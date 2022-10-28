CHICO, CALIF. — Chico Police are currently investigating a pair of firearm incidents which, they say, are not related to one another. It all began last night around 2:00 AM, where police were monitoring a large crowd leaving a bar near City Lot 1. They then heard a gunshot, which forced the crowd to disperse in a panic. Police saw cars and pedestrians quickly escape the area, and despite one investigative stop, couldn't bring in any suspects.

