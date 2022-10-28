Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Juab, Millard Counties, Southwest Utah by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Eastern Juab, Millard Counties; Southwest Utah; Western Millard and Juab Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches in lower elevation areas. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in higher elevation areas. * WHERE...Western Millard and Juab Counties, Eastern Juab/Millard Counties and Southwest Utah. * WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight MDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions, especially for mountain passes.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills, Upper North Platte River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 01:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-02 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills; Upper North Platte River Basin HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills and Upper North Platte River Basin. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds could be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Central Carbon County, Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-02 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains and Central Carbon County. * WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds could be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Southwest Utah by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-02 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Southwest Utah; Tooele and Rush Valleys; Western Millard and Juab Counties HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Western Millard and Juab Counties and Southwest Utah. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles due to crosswinds. Reduced visibility in blowing dust is possible.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Mountains, Southern Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Central Mountains; Southern Mountains; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs; Western Uinta Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Western Uinta Mountains, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, Central Mountains and Southern Mountains. * WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight MDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions, especially for seasonal routes and mountain passes. Backcountry access will become treacherous and should be taken into consideration for hikers, hunters, and other recreators. Be prepared for traction restrictions.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 21:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-01 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Sanford affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River at Sanford is forecast to continue a slow decline and fall out of moderate flood and into minor flood stage late this week. Interests along the river will continue to see moderate flood impacts through mid week. For the St. Johns River...including Sanford...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Sanford. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Water begins to move over sea wall around Lake Monroe and rises into grassy areas around the sea wall. Water begins to encroach on Seminole Boulevard. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 7.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Monday was 7.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 6.7 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat St Johns River Sanford 5.5 7.1 Mon 8 pm 7.1 7.0 6.9 6.8 6.7
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 21:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-01 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .The forecast point at Astor is forecast to remain in Moderate flood stage this week while resuming a slow decline. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, Many yards and streets along the river, and with canals flooded, water enters the first floor of low lying homes. Flooding to docks and yards at condominiums on Juno Trail and docks at Astor Bridge Marina. Roads flooded in South Moon Fish Camp and starting to move over the sea wall at Blair`s Jungle Den. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 3.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Monday was 3.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 3.5 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat St Johns River Astor 2.3 3.7 Mon 8 pm 3.7 3.6 3.6 3.5 3.5
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern Will, Northern Cook by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 21:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Cook; DuPage; Eastern Will; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Visibilities under one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...DuPage, Cook, and Will Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Collier, Hendry by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 20:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-31 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Collier; Hendry FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following counties, Collier and Hendry. * WHEN...Until 1115 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 813 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Keri. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Haines Borough and Klukwan, Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 10:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-11-03 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Haines Borough and Klukwan; Municipality of Skagway WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations 4 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Klondike Highway above 1500 feet and the Haines Highway west of Haines. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy, wet snow could be difficult to manage. Visibilities could be reduced during periods of heavier snow.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Western Plumas County, Lassen Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-02 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations 3 to 8 inches above 5000 feet with 10 to 18 inches above 7500 feet. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility.
weather.gov
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 17:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-31 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FLATHEAD LAKE
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 14:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-31 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from the surf zone and off of jetties. Area beaches may become hazardous due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: South Central Oregon Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet. * WHERE...South Central Oregon Coast, including beaches and surf zones from Port Orford northward. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Large breaking waves will create hazardous conditions along and within the surf zone, and could inundate beaches and low lying shorelines. Beach erosion is possible, and exposed infrastructure may be damaged. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-01 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...St Johns River Basin. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for West Glacier Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-03 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: West Glacier Region WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...West Glacier to Marias Pass, and Polebridge. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin around sunset Tuesday night, and will increase in intensity through Wednesday morning. Northeast winds and quickly falling temperatures Tuesday night could lead to rapidly deteriorating conditions from Essex to Marias Pass.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Brewster County, Davis Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 17:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-31 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Marfa Plateau A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Brewster and east central Presidio Counties through 600 PM CDT At 518 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles southeast of Marfa. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Alpine. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bryce Canyon Country, Upper Sevier River Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; Upper Sevier River Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, with the greatest snow accumulation in and near Bryce Canyon. * WHERE...Upper Sevier River Valleys and Bryce Canyon Country. * WHEN...From midnight Wednesday night to midnight MDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions, especially for higher elevation routes.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Barceloneta, Florida, Manati by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 18:24:00 Expires: 2022-10-31 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barceloneta; Florida; Manati FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 530 PM AST this afternoon for Barceloneta, Florida and Manati. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Southwest Carbon County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-02 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Southwest Carbon County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Southwest Carbon County. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds could be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-02 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations 3 to 8 inches above 5000 feet with 9 to 14 inches above 7500 feet. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility.
Comments / 0