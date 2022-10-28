Shibasish Sarkar’s New Jersey registered special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) International Media Acquisition Corp. (IMAC), of which he is chair and CEO, is acquiring India’s Reliance Entertainment Studios and Risee Entertainment. A filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) on Oct. 22 reveals that the deal for the two companies is in the form of a total of $102 million in cash and $38 million in investment, spread over four tranches. Sarkar was formerly CEO of Reliance Entertainment, which recently backed “Vikram Vedha,” starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan and “Goodbye,” featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, both...

34 MINUTES AGO