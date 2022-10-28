Two men are behind bars today for allegedly shooting three men, one fatally, in Palm Springs early Sunday morning. Police said Monday that both men were arrested Sunday evening. One of them, who is 20, was booked on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. The other, who is 21, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder. Both suspects are being held without bail in the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

