Southampton County Gets their First Yoga StudioAccording to StephSouthampton County, VA
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
Virginia Beach Public Schools chief responds to Youngkin’s criticism, calling it inaccurate
The head of Virginia Beach City Public Schools is defending the district after Gov. Glenn Youngkin this week seemingly implied that local school divisions have been slow to make good use of their federal relief money. “It was portrayed as if we just have this money sitting here and we aren’t thinking about it,” Superintendent Aaron Spence said in a phone interview this week. “Anybody who was ...
WSET
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
Reward offered in case of missing Virginia man
LURAY, Va – The Page County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) has announced a partnership with the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, & Firearms (ATF), to secure a $2,500.00 reward for information leading to the location of missing Virginia man, Joshua Dee Bradford.
Richmond can take down its last remaining Confederate statue, judge rules
A judge ruled in favor of the City of Richmond in a lawsuit over the future of the Gen. A.P. Hill statue — the last standing Confederate monument in the city.
Washington Examiner
One year after Youngkin victory, education once again takes center stage in Virginia
A year after Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) brought his education-focused campaign to the northern Virginia county of Loudoun, the issue is once again seeping into campaign politics in an area within commuting distance of the nation's capital. Throughout 2021, Loudoun County was infamously the epicenter of a nationwide movement...
Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways
With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
Third day in a row of school bomb threats in Hampton Roads; this time, in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the third day in a row, authorities are investigating bomb threats at a school in Hampton Roads. Wednesday morning, a spokesperson with Portsmouth's dispatch team said there were threats against William E. Waters Middle School and Cradock Middle School. Lauren Nolasco, a spokeswoman for the...
Virginia Attorney General warns about THC edibles at Halloween after middle school incident
CLIFTON, Va. — Dizziness, slurred speech and vomiting. These are the symptoms seven students at Fairfax County’s Liberty Middle School experienced Thursday. In a letter sent to parents, the school's principal said the students ate Delta-8 gummies. These types of edibles contain THC, a compound that gives marijuana its high.
NBC12
‘Save our black education history in Petersburg’: Alumni fight to save Peabody school
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - At over 150 years old, the Peabody High School is credited with being the oldest and first black public high school in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and now alum Dr. Kenneth Lewis says he will do anything to fight for its legacy. “Inside our little city...
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
freightwaves.com
Terminal, port infrastructure projects find public, private partners
There were a slew of terminal and port infrastructure project updates announced this past week. Here are just a few:. DOT gives over $703M to 41 port infrastructure projects nationwide. Forty-one projects in 23 states and one territory are the recipients of more than $703 million in grant funding from...
Judge rejects bid to resume construction on $1B power line from Canada into Maine
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A judge declined a request by developers of a $1 billion power line to resume construction, keeping the project on hold until a judge's decision next year on the constitutionality of a referendum that halted the project. The judge on Friday rejected an injunction by...
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach mayor, developer deny allegations of cronyism from Bruce Smith
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — NFL Hall of Famer Bruce Smith was front and center in 2017 when an independent probe concluded the business playing field in Virginia Beach was not level for minorities, women and handicapped veterans. Five years later, in a mid-October town hall meeting, Smith decried...
Residents of Norfolk’s Tidewater Gardens have all moved out — but there’s a plan for some to return
After nearly two years, the relocation of thousands of residents from one of Norfolk’s largest public housing properties is complete, and construction is underway to build a new, mixed-income community in its place. If all goes to plan, some relocated residents of the former public housing property known as Tidewater Gardens could begin returning to new homes in less than a year — to a ...
Judge: Army Corps of Engineers created a 'liability mess' at the Dakota Access Pipeline
(The Center Square) - A U.S. District Court judge on Friday denied a motion from the federal government to limit the scope of a lawsuit filed by North Dakota over security costs at the Dakota Access Pipeline. The state accused the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers in a 2019 lawsuit...
Many Virginia residents receiving checks for $250
money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) The Virginia Department of Taxation has started sending out roughly 3.2 million tax rebate payments of up to $250 per person. But not everybody in Virginia is getting a check. There are eligibility requirements for these one-time rebates. The money comes as a result of revenue surpluses in state coffers. (source)
NBC Connecticut
Massachusetts Wind Power Project ‘No Longer Viable' Without Contract Adjustments, Says Developer
The developer for a major offshore wind project in Massachusetts has asked state regulators to pause review of the contract for one month, saying that global price hikes, inflation and supply chain shortages are disrupting the plan. The Commonwealth Wind project, which would supply 1,200 megawatts of offshore wind power...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Youngkin assures voters can 'trust the election' results in Virginia
With early voting underway in Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) wants residents to know that it's as safe as casting a ballot on Election Day. The concerns stem from the 2020 presidential election as some conservatives around the nation continue to question the validity of its outcome and whether their votes will be recorded accurately.
