier Bernal. – NXT Tag Team Championships: Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit...
bodyslam.net
WWE Live Event Results From Glasgow, Scotland (10/30/22)
WWE held a live event from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on October 30. You can read the full results from the live event below. – Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) def. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) – Shotzi def. Sonya Deville. – Karrion Kross def. Ricochet. –...
bodyslam.net
WWE & Forbidden Doors
With Shinsuke Nakamura wrestling on NOAH and Karl Anderson as NEVER Openweight champion and the possibility of him wrestling for NJPW shows; It all looks like WWE could be interested in opening forbidden doors with other promotions. Historically, WWE has never been able to work long term with another promotion....
bodyslam.net
Bray Wyatt Appearance Made Official For WWE Crown Jewel
Bray Wyatt will appear at WWE Crown Jewel. During Monday Night RAW, WWE would announce via the commentary team that Bray Wyatt will be a part of WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5th. It was not explained what Wyatt would be doing on the show. Most...
bodyslam.net
GCW Hit Em Up Results (10/29/22)
GCW held its “Hit Em Up” event on October 29th. The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – GCW Tag Team Championships: Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c) def. The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito & Che Cabrera)
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander Hits Huge Milestone as Champion
Earlier today, IMPACT Wrestling took to their Facebook account and posted that Josh Alexander has now surpassed STING as the 4th longest reigning TNA/IMPACT Wrestling World Champion at 190 days. Sting previously held it for 189 days, and now falls to the #5 spot. Josh Alexander won the title from...
bodyslam.net
NWA USA Results (10/29)
Season 4, Episode 8 of NWA USA was held on Saturday, October 29, 2022. You can see the full results for the show below. – Handicap Match: Max The Impaler def. Taryn Terrell & Natalia Markova. – Jamie Stanley says that Davey Richards has no chance of beating Colby Corino...
bodyslam.net
Karrion Kross Says Once He Wins the Universal Championship, Fans Will See A Real Supervillain
Karrion Kross promises infamy if he becomes WWE Universal Champion. Since returning to WWE, Kross has made one thing clear. he has his eyes set on ruling SmackDown. He is currently set to face Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel next weekend in a steel cage match. Speaking with Kostas...
bodyslam.net
AEW Tag Title Match Made Official For AEW Full Gear
The trilogy match has been made official for AEW Full Gear. During AEW Rampage this week, Keith Lee got a quick win over Serpentico. After the match, The Acclaimed confronted Lee demanding to know where Billy Gunn was. Swerve Strickland would appear on the titantron and kidnapped/tortured “Daddy Ass” he would also mention that the tag team championship bout between Swerve In Our Glory and The Acclaimed would occur at Full Gear on November 19th.
bodyslam.net
Mouse’s Wrestling Adventures – Fright Night IV Results (10/29)
Independent promotion Mouse’s Wrestling Adventures held its Fright Night IV event on October 29 from Our Lady Of Perpetual Hops in New Albany, Indiana. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results below. – Brogan Finlay def. Cole Radrick. – Sawyer Wreck def. PB Smooth. –...
bodyslam.net
Asuka And Alexa Bliss Return On Monday Night RAW
Asuka and Alexa Bliss returned on tonight’s Monday Night RAW. The show opened this week with Bianca Belair vs the unhinged Nikki Cross. The match was a fun one, with Bianca Belair coming up the victor at the end of the match. Once the match was over however, Damage CTRL attacked. However, Bianca would find help in the returning Asuka and Alexa Bliss who sprinted down to the ring and helped push the heel faction back.
bodyslam.net
House Of Glory Exodus Results (10/29/22)
House of Glory held its Exodus event on October 29 from La Boom in New York . The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Mighty Mante announced due to injury he could not defend the 6 Way Championship tonight. Nolo Kitano turned on him, setting up the future match.
bodyslam.net
Battle Slam Thriller Results (10/30)
Battle Slam held its Thriller event on October 30 from Atlanta, GA. The event will air on FITE TV. You can catch the full results for the show below. – #1 Contender for ICON World Title – Elimination Match: Shoot Taylor def. AC Mack, Carlie Bravo and Leon Ruff.
Comments / 0