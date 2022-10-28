Read full article on original website
Suspect Who Allegedly Murdered Pair In Coachella Pleads Not Guilty
(CNS) – A 22-year-old man suspected in the murder of a man and woman in Coachella pleaded not guilty to felony charges Monday. David Torres Cerda of Coachella, who was arrested in Redwood City, pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, including four felony counts, two of murder and one each of possession of an assault weapon and taking a vehicle without owner consent, according to court records from the Larson Justice Center in Indio.
Machete attack case one of hundreds dismissed in Riverside County due to lack of courtrooms
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - The Riverside County District Attorney's office is appealing a felony assault case after it was one of hundreds thrown out in the county due to a lack of available courtrooms. Jose Luis Tapia, 51, is accused of attacking a man with a machete back on Aug....
One Killed, Two Injured In Palm Springs Shooting; Suspects Behind Bars
(CNS) – Two men were behind bars Monday for allegedly shooting three men, one fatally, in Palm Springs. Anastascio Jesus Machuca, 20, and Antonio Marins, 21, were arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of attempted murder, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Machuca is additionally suspected of murder. Earlier...
Two arrests made in early Sunday incident that reportedly led to death of man at shopping center
Two men are behind bars today for allegedly shooting three men, one fatally, in Palm Springs early Sunday morning. Police said Monday that both men were arrested Sunday evening. One of them, who is 20, was booked on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. The other, who is 21, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder. Both suspects are being held without bail in the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio.
Surveillance video captures fight involving man in a golf cart in downtown Palm Springs
A man was arrested after a fight in the middle of a street in downtown Palm Springs Monday morning that was captured on a surveillance camera. The fight was reported at around 10 a.m. on N Indian Canyon Drive and E Amado Road, according to Lt. Gustavo Araiza of the Palm Springs Police Department. Surveillance The post Surveillance video captures fight involving man in a golf cart in downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Felon Charged with Providing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to Wildomar Man
A probationer accused of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 32-year-old Wildomar man was charged Monday with second-degree murder. Alexander Dimitrios Magos, 27, of Murrieta, was arrested Thursday following an 18-month-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Shane Carlin. Magos is being held in...
Rialto man arrested for allegedly shooting roommate during argument
A Rialto man was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies early Sunday morning after he allegedly shot his roommate during a dispute. It happened around 2:10 a.m. at a home on the 6000 block of North Riverside Avenue in unincorporated San Bernardino County near Rialto. Dispatchers received a call from a 29-year-old man […]
Police arrest two suspects in Halloween weekend shooting in Palm Springs
UPDATE October 31st : Palm Springs police have arrested two suspects for a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning in Palm Springs, near a shopping center on the 5600 block of East Ramon Road. According to Palm Springs Police, after following up on leads, they determined that the 3 victims verbally argued The post Police arrest two suspects in Halloween weekend shooting in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
EBT scams on the rise in Riverside County: How to protect yourself
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities are warning of an increase in crimes involving the theft of cash and food assistance cards, especially as the beginning of November begins. Between 50 and 100 thefts involving Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards happen each month in Riverside County, according to investigators with the...
Two suspects are arrested and a stolen vehicle is recovered in Rialto
SANCATT (San Bernardino County Auto Theft Taskforce) investigators conducted a multi-agency, proactive enforcement operation in attempt to arrest suspects in possession of stolen vehicles and prevent future vehicle thefts, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 28. Investigators from the Rialto, San Bernardino and Ontario police departments,...
Nine arrested following a parole check
Nine people were arrested during a parole check within the areas of Calimesa, Beaumont, Banning and Cabazon according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. On Oct. 27 at 9 a.m., the Riverside County Region Gang Task Force – Region 2 conducted a parole and probation compliance operation consisting of compliance checks at various locations within The post Nine arrested following a parole check appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana deputies arrest 62-year-old man on attempted murder charge after shooting incident
Fontana Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a 62-year-old man on an attempted murder charge after an incident in the unincorporated area of Rialto on Oct. 30, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At 2:06 a.m., the deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 6000 block of...
Man charged with starting fire in Hemet police station
A 25-year-old man accused of igniting a fire inside the Hemet Police Department, causing damage and culminating in a fight between him and several officers, during which he tried to take one patrolman’s gun, was charged Friday with arson and other offenses. Bryan Alfaro of Fontana was arrested Wednesday...
Authorities ID Rialto man found shot to death in Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. – A 22-year-old man was found dead by police Sunday after being shot. Officers from the Pasadena Police Department responded to a call regarding a person down at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene....
Man arrested for child endangerment during police investigation
UPDATE: Monday, October 31 Authorities tell News Channel 3 that after an investigation, "it was determined a kidnapping did not occur" and the two suspects who had been detained were released. An adult male subject was reported to have been arrested for child endangerment and resisting an executive officer "due to his failure to cooperate The post Man arrested for child endangerment during police investigation appeared first on KESQ.
Motorcycle Passenger Dies In Jurupa Crash
A motorcycle passenger was killed and the driver injured in a collision with a car on the east end of Jurupa Valley, authorities said Monday. The deadly crash happened about 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of Limonite Avenue, near Riverview Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Man accused of striking Indio police vehicles during pursuit pleads not guilty
A 34-year-old man suspected of striking multiple vehicles while leading officers on a vehicle pursuit from Indio to Thermal pleaded not guilty today to felony charges. John Anthony Aispuro Jr. of Indio was charged with single counts each of evading arrest, eluding a pursuing peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer The post Man accused of striking Indio police vehicles during pursuit pleads not guilty appeared first on KESQ.
Apple Valley father, woman arrested in homicide investigation of 4-year-old girl
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. - An Apple Valley man and woman have been arrested in the homicide investigation of a 4-year-old girl, officials said. Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home on Oct. 25 after 9:30 p.m. regarding a child who was not breathing. The little girl was taken to a local hospital where she died.
14-year-old Desert Hot Springs girl missing since Saturday
A teenage girl from Desert Hot Springs has been missing since Saturday, Oct. 29. Sakura Blankenship, 14, was last seen on Saturday at around 1:14 p.m. when she left her house to for a walk, according to her family. Blankenship has dark brown eyes and black hair in braided cornrows. She also has braces and The post 14-year-old Desert Hot Springs girl missing since Saturday appeared first on KESQ.
More than 30 weapons are seized by Fontana Police Department
More than 30 weapons were seized by the Fontana Police Department on Oct. 28, according to a Facebook post by the P.D. on Oct. 29. The Rapid Response Team served a search at a residence in Fontana for the sales and manufacturing of “ghost” guns. One male subject...
