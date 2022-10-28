ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

krcgtv.com

Clayton Farr, Jr., named as Columbia fire chief

Columbia's city manager announced that the fire department's interim chief would now be the permanent chief. De'Carlon Seewood named Clayton Farr, Jr., as the next fire chief. Farr has served as the interim chief since September. "During our competitive search process to fill the position of fire chief, Farr stood...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Winter trout program to start Tuesday in Columbia

The winter trout fishing program will open for the year starting Tuesday. The program starts Tuesday at 1 pm, at Cosmo-Bethel Park, 4500 Bethel Street. The Missouri Department of Conservation stocks the lake with 2,400 trout. From November 1 to January 31, anglers must release the trout unharmed. Starting February...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Fire heavily damages Jefferson City home

Jefferson City fire officials investigated the cause of a house fire Monday morning. The Jefferson City Fire Department was called to the 1800 block of Mississippi Street at 9:39 am. When crews first got to the scene, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. The fire caused...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia house fire leaves $120,000 in damages

COLUMBIA — Early Saturday morning, the Columbia Fire Department responded to a house fire that left an estimated $120,000 in damages. According to a release from the department, the fire occurred in the 1000 block of Eastwood Circle around 5:30 a.m. The first crew arrived four minutes later and...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia Police investigating weapon discharge incident on MU campus

COLUMBIA — Columbia police are investigating after a weapon was discharged by an MUPD officer. According to a release from university of Missouri police, at about 9:25 p.m. October 28, an MUPD officer and other agencies responded to a medical incident in a parking lot south of Hearnes center on the MU campus.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

California man and woman killed in Moniteau County crash

MONITEAU — A California man and woman were killed in a crash Saturday night in Moniteau County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on US 50 just west of Cross Lane Road around 6:58 p.m. The crash happened when Benjamin Knipp, 26,...
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City Police collects unwanted drugs for Take Back Day

Jefferson City — The Jefferson City Police Department helped with clearing out your medicine cabinet Saturday. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, drug overdoses in the United States are on the rise. JCPD participated in Take Back Day, an initiative organized by the U.S. Drug Enforcment...
krcgtv.com

Lady Comets show character, grit in rallying for win in state title game

WESTPHALIA, Mo. —- When state championship softball games end 3-2, 2-1 or 1-0, it’s no surprise. Scores like that are the rule, not the exception. Well, the Fatima Lady Comets (33-3) engaged in a Class 3 title game Saturday that was certainly the exception. But oh my, was it ever a wonderful, beautiful gold-plated exception.
WESTPHALIA, MO

