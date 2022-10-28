ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

KWTX

Chick-fil-A planning to open first location in Bellmead

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Chick-fil-A is pursuing a new location in Bellmead, KWTX confirmed Monday. “What we’re looking at is potentially a Chick-fil-A,” said Yost Zakhary, Bellmead City Manager. “We’ve been very excited about it, the city council is in full support of it.”. Restaurant officials...
BELLMEAD, TX
KWTX

Waco police searching for hit and run suspect

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Waco Police say a person in a wheel chair was hit by a car, possibly a white 4-door Chrysler 200 type vehicle on W. Waco Drive who did not stop and render aid. Officials say they were called out to North 18th and Waco Drive after the...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Authorities in Bell County looking for missing teen

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help locating 15-year-old Zana Sophia Rene Fino, last seen at a home in the Troy area on Oct. 23, 2022. Deputies say the teen is approximately five feet tall and weighs about a hundred pounds.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Doggy daycares increased procedures to avoid concerning virus

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Doggy daycares are stepping up their procedures to avoid the alarming virus, distemper. This virus caused the Humane Society of Central Texas to isolate their dogs and close for two weeks. Most of the doggy daycares require that animals are vaccinated before they enter facilities. Although...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Police seek suspects in Baylor area attempted kidnapping

Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco Police are looking for three men suspected of trying to kidnap a female Baylor University student this past Friday. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said there was little information to release concerning the incident which occurred, saying only that Waco PD officers were called to the 1900 block of South 9th Street at 3:55 a.m. Friday after two men forced the female victim into their vehicle and drove off with her.
WACO, TX
cw39.com

What do purple fence posts mean in Texas?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re in the woods and come across a purple stripe, whether it be painted on a fence post, tree or somewhere else, you may not know what it means. While the unusual sight may make a nice backdrop for a photo, it’s also...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

‘Let’s bring Halloween back:’ Copperas Cove ‘haunted driveway’ ready to bring the spirit of Halloween to trick-or-treaters after months of preparation

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Creators of Copperas Cove’s popular ‘haunted driveway’ aim to keep the Halloween spirit alive every year with its detailed, themed haunted house and decorated displays open only on Halloween. Many trick-or-treaters flood the driveway on South First St. to walk through the...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KWTX

Texas Lottery announces a winning $500K Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A winning lottery ticket worth $500K was purchased in the Waco area, according to a Texas Lottery tweet. “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date. A ticket is not a valid winning ticket until it is presented for payment and meets the Commission’s validation requirements,” according to the Texas Two Step website.
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Arrest made in triple shooting investigation in Calvert

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Robertson County say they’ve arrested a man accused of shooting three people over the weekend. James Green Jr., 21, of Bryan, was booked into the Robertson County jail just after midnight Monday morning. Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak tells KBTX it is Green...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX

