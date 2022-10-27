ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WKRG News 5

Fire at Gulf Coast Seafood Market in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire rescue responded to a fire at 9:15 a.m., Monday at Gulf Coast Seafood Market and Restaurant on Nine Mile Road. Crews say the fire started in the attic of the building. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No one was injured in the fire.
PENSACOLA, FL
WAPT

At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Gulf Coast outbreak

MOBILE, Ala. — At least five tornadoes have been confirmed after a severe weather outbreak Saturday along the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast. No injuries or deaths were reported as damage surveys continued. The National Weather Service said Sunday that three tornadoes touched down in Jackson County, Mississippi, each with top winds estimated between 100 mph and 110 mph.
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Man stuck in grinder at Magnolia Grove Golf Course

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was airlifted tonight to University Hospital this evening after he got stuck in a grinder at a local golf course. It happened around 5 p.m. this afternoon at Magnolia Grove Golf Course, Mobile Fire Rescue and Mobile County EMS responded to the scene. We are working to get more information including the man’s condition and will update this article when it becomes available.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Tornado Watch for SW Alabama and portions of NW Florida

Our weathermaker is here. A tornado watch is posted across SW Alabama and Escambia County (FL) until 12:00 AM. Santa Rosa, Okaloosa & Walton Counties are NOT under tornado watch yet. The tornado threat arrives to NW Florida overnight towards midnight. We'll also see the potential for severe storms after...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WLOX

NAS Pensacola Blue Angels gearing up for Homecoming Air Show

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Blue Angels are back, and performing their special Homecoming performance at NAS, the first appearance since 2019. NAS Pensacola is pleased to announce the NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show on November 11-12, 2022, with the theme of “100 Years of Carrier Aviation”. This event provides the opportunity for NAS Pensacola to showcase the work they perform daily, in a world-class air show, all while visiting the “Cradle of Naval Aviation” and the home of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels!
PENSACOLA, FL
violetskyadventures.com

Enjoy a Wilderness Adventure on the Banks of Florida’s Blackwater River

This rare forestland is home to one of the largest contiguous ecosystems of wiregrass and longleaf pines. The famous blackwater comes from the seepage of these beautiful trees that tint the water dark colors. Named by the Muscogee people years ago, this panhandle state park features plenty of outdoor experiences.
MILTON, FL
denver7.com

Alabama town named best place to buy a beach house

Whether you’re in the market for a vacation home to rent out for added income, are looking to retire on the waterfront or are simply dreaming of living on the beach, you might want to set your sights on Alabama. Every year, the vacation rental management company Vacasa publishes...
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Greater Gulf State Fair closes Saturday for severe weather threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The severe weather threat in south Alabama Saturday prompted Greater Gulf State Fair organizers to close the fair for the evening, according to a news release. The decision was made “for the safety of our patrons, staff, vendors, and volunteers,” according to the release. “Safety is a priority to the Greater […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Florida woman killed in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, has claimed the life of a Cantonment, Fla., woman. Amber N. Wiggins, 35, was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Armada she was driving caught fire after striking a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Akbar Shah Nazar Mohammad, 27, of San Antonio, Texas.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

HWY 98 closure for Hurlburt Field bridge delayed

HURLBURT FIELD A.F.B., Fla. (WKRG) — Hurlburt Field Air Force Base Public Affairs issued an update for the installation of the pedestrian bridge crossing HWY 98 in Okaloosa County. The bridge work was originally scheduled for Oc.t 29 & 30 causing both lanes to shut down temporarily overnight. The base said the work is being […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Shooting on Medford Avenue, 1 dead, 1 arrested, 1 on the run: ECSO

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Pensacola man in connection with a shooting that happened on Oct. 29. According to a Facebook post by ECSO, deputies responded to the 1000-block of Medford Ave., for a shooting victim. Upon arrival, they located a male victim with multiple gunshot […]
PENSACOLA, FL
OBA

Orange Beach Senior Center November Newsletter and Calendar

The Orange Beach Adult/Senior Activity Center’s Shoreline News - Life Enriching Activities for the Adult 50 & Over. Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The holidays can really be a stressful time of year for many people. As we age, changes in lifestyle and health can add stress and anxiety even more around this time of year.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Launch Entertainment to open 2nd Alabama location in Foley

Get ready for more fun than you’ll know what to do with—Launch Entertainment Trampoline Park is coming to Foley in 2023. Want the details? Read on. If you haven’t heard of Launch Entertainment, it’s a family entertainment center that offers tons of attractions. While its main draw is its wall-to-wall trampolines for hours of bouncing fun and tumbling practice, it also features bowling, laser tag, an arcade and a full restaurant and bar.
FOLEY, AL

