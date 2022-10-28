Read full article on original website
Why web3 social could be bigger than Facebook
Season 6, Episode 18 of the Mint Podcast with Adam Levy features Stani Kulechov. He is the founder of Aave: one of crypto’s largest decentralized non-custodial liquidity protocols, and Lens Protocol: a decentralized social graph for building web3 social platforms. One of the biggest applications in web3 social is...
Meet the NFT platforms where not just anybody can sell their collections
A curated NFT marketplace is one where the access to sell an item is restricted. Only creators that are allowlisted (invited by an existing member or accepted by the platform curator) can offer their items there. While this helps build a strong community around the artists on the platform, it...
Jack Dorsey retains voting power at Twitter fuelling rumors of crypto integration
An SEC filing has revealed that Jack Dorsey still owns 2.4% of Twitter following Elon Musk’s acquisition. Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, left the company in November 2021, just 19 days after Bitcoin hit its all-time high of $69,061. Dorsey is the current CEO of Block, the parent...
OUI Inc., the Japanese Startup of a Smartphone-based Ophthalmic Diagnostic Medical Device, Wins First Prize at AEA2022 Innovation Awards
CHIBA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- The Asian Entrepreneurship Award 2022 event (AEA2022) was held fully online from Wednesday, October 26 th to Thursday, October 27 th with the participation of 24 tech startups selected from Asian countries and regions. Among the competing participants, Japan’s OUI Inc., which develops the Smart Eye Camera (SEC), a smartphone-based medical device that enables ophthalmic diagnosis anytime, anywhere, and by anyone, was chosen as the winner. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005324/en/ AEA2022 First Prize Winner, OUI Inc. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Over 95% of tokens launched on Uniswap are scams – Research
About 97% of the crypto projects launched on Uniswap are rug pulls, according to a recent study titled “Do Not Rug On Me: Zero-Dimensional Scam Detection .”. The study undertaken by Bruno Mazorra, Victor Adan, and Vanesa Daza suggests that the simplicity of Uniswap and its lack of regulation makes it easy for scammers to list non-valuable tokens on the platform.
DBS launches programmable money live pilot for Singapore government vouchers
Singaporean multinational banking firm, DBS, has partnered with Open Government Product (OGP) to unveil the pilot of purpose-bound money-based vouchers. In its Monday press release, the banking leader said issuing those vouchers would be done on a blockchain using tokenized Singapore dollars. As per reports, this will help enhance live transactions with numerous merchants.
Bitcoin.com Officially Expands Access to DeFi with Public Sale of Ecosystem Utility Token VERSE
Miami, Florida, 1st November, 2022, Chainwire — Bitcoin.com, a digital ecosystem and secure self-custody platform where users can safely and easily...
Reliance Entertainment Studios, Risee Entertainment Acquired by SPAC International Media Acquisition
Shibasish Sarkar’s New Jersey registered special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) International Media Acquisition Corp. (IMAC), of which he is chair and CEO, is acquiring India’s Reliance Entertainment Studios and Risee Entertainment. A filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) on Oct. 22 reveals that the deal for the two companies is in the form of a total of $102 million in cash and $38 million in investment, spread over four tranches. Sarkar was formerly CEO of Reliance Entertainment, which recently backed “Vikram Vedha,” starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan and “Goodbye,” featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, both...
Ray Hudson: ‘I was in love with America before I even came to the United States’
Ray Hudson will always be a Geordie, but America claimed his heart long ago. As a kid growing up in Tyneside, Hudson, was drawn to the pop culture of the United States, its movies and television. He loved Motown, but he also loved listening to his father, who worked for Ford Motor Company, share stories about Michigan and the Great Lakes region.
SBF thinks Hong Kong could become the Web3 hub of Asia
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) spoke at Hong Kong’s FinTech Week 2022 and said that Hong Kong had real potential to become the Web3 hub of Asia, as reported by Forkast News. SBF said that locations like Dubai and the Bahamas emerge as significant crypto hubs in their regions;...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Vitalik believes crypto still needs to mature; Research deems over 95% of tokens on Uniswap scams
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 31 includes Vitalik saying that crypto needs to mature before mainstream adoption, Hoskinson predicting that crypto adoption will surge as national currencies fail, a veteran investor predicting that the DOGE bear market is over, and Argo Blockchain on verge of shutting down operations after failing to secure $27 million in funding.
Ethereum censorship debate heats up as censored blocks hit 65% – FUD or simple fix?
The founder of Gnosis Safe, Martin Koppelmann, took to Twitter to debate the importance of reviewing the state of censorship on the Ethereum blockchain. Koppelmann stated, “there is no wide agreement that this needs to be fixed.” However, several responses debated Koppelmann’s thesis, commenting, “the amount of blocks processes by OFAC censored is misleading.”
One year on from Crypto.com’s Matt Damon commercial, CRO outperformed Bitcoin
The infamous Matt Damon, Fortune Favors the Brave advert for Crypto.com reached its first birthday this week. A Reddit user, u/gnarley_quinn, compiled a list of the significant Crypto.com advertising campaigns since the Matt Damon commercial launched in October 2021 and aligned it with the price of the native CRO token.
Vitalik Buterin believes crypto still ‘needs time to mature’ before mainstream adoption
Following the ongoing debate around crypto regulation, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin joined the discussion in a series of Twitter posts over the weekend. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has been the subject of much criticism over his views on DeFi regulation. Buterin decided to share his thoughts after stating that it “feels unfair to let other people get attacked by CT but never actually poke my own head out.
MC XYZ Presents One of the Most Useful Crypto Tools Free to Use with No Ads
Athens, Greece, 31st October, 2022, Chainwire — MC XYZ has recently presented its plan to become the number one comparison solution...
Peter Brandt believes DOGE bear market is over but bulls yet to gain control
Peter Brandt, a veteran future and FX trader, said on Oct. 30 that the Dogecoin (DOGE) spike signals the end of the bear market for the memecoin. However, following up on his previous tweet, the veteran investor warned traders against assuming the end of a bear market automatically signals the beginning of a bull market.
Hoskinson predicts more crypto adoption as sovereign currencies fail
Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson has predicted that crypto will get more adoption as the national fiat currencies of several countries start to fail. Hoskinson made this prediction based on the recent victory of Lula Da Silva as Brazil’s new president. Da Silva previously served as Brazil’s President but was imprisoned in 2017 on corruption charges. A Supreme Court decision eventually released him.
