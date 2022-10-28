ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 2

Related
beckersasc.com

Arkansas physician found guilty of overprescribing 1.2M prescription drugs

Texarkana, Ark.-based Lonnie Joseph Parker, MD, has been convicted for prescribing opioids without a legitimate medical purpose, the U.S. Justice Department said Oct. 29. In 2018, the DEA and the Little Rock District Office began an investigation into Dr. Parker after receiving complaints about a suspected pill mill. The investigation found Dr. Parker was over prescribing opioids, benzodiazepines, and promethazine with codeine cough syrup.
TEXARKANA, AR
marijuanamoment.net

Arkansas Marijuana Legalization Campaign Releases New Ads Showing Support From Mom And Police As Election Nears

With just over one week until Election Day, Arkansas activists have released a new set of ads promoting a marijuana legalization initiative that will appear on the ballot. Responsible Growth Arkansas posted several ads to drum up support as the campaign enters the last stretch, with spots focusing on the tax revenue from cannabis sales, support for law enforcement and debunking narratives from legalization opponents.
ARKANSAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Arkansas Man Jailed In Hopkins County On Multiple Charges

Authorities notified Hopkins County Deputies that a vehicle someone possibly stole was heading east on I-30 toward Hopkins County. They located and attempted to stop it at the 121-mile marker in Sulphur Springs. When the driver pulled over, he got out but fled into a brushy area. The 25-year-old Arkansas man was arrested about an hour later. He was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and Ellis County warrants.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KOLR10 News

Marijuana issue may weed out some decisions for Arkansas employers

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The marijuana ballot issue has caused a stir in many states, including Arkansas. For Arkansas employers, the complete impact of the issue passing is a little unknown. Currently, the state’s law prohibits an employer from discriminating against an employee or applicant if they’re a medical marijuana patient or caregiver. However, […]
ARKANSAS STATE
cenlanow.com

She spoke up. Now, an Alabama plastic surgeon’s license has been revoked.

FAYETTE, Ala. (WIAT) — Erin Reeves spoke up. Now, Alabama has revoked the medical license of her former employer, Robert Bolling, who state medical licensure officials found to be “unable to practice medicine with reasonable skill and safety to his patients.”. The decision was announced Monday, according to...
FAYETTE, AL
cenlanow.com

Louisiana Physician and LPN indicted for illegally obtaining, distributing controlled substances

SHREVEPORT, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana physician and licensed practical nurse have been indicted for obtaining and distributing controlled substances illegally. Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, were both indicted for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, according to a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana.
MANSFIELD, LA
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas business leaders join Gov. Hutchinson in opposing recreational marijuana

Arkansas business leaders joined Gov. Asa Hutchinson Monday in calling for voters to oppose Issue 4, the general election ballot measure that would legalize adult use cannabis. At a news conference at the headquarters of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce in Little Rock, the industry representatives said legalizing recreational marijuana would compound problems for workforce recruitment and safety.
ARKANSAS STATE
thv11.com

Arkansas man pleads guilty to stealing millions in Medicare fraud

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Lavaca man pleaded guilty on Thursday in federal court for profiting from millions of dollars in healthcare fraud over the course of four years. Billy Joe Taylor, 43, admitted that he submitted and received thousands of Medicare claims for lab tests that were never ordered between 2017 and 2021.
LAVACA, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy