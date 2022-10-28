Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
WWE and AEW Superstars reunite to celebrate Sheamus' wedding
There's nothing like a wedding to bring people together and Sheamus' big day reunited a number of WWE Superstars with their former co-workers. The Celtic warrior tied the knot over the weekend, marrying his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla, in New York. In attendance were a number of WWE and AEW...
bodyslam.net
Bray Wyatt Appearance Made Official For WWE Crown Jewel
Bray Wyatt will appear at WWE Crown Jewel. During Monday Night RAW, WWE would announce via the commentary team that Bray Wyatt will be a part of WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5th. It was not explained what Wyatt would be doing on the show. Most...
bodyslam.net
AEW Announce World Title Eliminator Tournament For Full Gear, Two Names Confirmed
AEW are going back to one of their yearly traditions. The World Title Eliminator tournament in AEW occurs every year in the build up to AEW Full Gear, with the finals taking place at the event. This years tournament was announced on Friday’s AEW Rampage with Dante Martin and Ethan Page being confirmed for the tournament. The winner of the tournament will challenge for the AEW World Title at AEW Winter Is Coming.
bodyslam.net
AEW Have Been Taping Segments Ahead Of Time To Ease Travelling For Talent
It appears AEW have been attempting to ease travel stress on AEW competitors. Taping segments ahead of schedule is usually difficult when it comes to in ring segments. However, when it comes to backstage segments, these have a little more freedom to be taped in advance without fear of spoilers leaking.
bodyslam.net
ICW No Holds Barred Deathmatch Horror Story Results (10/29/22)
ICW No Holds Barred held its Deathmatch Horror Story 2022 on October 29 from The Heart Ballroom in Newark, New Jersey. The event aired on IWTV in full. You can read the full results below. – Deathmatch: AKIRA def. Lucky 13. – Deathmatch: Cassie Kruger def. Chris Bradley. – Deathmatch:...
bodyslam.net
Kurt Angle Believes WWE Should Have Turned Roman Reigns Heel Years Ago
Kurt Angle has the belief that Roman Reigns should have been a heel years ago. While Roman Reigns has been followed by boos throughout his professional wrestling career, he has only been fully heel during the beginning of his WWE run, with even his current run appearing to be leaning back towards a cocky babyface as of late.
Seth Rollins, Cesaro And More Reunited For Sheamus' Wedding, And I've Really Missed Seeing These WWE And AEW Stars Together
Seth Rollins reunited with Claudio Castagnoli and other AEW and WWE superstars at Sheamus' wedding.
Ray Hudson: ‘I was in love with America before I even came to the United States’
Ray Hudson will always be a Geordie, but America claimed his heart long ago. As a kid growing up in Tyneside, Hudson, was drawn to the pop culture of the United States, its movies and television. He loved Motown, but he also loved listening to his father, who worked for Ford Motor Company, share stories about Michigan and the Great Lakes region.
bodyslam.net
Matt Hardy Believes That The Current WWE Tag Title Design Is A Step Backwards
Matt Hardy is not a fan of the current WWE Tag Team Championship design. The current designs of the WWE tag team championships have been around since the most recent WWE brand split with the same design with different colored straps. During the recent Q&A podcast on The Extreme Life...
bodyslam.net
Jon Moxley Attempted To Get Eddie Kingston A Job In WWE
Jon Moxley tried to get WWE to sign Eddie Kingston. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston go way back to when they were independent wrestlers fighting for numerous wrestling promotions. On a recent episode of the ESPR Wrestling Podcast, Eddie Kingston disclosed how Moxley, a good old friend, attempted to get...
bodyslam.net
Danhausen, Eddie Kingston, Jade Cargill And More Set For Halloween Edition Of AEW Dark: Elevation
Danhausen and more will feature on tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW have announced the lineup for tonight’s Halloween edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. Eddie Kingston, Jade Cargil and more are set for the show. Athena vs. Janai Kai. Dante Martin vs. Brandon Cutler. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs....
itrwrestling.com
WWE Plans Being Done “Much Sooner” Under Triple H
Following the retirement of Vince McMahon back in July, the creative reigns of WWE were handed over to Triple H, who is now the company’s Chief Content Officer. Since he took charge Triple H has quickly worked to change the landscape of WWE programming. For one thing, he has brought back many of the popular stars released in the last few months of Vince McMahon’s time at the helm. These have included the likes of Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Hit Row, Bray Wyatt, and most recently, Emma.
wrestletalk.com
Seth Rollins Photographed With New Blonde Look
Current WWE United States Champion Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins broke wrestling internet yesterday, when he shared a photo of a blonde streak in his hair. Fans were excited at the possibility of Rollins returning with his trademark blonde streak in his hair, much like he did during his early WWE career from 2012 until 2015.
wrestlingrumors.net
Identity Of SmackDown’s Uncle Howdy Possibly Revealed With Old Photo
That’s a big hint. There are several ways to debut a new star and some of them can be quite unique. It can be interesting to see a tease of a new star coming to a promotion, but there are also times where someone appears without letting us know who it is. That took place earlier this week, but now we might have a hint about who we are seeing, even if they haven’t given us anything concrete.
bodyslam.net
Recent WWE Re-Hire Was Present At DEFY: Kingdom Come, Was Blown Away
Triple H recently hired back Gabe Sapolsky. He was fired earlier this year, which shocked many fans. The former EVOLVE head honcho has already started with his new duties. According to Bryan Alvarez, on Wrestling Observer Radio, Gabe Sapolsky attended the recent Defy Wrestling show and was blown away. It was not noted that this was an official scouting trip, but Sapolsky certainly loved the show.
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Schiavone Announces His Son Matt Works For AEW
Tony Schiavone has revealed some personal news about his son getting a job working with him at AEW. When AEW launched in 2019, Tony Schiavone was one of the main announcers in the company and he remains in that role over three years later. Schiavone can be regularly heard on Dynamite and Rampage while he also conducts interviews with wrestlers as well.
Comments / 0