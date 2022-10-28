ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

WWE and AEW Superstars reunite to celebrate Sheamus' wedding

There's nothing like a wedding to bring people together and Sheamus' big day reunited a number of WWE Superstars with their former co-workers. The Celtic warrior tied the knot over the weekend, marrying his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla, in New York. In attendance were a number of WWE and AEW...
bodyslam.net

Bray Wyatt Appearance Made Official For WWE Crown Jewel

Bray Wyatt will appear at WWE Crown Jewel. During Monday Night RAW, WWE would announce via the commentary team that Bray Wyatt will be a part of WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5th. It was not explained what Wyatt would be doing on the show. Most...
bodyslam.net

AEW Announce World Title Eliminator Tournament For Full Gear, Two Names Confirmed

AEW are going back to one of their yearly traditions. The World Title Eliminator tournament in AEW occurs every year in the build up to AEW Full Gear, with the finals taking place at the event. This years tournament was announced on Friday’s AEW Rampage with Dante Martin and Ethan Page being confirmed for the tournament. The winner of the tournament will challenge for the AEW World Title at AEW Winter Is Coming.
bodyslam.net

AEW Have Been Taping Segments Ahead Of Time To Ease Travelling For Talent

It appears AEW have been attempting to ease travel stress on AEW competitors. Taping segments ahead of schedule is usually difficult when it comes to in ring segments. However, when it comes to backstage segments, these have a little more freedom to be taped in advance without fear of spoilers leaking.
bodyslam.net

ICW No Holds Barred Deathmatch Horror Story Results (10/29/22)

ICW No Holds Barred held its Deathmatch Horror Story 2022 on October 29 from The Heart Ballroom in Newark, New Jersey. The event aired on IWTV in full. You can read the full results below. – Deathmatch: AKIRA def. Lucky 13. – Deathmatch: Cassie Kruger def. Chris Bradley. – Deathmatch:...
NEWARK, NJ
bodyslam.net

Kurt Angle Believes WWE Should Have Turned Roman Reigns Heel Years Ago

Kurt Angle has the belief that Roman Reigns should have been a heel years ago. While Roman Reigns has been followed by boos throughout his professional wrestling career, he has only been fully heel during the beginning of his WWE run, with even his current run appearing to be leaning back towards a cocky babyface as of late.
bodyslam.net

Matt Hardy Believes That The Current WWE Tag Title Design Is A Step Backwards

Matt Hardy is not a fan of the current WWE Tag Team Championship design. The current designs of the WWE tag team championships have been around since the most recent WWE brand split with the same design with different colored straps. During the recent Q&A podcast on The Extreme Life...
bodyslam.net

Jon Moxley Attempted To Get Eddie Kingston A Job In WWE

Jon Moxley tried to get WWE to sign Eddie Kingston. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston go way back to when they were independent wrestlers fighting for numerous wrestling promotions. On a recent episode of the ESPR Wrestling Podcast, Eddie Kingston disclosed how Moxley, a good old friend, attempted to get...
itrwrestling.com

WWE Plans Being Done “Much Sooner” Under Triple H

Following the retirement of Vince McMahon back in July, the creative reigns of WWE were handed over to Triple H, who is now the company’s Chief Content Officer. Since he took charge Triple H has quickly worked to change the landscape of WWE programming. For one thing, he has brought back many of the popular stars released in the last few months of Vince McMahon’s time at the helm. These have included the likes of Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Hit Row, Bray Wyatt, and most recently, Emma.
wrestletalk.com

Seth Rollins Photographed With New Blonde Look

Current WWE United States Champion Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins broke wrestling internet yesterday, when he shared a photo of a blonde streak in his hair. Fans were excited at the possibility of Rollins returning with his trademark blonde streak in his hair, much like he did during his early WWE career from 2012 until 2015.
wrestlingrumors.net

Identity Of SmackDown’s Uncle Howdy Possibly Revealed With Old Photo

That’s a big hint. There are several ways to debut a new star and some of them can be quite unique. It can be interesting to see a tease of a new star coming to a promotion, but there are also times where someone appears without letting us know who it is. That took place earlier this week, but now we might have a hint about who we are seeing, even if they haven’t given us anything concrete.
bodyslam.net

Recent WWE Re-Hire Was Present At DEFY: Kingdom Come, Was Blown Away

Triple H recently hired back Gabe Sapolsky. He was fired earlier this year, which shocked many fans. The former EVOLVE head honcho has already started with his new duties. According to Bryan Alvarez, on Wrestling Observer Radio, Gabe Sapolsky attended the recent Defy Wrestling show and was blown away. It was not noted that this was an official scouting trip, but Sapolsky certainly loved the show.
tjrwrestling.net

Tony Schiavone Announces His Son Matt Works For AEW

Tony Schiavone has revealed some personal news about his son getting a job working with him at AEW. When AEW launched in 2019, Tony Schiavone was one of the main announcers in the company and he remains in that role over three years later. Schiavone can be regularly heard on Dynamite and Rampage while he also conducts interviews with wrestlers as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy