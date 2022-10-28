Effective: 2022-10-31 21:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-01 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The St. Johns River above Lake Harney at Geneva is in Moderate Flood Stage and is forecast to continue a slow decline through Moderate Flood Stage into next week. Interests along the river will continue to see moderate flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.5 feet, Water begins to move into homes in low lying areas along the river. Flooding around the Black Hammock area near Lake Jesup. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 9.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM EDT Monday was 9.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.7 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 9.7 Mon 7 pm 9.6 9.5 9.4 9.3 9.2

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO