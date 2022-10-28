Read full article on original website
Related
Gephardt Daily
‘Lady of the Dunes’ murder victim’s identity revealed 48 years after death
Oct. 31 (UPI) — The victim in one of Massachusetts‘ oldest cold cases has finally been identified after 48 years. The FBI revealed the identity of the Lady of the Dunes, a previously unidentified murder victim, to by Ruth Marie Terry, formerly of Tennessee. Terry was 37 years...
Gephardt Daily
Nancy Pelosi: Family members ‘heartbroken and traumatized” after attack of husband
Oct. 30 (UPI) — One day after her husband Paul was violently attacked in California, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said their children and grandchildren “are heartbroken and traumatized.”. The comments on Saturday night were the first since since her 82-year-old husband was attacked with a hammer at their...
13 shot, including 3 children, in drive-by shooting in Chicago, police say
At least 13 people were shot in a drive-by shooting in Chicago Monday night, police said.
Gephardt Daily
Hong Kong officials seize nearly $200M worth of meth in major bust
Oct. 29 (UPI) — Authorities in Hong Kong said they seized more than $198 million of methamphetamine after uncovering a shipment arriving from Mexico on Saturday. Customs officials found two tons of liquid meth hidden in cartons of coconut water en route for Australia on Saturday. It was the city’s biggest seizure of illegal drugs ever.
