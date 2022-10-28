ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central City, CO

History of Wild West lives on at Central City Cemetery

By Dan Daru
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VXQZu_0ipP5P1U00

CENTRAL CITY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Just outside of Central City is the Central City Cemetery where hundreds of gold miners, cowboys and their families are laid to rest.

These are the folks who came to Colorado in the 1800s looking for a better place to live. It is not a scary place, but a place of Colorado history.

Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Josh Robinson was bitten by the western bug when he was just a kid. It was this passion, and a woman, that brought him to Colorado. The girl has since gone, but Robinson‘s love of the historic outdoors of Colorado lives on.

“I am the president of the Ghost Town Club of Colorado, and our purpose is to study and perpetuate knowledge and understanding of ghost towns in the state of Colorado,“ said Robinson.

More stories from Outdoor Colorado

Just above Central City lies not just one, but many cemeteries.

”You’ve got thousands and thousands of people combing the hills everywhere looking for minerals,” said Robinson.

The Wild West has come and gone, but the history remains.

“We know their names. We might not know what they did, it may never have been recorded anywhere,” said Robinson.

Except, maybe here. The Central City Cemetery is not a scary place, it is the final resting place for the men, women, and children looking for a better life. So, did they find it?

“Some of them did, most of them didn’t,” said Robinson.

Just like us.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K99

What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’

Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
94kix.com

Take a Virtual Tour of an Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
LONGMONT, CO
denverite.com

Kelly Sears made a movie about sonic warfare between developers and Denver residents after suffering through the Northside’s construction boom

Since moving to Denver in 2014, Kelly Sears has learned to identify the sounds of the various stages of development on the Northside as noises rip through her Highland home. She’s heard the crashes of houses being demolished, jackhammers pulverizing concrete, and the hammering of new buildings rising. She’s...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver has its last 6 p.m. sunset until March

DENVER — Now that the Summer Solstice has passed, the Centennial State will continue to lose precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Winter Solstice in December. The 6:00 p.m. sunset on Sunday, Oct. 30 will be the last 6 p.m.-or-later sunset in Denver until Thursday, March 9, 2023.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

5 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' found in Colorado

According to a recent list by TripstoDiscover.com, Colorado is home to five of the most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States. "In America’s most magical winter wonderland towns, you’re guaranteed breathtaking surroundings and often charming streets lined with historical buildings or perhaps simply an ideal eatery for sitting next to a roaring fire, a glass of wine, or a cup of hot cocoa in hand," the report reads.
COLORADO STATE
94kix.com

Take a Rare Look Inside a Colorado Mormon Temple

Temples of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints are not open to the public and are relatively secretive to non-members, but old footage has been discovered that gives us a rare glimpse inside Denver’s Mormon Temple. Location of Denver Colorado Mormon Temple. The Denver Mormon Temple is...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

15 Out-of-State Specialties That Taste Just as Good in Colorado

Colorado’s got it all: great weather, gorgeous mountains, a booming beer scene, and the treasure that is Casa Bonita. But what about a good cheesesteak or a solid slice of New York–style pizza? Luckily, with so many of us from other places, many regional food favorites have made their way here. Of course everything tastes better in a memory, but when you’re feeling homesick or just really, really want some good barbecue, the Denver area has options. We asked transplants from all over the U.S. what foods from home they miss the most—and where we can find the best versions here.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy