SD Legislative candidate survey: Pat Cromwell
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pat Cromwell is running as a Democrat for the South Dakota State House in District 35. District 35 consists of eastern Rapid City, stretching both east and south to include Box Elder as well. Cromwell is running against two Republican incumbents, Tony Randolph and Tina Mulally, with another Democrat, David Hubbard.
SD Legislative candidate survey: Becky Drury
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Becky Drury is running for re-election to the South Dakota State House in District 32. District 32 consists of east-central Rapid City. Drury and three others are in the race; Republican Steve Duffy, Democrat Jonathan Old Horse, and Democrat Christine Stephenson. 1. Who are you?...
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Bret Swanson
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. - Bret Swanson is a Democrat running for the South Dakota House in District 30. District 30 includes the cities of Custer and Hot Springs within its boundaries. Swanson faces two Republican opponents in the general election; incumbent Trish Ladner and Dennis Krull. 1. Who are you?...
SD Legislative candidate survey: Vince Vidal
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Vince Vidal is a Democrat running for the South Dakota State House in District 33. District 33 includes portions of Pennington and Meade County within it. Vidal faces two Republicans in the November general election, incumbent Phil Jensen and Curt Massie. 1. Who are you?...
SD Legislative candidate survey: Kirk Chaffee
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Kirk Chaffee is a Republican running for re-election to the South Dakota State House in District 29. The district includes the communities of Sturgis, Union Center, Faith, and Blackhawk. Chaffee is on the ballot along with two other candidates, Republican Gary Cammack and Libertarian Sean Natchke.
SD Legislative candidate survey: Helene Duhamel
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Helene Duhamel is running for re-election to the South Dakota State Senate in District 32. The district encompasses much of downtown Rapid City, and runs south towards Upper Spring Creek Road. Duhamel is being challenged by Democrat Nicole Heenan. 1. Who are you? Tell us...
Election 2022 Special Report: The Marijuana Vote
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters. Monday night, we focused on Initiated Measure 27, which aims to legalize recreational marijuana. Matthew Schweich, the campaign manager for ‘Vote Yes on 27′, joined the...
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Darren Friedel
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Darren Friedel is a Libertarian running for the South Dakota State Senate in District 33. District 33 is made up of the western Rapid City area. Friedel is one of two Libertarians running for the state legislature in South Dakota in 2022. He will face incumbent David Johnson in the general election.
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Tina Mulally
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) - Tina Mulally is running for re-election in District 35. District 35 includes a portion of western Rapid City, and extends eastward to include the community of Box Elder. Mulally, an incumbent, is running alongside fellow Republican incumbent Tony Randolph. There are two Democrats in the race, Pat Cromwell and David Hubbard.
Dakotans for Health to gather abortion rights petition signatures
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The group that wants to put the abortion rights issue on the November 2024 ballot will begin gathering petition signatures Saturday. Dakotans for Health hopes to gather 60,000 signatures to put a proposed Initiated Constitutional Amendment on the ballot that, if approved by voters, will override existing laws and regulations concerning abortions. It would codify Roe v. Wade in South Dakota.
Medicaid (and Indian health funding) is on the South Dakota ballot
Yes vote would add millions of dollars to the health care networks #NativeVote22
Electric school buses will soon make their way to South Dakota
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (KELO) – Some South Dakota schools will soon have electric buses in their fleet as part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. The program was created by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will be awarding five billion dollars over the next...
North Dakota Catholic Conference says no to Measure 2, organizers respond
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Catholic Conference issued a statement from Bismarck Bishop David Kagan saying to vote no on Measure 2. According to multiple sources, the statement was read in churches across North Dakota. If passed, Measure 2 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. Former Fargo...
Push for greater Native American voting access could impact South Dakota race for governor
A recent court ruling that found South Dakota violated federal voting registration laws has reignited the long-standing concern over Native American ballot access as the state braces for a 2022 gubernatorial election that could hinge on Indian Country precincts. In a state with nearly 78,000 Indigenous residents, comprising 8.8% of...
Niobrara rancher, Crofton businessman run for legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska pits
A fourth-generation rancher from Niobrara and an investment banker from Crofton are competing in a sprawling state Legislative district in Northeast Nebraska. District 40, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.
On food-tax repeal, Noem attempts 180-degree turn
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State lawmakers have been trying to repeal or reduce South Dakota’s sales tax on food since at least 1997 when the Legislature first started putting its records on the Internet. So where do South Dakota’s current candidates for governor stand?. Democrat Jamie Smith,...
South Dakota Sets Locations for November Sobriety Checkpoints
Law enforcement officials in South Dakota have announced the November locations for sobriety checkpoints around the state. After setting up sobriety checkpoints in 16 different counties in October, the Department of Public Safety has announced plans to conduct checkpoints in 11 counties in November. In a press release, the DPS...
Noem’s sales-tax promise shows panic during a campaign that should be easy
Gov. Kristi Noem attends an event Oct. 12, 2022, at a Sioux Falls grocery store. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) Kristi Noem’s sudden interest in repealing the sales tax on groceries seems like a desperate campaign tactic for a governor who should be coasting to reelection. It shocked legislators, and...
Record fish caught in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Noem to campaign with Tulsi Gabbard in Rapid City and Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem announced she will host campaign rallies in Sioux Falls and Rapid City with former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The Rapid City rally will take place on Wednesday at 9 a.m. MT at the Holiday...
