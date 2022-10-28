Read full article on original website
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Dangerous Kansas City NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldKansas City, MO
KMBC.com
Kansas City taxpayers may help pay for new Jackson County jail
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's a renewed push to include the Kansas City government in plans for the new Jackson County jail. The Jackson County Legislature voted 5-2 to have County Executive Frank White explore a partnership with Kansas City leaders on the new jail. The vote on that resolution came after a spirited debate.
KMBC.com
Kansas City elementary school pioneers after-school all-inclusive flag football program
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's a new after-school program in the Northland that's helping children with special needs play sports. It's all-inclusion flag football, and it's popular with students. Chinn Elementary third grader Jaxson Grinter loves football. When his mom, Leigh Grinter, found out he was going to have...
KMBC.com
Grandview, Kansas City police investigating early morning robbery, shooting
GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Police in Grandview, Missouri, are investigating after an early morning incident that left a young woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers were dispatched to the 13900 block of Grandboro Lane around 3:40 a.m. Monday to investigate a reported shooting in the area. Police said a...
KMBC.com
KC police identify 35-year-old victim of deadly apartment complex shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police have identified the victim of a deadly Sunday night shooting. At about 7:45 p.m., officers were called to the 9300 block of Bales Avenue, near Bannister Road, on a shooting call. Once they arrived at the scene, officers were directed to...
KMBC.com
KCK police say 8 people were shot, 1 killed in shooting at party Halloween night
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, said eight people were shot, one fatally at a party on Halloween night near 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue. The shooting was reported at 9:07 p.m. Police Chief Karl Oakman said there was an invite-only party at a home in...
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Missouri police investigate two separate suspicious deaths Sunday
Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating two separate suspicious deaths Sunday. Around 9 a.m. officers were called to 24th and Topping avenues after someone found a body near the pond on the east side of Topping. Officers say someone walking in the nearby park found the person and called the police.
KMBC.com
Johnson County residents concerned about rise in coyote attacks on dogs
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Residents in Johnson County are worried about coyotes attacking their pets. Some emergency vet clinics say they've seen a spike in small dog attacks and most are blaming coyotes. For dog owners like Maggie Uhruh, coyotes are a big concern. “I have a dog that...
KMBC.com
Meeting scheduled to discuss future of Shawnee Indian Mission after scrutiny over radar study
FAIRWAY, Kan. — A Shawnee Tribe official and the Kansas interim state archaeologist have scheduled a meeting next week to discuss the future of the Shawnee Indian Mission and formal consultation about a ground penetrating radar study to search for potential unmarked graves of children. It comes after last...
KMBC.com
One dead following shooting on Bales Drive
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in the 9300 block of Bales Drive. Officers say the victim, an adult male, had an interaction in the parking lot with one or more suspects that led to a shooting. First responders rendered...
KMBC.com
Father and son duo bring back popular Halloween tradition in KC's Northland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Northland family is returning to a Halloween tradition in 2022. After changing things up the past two years due to the pandemic, it's a big deal for the family and their neighborhood. The Haunted Garage in Tiffany Woods has returned. On Halloween night, you...
KMBC.com
Hundreds gather to recognize decades of work from civil rights activist Alvin Brooks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A well-known civic leader and civil rights activist in Kansas City was honored with a prestigious award Sunday night. Hundreds of people gathered in Crown Center to recognize Alvin Brooks for his decades of work in Kansas City. The Jewish Community Relations Bureau AJC presented...
KMBC.com
KC charity makes a holiday push to give kids without beds a soft place to sleep
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's another big push for Kansas City-area charities as the holidays are approaching. One charity is making a tough time of year for some just a little bit softer. “Glad to help," volunteer Anthony Andrades said. Andrades is giving up some of his time and...
KMBC.com
KC Pet Project to host giveaway drive including food, pet supplies for Kansas City residents
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Pet Project is hosting what's expected to be a huge community pet food and supply giveaway Tuesday. The nonprofit organization, which serves as Kansas City, Missouri's, Animal Services division and animal shelter, will be distributing pallets of supplies. KCPP officials said thanks to a...
KMBC.com
Vehicle fire shuts down EB I-70 near Brooklyn Avenue in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 was shutdown near Brooklyn Avenue Monday night after a fire involving a tractor-trailer. The fire was reported about 8:35 p.m. Kansas City firefighters closed the eastbound lanes to work the scene. As of 11:15 p.m., eastbound lanes remain closed. There have been...
KMBC.com
Increasing clouds for your Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We'll see a few more clouds Saturday, but the weather remains pleasant. Look for a high near 66 degrees.
KMBC.com
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In general, we'll stay dry on Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s. Temps will be closer to 70 degrees for Halloween. Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will be near 74 degrees.
KMBC.com
Forecast looking mild for trick-or-treaters
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clouds decreasing through the day to reveal a dry, sunny sky this afternoon with mild conditions for trick or treaters! High 69. Evening temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Sunny, warmer and windy Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle 70s. Mostly cloudy, warm and windy Thursday. High 76. Rain and isolated thunderstorms will impact most of your plans on Friday. High 66. Cloudy with rain chances throughout the day on Saturday. High 61. Rain chances Sunday morning with a mostly cloudy sky Sunday afternoon. High 61. Mostly sunny and chilly next Monday. High 59.
KMBC.com
Warm weather continues through the work week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Great weather for Halloween night!. Mostly clear with lows in the low and mid-40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the mid-70s. More clouds Thursday with highs still in the mid-70s. Friday and Saturday are impact days for expected rain.
KMBC.com
From Rudd to Reid: Local icons cheer on the KC Current in new championship hype video
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current are taking on the Portland thorns in the 2022 National Women's Soccer League title match. The team and Kansas City are pulling out all the stops to support the team. The hype is palpable, and the team has released several awesome...
