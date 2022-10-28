ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hong Kong officials seize nearly $200M worth of meth in major bust

Oct. 29 (UPI) — Authorities in Hong Kong said they seized more than $198 million of methamphetamine after uncovering a shipment arriving from Mexico on Saturday. Customs officials found two tons of liquid meth hidden in cartons of coconut water en route for Australia on Saturday. It was the city’s biggest seizure of illegal drugs ever.

