Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Emerson Electric (EMR) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
EMR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.07%. A...
Zacks.com
Rambus (RMBS) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
RMBS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.34 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 12.20%. A...
Zacks.com
Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
STRL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.87 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.49%. A...
Zacks.com
Trex (TREX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
TREX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.64 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.67%. A...
Zacks.com
Meridian Bank (MRBK) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
MRBK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.96 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.89 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.52 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.87%. A...
Zacks.com
Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
NLY - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this real estate investment trust have returned +7.5% over the past month...
Zacks.com
Stryker (SYK) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
SYK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.12 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.36%. A...
Zacks.com
SBA Communications (SBAC) Surpasses Q3 FFO and Revenue Estimates
SBAC - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $3.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 per share. This compares to FFO of $2.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com
Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) to Post Q3 Earnings: What Lies Ahead
ORCC - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Owl Rock Capital’s third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 34 cents, which indicates an improvement of 3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Our estimate for the metric matches the consensus mark.
Zacks.com
Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Market: Caterpillar, Amgen, Inventiva in Focus
AAPL - Free Report) managed to stem the rot in big-tech giants, and the sector recovered for the week. Moreover, GDP grew modestly in the third quarter, spurring hopes that the market has already bottomed out. With the Fed already seeing results from its stringent policy tightening and intending to go slow, fears of an impending recession are getting allayed.
Zacks.com
Regal Beloit (RRX) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates
RRX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.66 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $2.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of controls for...
Zacks.com
FS KKR Capital (FSK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
FS KKR Capital (. FSK - Free Report) closed at $19.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%. Prior to today's trading,...
Zacks.com
Equinix (EQIX) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
EQIX - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2 after market close. Its quarterly results are likely to reflect growth in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the previous quarter, Equinix reported a surprise of 3.84% in terms of adjusted FFO per...
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Omega Healthcare (OHI) in Q3 Earnings?
OHI - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2 after the closing bell. The company’s quarterly results are likely to display a year-over-year decline in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this healthcare REIT delivered an in-line...
Zacks.com
Is a Beat in the Cards for ExxonMobil (XOM) in Q3 Earnings?
XOM - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 28, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the integrated energy giant’s earnings per share of $4.14, excluding identified items, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.80. Strong earnings were driven by higher realized commodity prices and solid refinery utilization, partially offset by increased ethane feed costs in North America.
Zacks.com
Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Q3 FFO Miss Estimates
RHP - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $1.72 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.94 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: FibroGen (FGEN) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
FGEN - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
Cardinal Health (CAH) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?
CAH - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 4, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 10.26%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missed thrice, the average negative earnings surprise being 3.78%.
Zacks.com
Sallie Mae (SLM) Q3 Earnings Miss, Stock Gains on NII Beat
SLM - Free Report) , formally known as SLM Corporation, gained 5.1% since the release of its third-quarter earnings despite reporting lower-than-expected numbers. Core earnings per share of 29 cents lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents. The bottom line indicates a rise of 20.8% from the prior quarter. Core earnings per share exclude mark-to-fair value unrealized gains and losses on derivative contracts.
Zacks.com
Nu Skin (NUS) Queued for Q3 Earnings: Things to Consider
NUS - Free Report) is likely to register a decline in the top and the bottom line when it reports third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $569.5 million, suggesting a decline of 11.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The...
Comments / 0