weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Juab, Millard Counties, Southwest Utah by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Eastern Juab, Millard Counties; Southwest Utah; Western Millard and Juab Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches in lower elevation areas. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in higher elevation areas. * WHERE...Western Millard and Juab Counties, Eastern Juab/Millard Counties and Southwest Utah. * WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight MDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions, especially for mountain passes.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Central Carbon County, Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-02 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains and Central Carbon County. * WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds could be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Southwest Carbon County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-02 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Southwest Carbon County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Southwest Carbon County. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds could be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Southwest Utah by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-02 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Southwest Utah; Tooele and Rush Valleys; Western Millard and Juab Counties HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Western Millard and Juab Counties and Southwest Utah. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles due to crosswinds. Reduced visibility in blowing dust is possible.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-01 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...St Johns River Basin. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern Will, Northern Cook by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 21:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Cook; DuPage; Eastern Will; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Visibilities under one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...DuPage, Cook, and Will Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Haines Borough and Klukwan, Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 10:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-11-03 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Haines Borough and Klukwan; Municipality of Skagway WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations 4 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Klondike Highway above 1500 feet and the Haines Highway west of Haines. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy, wet snow could be difficult to manage. Visibilities could be reduced during periods of heavier snow.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Cache Valley, Utah Portion, Eastern Box Elder County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-02 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cache Valley, Utah Portion; Eastern Box Elder County; Northern Wasatch Front; Salt Lake Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley and Cache Valley/Utah Portion. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles due to crosswinds. Reduced visibility in blowing dust is possible.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Western Plumas County, Lassen Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-02 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations 3 to 8 inches above 5000 feet with 10 to 18 inches above 7500 feet. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-01 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches around Scott Mountain Pass on Highway 3 above 5000 feet. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Eastern Magic Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-02 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Secure loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Drivers of high profile vehicles should consider scheduling travel outside the period of expected high winds. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain; Upper Snake River Plain HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...The Snake River plain...Mud Lake Desert...and Eastern Magic Valley, including the towns and cities of Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Saint Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Wind will increase during the morning, by 6 PM MDT should reach 30 to 35 mph, with a peak wind between 3 AM and 7 AM Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs, and outbuildings is possible, along with isolated power outages. Loose outdoor objects could be blown around. Blowing dust can close highways temporarily. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust is expected to reduce visibility severely, especially in the Roberts area north of Idaho Falls and areas between American Falls and Pocatello.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Western Greenbrier by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 01:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-01 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Western Greenbrier Locally dense fog will hamper travel this morning Look for foggy conditions at times this morning, where visibilities fluctuate between 3 or 4 miles, to at times under a half mile. These quick changes in visibility will impact driving conditions. Those traveling higher speed highways such as I-81, I-77, U.S. 58 and U.S. 460 should be prepared to slow down. Use low beam headlights at night in heavier fog, slow down and allow for more braking distance.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Brewster County, Davis Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 17:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-31 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Marfa Plateau A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Brewster and east central Presidio Counties through 600 PM CDT At 518 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles southeast of Marfa. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Alpine. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 21:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-01 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .The forecast point at Astor is forecast to remain in Moderate flood stage this week while resuming a slow decline. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, Many yards and streets along the river, and with canals flooded, water enters the first floor of low lying homes. Flooding to docks and yards at condominiums on Juno Trail and docks at Astor Bridge Marina. Roads flooded in South Moon Fish Camp and starting to move over the sea wall at Blair`s Jungle Den. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 3.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Monday was 3.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 3.5 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat St Johns River Astor 2.3 3.7 Mon 8 pm 3.7 3.6 3.6 3.5 3.5
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills, Upper North Platte River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 01:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-02 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills; Upper North Platte River Basin HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills and Upper North Platte River Basin. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds could be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bryce Canyon Country, Upper Sevier River Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; Upper Sevier River Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, with the greatest snow accumulation in and near Bryce Canyon. * WHERE...Upper Sevier River Valleys and Bryce Canyon Country. * WHEN...From midnight Wednesday night to midnight MDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions, especially for higher elevation routes.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 21:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-01 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The St. Johns River above Lake Harney at Geneva is in Moderate Flood Stage and is forecast to continue a slow decline through Moderate Flood Stage into next week. Interests along the river will continue to see moderate flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.5 feet, Water begins to move into homes in low lying areas along the river. Flooding around the Black Hammock area near Lake Jesup. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 9.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM EDT Monday was 9.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.7 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 9.7 Mon 7 pm 9.6 9.5 9.4 9.3 9.2
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for West Glacier Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-03 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: West Glacier Region WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...West Glacier to Marias Pass, and Polebridge. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin around sunset Tuesday night, and will increase in intensity through Wednesday morning. Northeast winds and quickly falling temperatures Tuesday night could lead to rapidly deteriorating conditions from Essex to Marias Pass.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Brewster by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 19:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-31 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Brewster FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Texas, including the following county, Brewster. * WHEN...Until 915 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 721 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Goat Creek and Cienega Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Elephant Mountain Wildlife Management Area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-01 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-02 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations 3 to 8 inches above 5000 feet with 9 to 14 inches above 7500 feet. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility.
