Shawnee, KS

Kansas City taxpayers may help pay for new Jackson County jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's a renewed push to include the Kansas City government in plans for the new Jackson County jail. The Jackson County Legislature voted 5-2 to have County Executive Frank White explore a partnership with Kansas City leaders on the new jail. The vote on that resolution came after a spirited debate.
One dead following shooting on Bales Drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in the 9300 block of Bales Drive. Officers say the victim, an adult male, had an interaction in the parking lot with one or more suspects that led to a shooting. First responders rendered...
Vehicle fire shuts down EB I-70 near Brooklyn Avenue in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 was shutdown near Brooklyn Avenue Monday night after a fire involving a tractor-trailer. The fire was reported about 8:35 p.m. Kansas City firefighters closed the eastbound lanes to work the scene. As of 11:15 p.m., eastbound lanes remain closed. There have been...
Forecast looking mild for trick-or-treaters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clouds decreasing through the day to reveal a dry, sunny sky this afternoon with mild conditions for trick or treaters! High 69. Evening temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Sunny, warmer and windy Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle 70s. Mostly cloudy, warm and windy Thursday. High 76. Rain and isolated thunderstorms will impact most of your plans on Friday. High 66. Cloudy with rain chances throughout the day on Saturday. High 61. Rain chances Sunday morning with a mostly cloudy sky Sunday afternoon. High 61. Mostly sunny and chilly next Monday. High 59.
Warm weather continues through the work week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Great weather for Halloween night!. Mostly clear with lows in the low and mid-40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the mid-70s. More clouds Thursday with highs still in the mid-70s. Friday and Saturday are impact days for expected rain.
