Suffolk, VA

Virginian-Pilot

Virginia Beach Public Schools chief responds to Youngkin’s criticism, calling it inaccurate

The head of Virginia Beach City Public Schools is defending the district after Gov. Glenn Youngkin this week seemingly implied that local school divisions have been slow to make good use of their federal relief money. “It was portrayed as if we just have this money sitting here and we aren’t thinking about it,” Superintendent Aaron Spence said in a phone interview this week. “Anybody who was ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Terry Mansfield

Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways

With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
VIRGINIA STATE
freightwaves.com

Terminal, port infrastructure projects find public, private partners

There were a slew of terminal and port infrastructure project updates announced this past week. Here are just a few:. DOT gives over $703M to 41 port infrastructure projects nationwide. Forty-one projects in 23 states and one territory are the recipients of more than $703 million in grant funding from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Virginian-Pilot

Residents of Norfolk’s Tidewater Gardens have all moved out — but there’s a plan for some to return

After nearly two years, the relocation of thousands of residents from one of Norfolk’s largest public housing properties is complete, and construction is underway to build a new, mixed-income community in its place. If all goes to plan, some relocated residents of the former public housing property known as Tidewater Gardens could begin returning to new homes in less than a year — to a ...
NORFOLK, VA
J.R. Heimbigner

Many Virginia residents receiving checks for $250

money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) The Virginia Department of Taxation has started sending out roughly 3.2 million tax rebate payments of up to $250 per person. But not everybody in Virginia is getting a check. There are eligibility requirements for these one-time rebates. The money comes as a result of revenue surpluses in state coffers. (source)
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these places are highly praised for their exquisite service and amazing food.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Youngkin assures voters can 'trust the election' results in Virginia

With early voting underway in Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) wants residents to know that it's as safe as casting a ballot on Election Day. The concerns stem from the 2020 presidential election as some conservatives around the nation continue to question the validity of its outcome and whether their votes will be recorded accurately.
VIRGINIA STATE

