Suella Braverman has been accused of putting lives at risk by claiming Britain was under invasion by migrants, the day after a firebomb attack at an asylum processing facility in Dover.Refugee charities said the embattled home secretary’s remarks were “heinous” and “dehumanising” for refugees and migrants, adding that she also put Home Office staff and volunteers at risk.Labour accused her of “highly irresponsible” language that did not take public safety seriously.Responding to questions in the Commons yesterday, Ms Braverman suggested that the Labour party was not “serious” about stopping illegal migration.She said: “Illegal migration is out of control and...

59 MINUTES AGO