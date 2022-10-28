Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
4 Great Seafood Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
KWTX
Chick-fil-A planning to open first location in Bellmead
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Chick-fil-A is pursuing a new location in Bellmead, KWTX confirmed Monday. “What we’re looking at is potentially a Chick-fil-A,” said Yost Zakhary, Bellmead City Manager. “We’ve been very excited about it, the city council is in full support of it.”. Restaurant officials...
Sunshine for Halloween, but When Are Storms Coming Back to Central Texas?
After a rough round of damaging storms throughout the Killeen area and a tornado in Jarrell, Texas, we've been enjoying perfect fall temps. However, you know things can change in an instant around the Lone Star State when it comes to the skies above. Over 1,000 households and business in...
WATCH: Possible bobcat spotted in Texas subdivision
Security footage captured a possible bobcat roaming in the backyard of a Round Rock subdivision this weekend.
KWTX
Investigators offering $50K for information regarding death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Three years ago, Private Gregory Morales went missing while stationed at Fort Hood. Morales was a motor transport operator with the first cavalry division sustainment brigade and was scheduled to be discharged within a couple of days of his disappearance. “I don’t know if people are...
KWTX
Waco police searching for hit and run suspect
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Waco Police say a person in a wheel chair was hit by a car, possibly a white 4-door Chrysler 200 type vehicle on W. Waco Drive who did not stop and render aid. Officials say they were called out to North 18th and Waco Drive after the...
KWTX
Authorities in Bell County looking for missing teen
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help locating 15-year-old Zana Sophia Rene Fino, last seen at a home in the Troy area on Oct. 23, 2022. Deputies say the teen is approximately five feet tall and weighs about a hundred pounds.
Ageless Wonder: Central Texas Dentist Still Working At 90 And Not Stopping
Going to the Dentist is terrifying sometimes isn't it? Just the thought of someone sticking tools in your mouth is kind of unnerving. And if you don't brush regularly, you will hear some choice words from the person taking care of your teeth. But most of the items mentioned previously...
KWTX
Temple Police Department offers trick-or-treating tips amid nationwide reports of rainbow fentanyl
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Rainbow fentanyl pills that look similar to some forms of candy have parents like Lauren Young on high alert this Halloween. “They can pose as regular candy like little skittles so to kids they can look like skittles,” she said. Officer Martina Malone with the...
KWTX
Doggy daycares increased procedures to avoid concerning virus
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Doggy daycares are stepping up their procedures to avoid the alarming virus, distemper. This virus caused the Humane Society of Central Texas to isolate their dogs and close for two weeks. Most of the doggy daycares require that animals are vaccinated before they enter facilities. Although...
This Is The Best Candy Store In Texas
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores in each state.
fox44news.com
Police seek suspects in Baylor area attempted kidnapping
Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco Police are looking for three men suspected of trying to kidnap a female Baylor University student this past Friday. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said there was little information to release concerning the incident which occurred, saying only that Waco PD officers were called to the 1900 block of South 9th Street at 3:55 a.m. Friday after two men forced the female victim into their vehicle and drove off with her.
cw39.com
What do purple fence posts mean in Texas?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re in the woods and come across a purple stripe, whether it be painted on a fence post, tree or somewhere else, you may not know what it means. While the unusual sight may make a nice backdrop for a photo, it’s also...
KWTX
Why the location of Waco’s ‘Día de los Muertos’ parade on Saturday holds historical significance for the Hispanic community
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco celebrated its Día de los Muertos parade Saturday afternoon, running through University Parks Drive to Indian Spring Park. The traditionally Mexican holiday is a time to remember and honor loved ones who’ve passed away. “It’s an opportunity to come together and commemorate people...
This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for a good deal too!
KWTX
‘Let’s bring Halloween back:’ Copperas Cove ‘haunted driveway’ ready to bring the spirit of Halloween to trick-or-treaters after months of preparation
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Creators of Copperas Cove’s popular ‘haunted driveway’ aim to keep the Halloween spirit alive every year with its detailed, themed haunted house and decorated displays open only on Halloween. Many trick-or-treaters flood the driveway on South First St. to walk through the...
Reward doubled for information into death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales
The reward for information into the death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales has been doubled. Officials suspect foul play since they found his remains in the search for Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
KWTX
Texas Lottery announces a winning $500K Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A winning lottery ticket worth $500K was purchased in the Waco area, according to a Texas Lottery tweet. “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date. A ticket is not a valid winning ticket until it is presented for payment and meets the Commission’s validation requirements,” according to the Texas Two Step website.
KBTX.com
Arrest made in triple shooting investigation in Calvert
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Robertson County say they’ve arrested a man accused of shooting three people over the weekend. James Green Jr., 21, of Bryan, was booked into the Robertson County jail just after midnight Monday morning. Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak tells KBTX it is Green...
KWTX
Vote for the Week 10 Slovacek’s Xtra Hot Play
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Vote for the Week 10 Slovacek’s Xtra Hot Play! Voting will close Monday at noon.
KWTX
McLane Stadium welcomes bands from across Texas for marching band competition
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bands from Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin and South Texas all made the trek to Central Texas for the Bands of America (BOA) – Waco Regional Championship. In total, 28 bands took to McLane Stadium to take part in the marching competition. “They’re all from...
Comments / 0