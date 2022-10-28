Read full article on original website
beckersasc.com
Arkansas physician found guilty of overprescribing 1.2M prescription drugs
Texarkana, Ark.-based Lonnie Joseph Parker, MD, has been convicted for prescribing opioids without a legitimate medical purpose, the U.S. Justice Department said Oct. 29. In 2018, the DEA and the Little Rock District Office began an investigation into Dr. Parker after receiving complaints about a suspected pill mill. The investigation found Dr. Parker was over prescribing opioids, benzodiazepines, and promethazine with codeine cough syrup.
marijuanamoment.net
Arkansas Marijuana Legalization Campaign Releases New Ads Showing Support From Mom And Police As Election Nears
With just over one week until Election Day, Arkansas activists have released a new set of ads promoting a marijuana legalization initiative that will appear on the ballot. Responsible Growth Arkansas posted several ads to drum up support as the campaign enters the last stretch, with spots focusing on the tax revenue from cannabis sales, support for law enforcement and debunking narratives from legalization opponents.
KHBS
Little Rock police release information about state auditor candidate's arrest
Diamond Arnold-Johnson, a candidate for Arkansas State Auditor, was arrested on a charge of terroristic threatening Friday. In Aug. 2022 her husband, Arick Johnson, was on trial for terroristic threatening over threatening posts made on Facebook, according to a news release sent by the Little Rock Police Department. During the...
Arkansas governor, industry leaders speak against recreational marijuana amendment
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) and several notable industry leaders held a joint press conference Monday to speak against Issue 4, the recreational marijuana amendment on the ballot.
easttexasradio.com
Arkansas Man Jailed In Hopkins County On Multiple Charges
Authorities notified Hopkins County Deputies that a vehicle someone possibly stole was heading east on I-30 toward Hopkins County. They located and attempted to stop it at the 121-mile marker in Sulphur Springs. When the driver pulled over, he got out but fled into a brushy area. The 25-year-old Arkansas man was arrested about an hour later. He was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and Ellis County warrants.
Marijuana issue may weed out some decisions for Arkansas employers
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The marijuana ballot issue has caused a stir in many states, including Arkansas. For Arkansas employers, the complete impact of the issue passing is a little unknown. Currently, the state’s law prohibits an employer from discriminating against an employee or applicant if they’re a medical marijuana patient or caregiver. However, […]
cenlanow.com
She spoke up. Now, an Alabama plastic surgeon’s license has been revoked.
FAYETTE, Ala. (WIAT) — Erin Reeves spoke up. Now, Alabama has revoked the medical license of her former employer, Robert Bolling, who state medical licensure officials found to be “unable to practice medicine with reasonable skill and safety to his patients.”. The decision was announced Monday, according to...
cenlanow.com
Louisiana Physician and LPN indicted for illegally obtaining, distributing controlled substances
SHREVEPORT, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana physician and licensed practical nurse have been indicted for obtaining and distributing controlled substances illegally. Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, were both indicted for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, according to a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana.
Arkansas Department of Corrections enforcement effort underway for Halloween
The Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a release detailing its enforcement efforts that will take place before, during and after Halloween regarding registered sex offenders.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas business leaders join Gov. Hutchinson in opposing recreational marijuana
Arkansas business leaders joined Gov. Asa Hutchinson Monday in calling for voters to oppose Issue 4, the general election ballot measure that would legalize adult use cannabis. At a news conference at the headquarters of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce in Little Rock, the industry representatives said legalizing recreational marijuana would compound problems for workforce recruitment and safety.
Police officers across Arkansas work to prevent drug abuse
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Last year 146 people in Pulaski County died of an overdose— and police departments across the state have continued working to prevent drug abuse. Every year Arkansans drop off unwanted medication in part of Drug Take-Back Day. “Last year, we recovered almost 13...
Affidavit shows Arkansas auditor candidate admitted using Facebook to threaten lawyer, judge
Police claim in an affidavit used to swear out a Pulaski County warrant shows a candidate for Arkansas state auditor admitted in court to posting threats toward a former county prosecutor who is now a judge-elect.
Opponents of Arkansas ballot measure fear it will lead to full-time Legislature
(The Center Square) - An opponent of a ballot measure that would give the lawmakers the power to call for a special session said he thinks it is a step toward a full-time Legislature. Currently, the law only allows the governor to call for a special session and the governor...
Officials release more information on Monroe motorhome fire that claimed the life of Texas man
UPDATE (10/31/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal released more information about the fatal motorhome fire that took place on October 27, 2022, on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. On October 27, 2022, Monroe Fire was dispatched to a reported RV fire on a commercial property. Upon […]
thv11.com
Arkansas man pleads guilty to stealing millions in Medicare fraud
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Lavaca man pleaded guilty on Thursday in federal court for profiting from millions of dollars in healthcare fraud over the course of four years. Billy Joe Taylor, 43, admitted that he submitted and received thousands of Medicare claims for lab tests that were never ordered between 2017 and 2021.
KHBS
Millions of dollars to keep people out of prison, jail in Oklahoma is nowhere to be found
Tens of millions of dollars that were supposed to keep people out of prison or jail in Oklahoma are nowhere to be found. Back in 2016, a state question, approved by voters, required money that would have been spent on housing inmates with low-level drug offenses to be redirected toward drug rehab and other care.
5newsonline.com
Family of Arkansas veteran misdiagnosed by VA doctor gets nearly $5 million
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The United States government will have to pay an Arkansas veteran’s family millions of dollars. This comes after a former Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks pathologist misdiagnosed this veteran along with many more. The family of Jerry Kolpek will receive $4.7 million from...
ualrpublicradio.org
Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to supporters heading into final week of campaign
With just over a week before Election Day, Republican candidate for Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is taking part in a final series of get out the vote rallies around the state. On Sunday, she held a campaign event in Arkansas’ capital city. In a ballroom at the Delta Hotel,...
Arkansas voting officials are certain that voting machines are completely secure
Arkansas voting officials are adamant that voting machines being used for elections this year are secure.
Arkansas has one of the highest child poverty rates in the nation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new report that was released by the US Census Bureau has shown that Arkansas has some of the highest child poverty rates in the country. Some local organizations have been working to improve the lives of Arkansas families. At Our House, the staff has...
