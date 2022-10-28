Read full article on original website
Man arrested for arson in connection to Caldwell building fire
CALDWELL, Idaho — A person has been arrested on arson charges in connection to a fire at a three-story residential building Sunday afternoon, according to the Caldwell Fire Department (CFD). Scott Bradley Pankratz, 60, was booked into the Canyon County Jail Sunday night, on arson charges. Caldwell Police officers...
Shots fired early Sunday morning near Chico High
CHICO, Calif. - Police confirmed that shots were fired early Sunday morning on W. Sacramento Avenue near Chico High School. The Chico Police Department said someone reported hearing gunshots and officers found evidence that a gun was fired in the roadway of the 400 block of West Sacramento Avenue. Officers...
Man arrested after Caldwell attack was wanted felon, police say
CALDWELL, Idaho — A man was taken into police custody after police witnessed him attacking another person with a cane, according to the Caldwell Police Department (CPD). The man, later identified as Devin Weitzel, was seen attacking the victim with a long metallic cane. CPD were already at the scene, as they were responding to a nearby house fire on Kimball; a pedestrian had flagged down police to alert them about Weitzel's activity.
Nampa man shot and killed
BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa man was killed Friday night, after he was shot by another man, according to the Nampa Police Department (NPD). Nampa dispatch received two 911 calls around 10:45 p.m. reporting gunfire in the 4600 block of Stamm Lane. One call came from a witness that heard the shots, and the other came from the man who was the shooter.
Chico police investigating firearm discharge, gunshot victim; say incidents are unrelated
CHICO, CALIF. — Chico Police are currently investigating a pair of firearm incidents which, they say, are not related to one another. It all began last night around 2:00 AM, where police were monitoring a large crowd leaving a bar near City Lot 1. They then heard a gunshot, which forced the crowd to disperse in a panic. Police saw cars and pedestrians quickly escape the area, and despite one investigative stop, couldn't bring in any suspects.
Convicted DUI driver heads back to prison after serving time for crash that killed Kristina Chesterman
CHICO, Calif. - The drunk driver convicted in the crash that killed a Chico State nursing student is headed back to prison after he was arrested for drug trafficking in Ohio. Riley Hoover was sentenced to 7 years in prison for DUI and hit and run for the deadly crash in Chico in 2013. Hoover hit and killed Kristina Chesterman as she was riding her bike on Nord Avenue.
Mountain Home announces interim Police Chief
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (CBS2) — Mountain Home Police Department announced its interim police chief, Jonathan Thompson. Thompson previously served as the patrol lieutenant for the department. This decision comes after Mayor Rich Sykes “unappointed” prior Chief of Police, Scott Conner which received unanimous consent of the city council....
Well-known pastor arrested after air-rifle shooting in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Police arrested Vincent Haynie, with the Vince Haynie Ministries, in connection with a shooting Thursday night in Chico. Officers arrested Haynie in the area of Park Avenue and 12th Street nearly 15 minutes after responding to the shooting. Authorities responded to the Taj Indian Cuisine and The...
Two injured in Caldwell after shooting at a Halloween party
CALDWELL (KIVI) – Two people were shot and injured at a Halloween party in Caldwell in the early morning hours of October 30, according to a news release from the Caldwell Police Department. Police say two attendees of the party were causing a disturbance over an insult and were...
Firefighters knockdown travel trailer fire east of Oroville
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters knocked down an RV fire Monday morning in the Kelly Ridge area, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Crews said the travel trailer caught on fire on Highway 162 near Canyon Drive. Firefighters said no injuries were reported. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said four engines...
Chico police looking for person who fired gunshots in City Lot 1 Saturday morning
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department says that they are looking for someone who fired a gun in a large crowd at around 2 a.m. Saturday. Police say that officers were monitoring the crowd in City Lot 1 after bar closing when they saw and heard gunshots. After this...
Elk makes appearance in a Boise neighborhood
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) spotted an elk roaming a Boise neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The elk was sighted walking in the Columbia Village neighborhood. Officers with BPD and Fish and Game were able to safely relocate the elk back home. In a Facebook post, BPD thanked...
Convicted child molester sentenced to 6 years in prison
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man was sentenced to six years in prison for child molestation in Butte County over several years, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 32-year-old Frank Villanueva was sentenced on Thursday and will be on parole for 20 years. He will also...
Boise Police looking for missing 15-year-old
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old runaway last seen on Oct. 4. Kaylise was last seen wearing a black tube sweater and black ripped jeans on on the 3000 block of S Milwaukee Ln. She is described as being about 4'8" and 80 pounds, with short red hair and green eyes. Kaylise also has a nose piercing and tattoos on her left hand and arm.
Idaho judge rules Chad Daybell’s trial will be postponed
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho, Oct. 29, 2022 (East Idaho News/Gephardt Daily) — The murder trial for Chad Daybell will not be held in January. In a decision issued late Friday, District Judge Steven Boyce granted a motion filed by John Prior, Daybell’s attorney, to continue the jury trial to a later date, says an article by East Idaho News.
Victim shot in 900 block of Nord Avenue, Police say suspect in custody
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police says a suspect shot one person in the face and arm with an air rifle in a Nord Ave. shopping center in front of Taj Indian Cuisine and The Cheese Steak Shop. The victim was completing a door dash order. Employees at both shops say...
Chico police search for would-be bank robber after attempted robbery on Thursday
CHICO, Calif. — Police are currently searching for the man who attempted to rob a bank in Chico on Thursday. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) said they received a call about the attempted robbery at around 12:45 p.m. at the Tri Counties Bank on Pillsbury Rd. According...
Chad Daybell's 2023 trial now vacated
BOISE, Idaho — Chad Daybell's trial scheduled for this coming January has just been vacated, according to Idaho court records. Daybell's trial was originally slated to begin on Jan. 9, 2023, in the Ada County Courthouse in Boise. The order was submitted by district Judge Steven Boyce on Friday....
One dead after Boise house fire
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise and Meridian Fire Departments' responded to a fully involved structure fire last night around 10:00 p.m. off of Arborcrest Ct. in Boise, Idaho. When firefighters arrived the structure was already engulfed in flames and the structure was collapsing. Firefighters engaged the fire from the exterior of the building to prevent the spread of flames and to protect neighboring homes.
Father of teen who drowned in Lucky Peak Reservoir charged with felonies
BOISE, Idaho — The father of a teen who drowned in July after falling off a watercraft on Lucky Peak Reservoir is facing felony charges. The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office alleges that Vyla Mou Sichulailuck, 36, of Boise, was operating a Jet Ski while under the influence of alcohol on July 18, the day his 16-year-old son, Bobby Sichulailuck, fell off the Jet Ski and drowned. The teen’s body was found on Aug. 3.
