The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Clayton Farr, Jr., named as Columbia fire chief
Columbia's city manager announced that the fire department's interim chief would now be the permanent chief. De'Carlon Seewood named Clayton Farr, Jr., as the next fire chief. Farr has served as the interim chief since September. "During our competitive search process to fill the position of fire chief, Farr stood...
A Jefferson City couple shares their unique approach to handing out candy on Halloween
Jefferson city — Andrea Spillars and her husband Harold have a different set of expectations for trick-or treaters. The couple requires visitors to know at least on fact about the Nation's 16th president. “I’m a sucker for a good Lincoln fact. So, if you tell me something really cool...
Winter trout program to start Tuesday in Columbia
The winter trout fishing program will open for the year starting Tuesday. The program starts Tuesday at 1 pm, at Cosmo-Bethel Park, 4500 Bethel Street. The Missouri Department of Conservation stocks the lake with 2,400 trout. From November 1 to January 31, anglers must release the trout unharmed. Starting February...
Three Missouri universities announce plans for a $2.5 million intelligence center
JEFFERSON CITY — Just two weeks after announcing a cybersecurity partnership with Jefferson City High Schools, Lincoln University is partnering with Saint Louis and Harris-Stowe State universities to build an intelligence community center for students pursuing intelligence and national security. The Universities are using a $2.5 million grant to...
Fire heavily damages Jefferson City home
Jefferson City fire officials investigated the cause of a house fire Monday morning. The Jefferson City Fire Department was called to the 1800 block of Mississippi Street at 9:39 am. When crews first got to the scene, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. The fire caused...
Camdenton school leaders say Oasis at Lakeport resort will create more tax revenue
OSAGE BEACH — Camdenton school leaders said a new $300 million family resort at The Lake of the Ozarks would bring more tax support for their district. Osage Beach will be the home of a new development called Oasis at Lakeport. Community leaders said the project was a big boost to Mid-Missouri’s economy.
Columbia house fire leaves $120,000 in damages
COLUMBIA — Early Saturday morning, the Columbia Fire Department responded to a house fire that left an estimated $120,000 in damages. According to a release from the department, the fire occurred in the 1000 block of Eastwood Circle around 5:30 a.m. The first crew arrived four minutes later and...
Columbia Police investigating weapon discharge incident on MU campus
COLUMBIA — Columbia police are investigating after a weapon was discharged by an MUPD officer. According to a release from university of Missouri police, at about 9:25 p.m. October 28, an MUPD officer and other agencies responded to a medical incident in a parking lot south of Hearnes center on the MU campus.
California man and woman killed in Moniteau County crash
MONITEAU — A California man and woman were killed in a crash Saturday night in Moniteau County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on US 50 just west of Cross Lane Road around 6:58 p.m. The crash happened when Benjamin Knipp, 26,...
Family celebrates Christmas at Halloween to "spread joy" for terminally-ill father
A Jefferson City family is telling trick-or-treaters "Merry Halloween!" this year to honor a lifelong wish for their father, Seth Sims. "You know, nobody thinks about Santa Claus at Halloween," Seth's wife, Rebecca McClain-Sims, said. Instead, on October 31, the Sims' family home was decorated top-to-bottom with Christmas and holiday...
Jefferson City Police collects unwanted drugs for Take Back Day
Jefferson City — The Jefferson City Police Department helped with clearing out your medicine cabinet Saturday. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, drug overdoses in the United States are on the rise. JCPD participated in Take Back Day, an initiative organized by the U.S. Drug Enforcment...
Blair Oaks returns to State Final Four with 3-0 win against Lutheran St. Charles
Wardsville — The Blair Oaks Falcons will have the opportunity to defend their State Championship after a dominant 3-0 win over Lutheran St. Charles. The win sets up a State Final Four matchup against Eldon Thursday. Hear from the team and check out the highlights above!
Lady Comets show character, grit in rallying for win in state title game
WESTPHALIA, Mo. —- When state championship softball games end 3-2, 2-1 or 1-0, it’s no surprise. Scores like that are the rule, not the exception. Well, the Fatima Lady Comets (33-3) engaged in a Class 3 title game Saturday that was certainly the exception. But oh my, was it ever a wonderful, beautiful gold-plated exception.
