FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More than 3.7M beachgoers, 1 drowning as Okaloosa Co. Lifeguard season closes
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Beach Safety division reports 32 water rescues and more than 300 response calls for the 2022 season. Thankfully, no drownings were reported. This past season our lifeguards were busy. About 1.8 million visitors came to our beaches this past beach season. Lifeguards made close to 1 […]
Fire at Gulf Coast Seafood Market in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire rescue responded to a fire at 9:15 a.m., Monday at Gulf Coast Seafood Market and Restaurant on Nine Mile Road. Crews say the fire started in the attic of the building. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No one was injured in the fire.
Family left with broken bones, destroyed home after tornado swept through Gulf Shores
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — There is not too much left of Joanne Valinsky and her son 13-year-old son Bobby’s home along County Road. It was destroyed during Saturday’s EF-1 Tornado. “We were all in the house when the alert went off on the phone,” said Valinsky. “By the time I got halfway through the […]
WAPT
At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Gulf Coast outbreak
MOBILE, Ala. — At least five tornadoes have been confirmed after a severe weather outbreak Saturday along the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast. No injuries or deaths were reported as damage surveys continued. The National Weather Service said Sunday that three tornadoes touched down in Jackson County, Mississippi, each with top winds estimated between 100 mph and 110 mph.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man stuck in grinder at Magnolia Grove Golf Course
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was airlifted tonight to University Hospital this evening after he got stuck in a grinder at a local golf course. It happened around 5 p.m. this afternoon at Magnolia Grove Golf Course, Mobile Fire Rescue and Mobile County EMS responded to the scene. We are working to get more information including the man’s condition and will update this article when it becomes available.
WEAR
Tornado Watch for SW Alabama and portions of NW Florida
Our weathermaker is here. A tornado watch is posted across SW Alabama and Escambia County (FL) until 12:00 AM. Santa Rosa, Okaloosa & Walton Counties are NOT under tornado watch yet. The tornado threat arrives to NW Florida overnight towards midnight. We'll also see the potential for severe storms after...
WLOX
NAS Pensacola Blue Angels gearing up for Homecoming Air Show
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Blue Angels are back, and performing their special Homecoming performance at NAS, the first appearance since 2019. NAS Pensacola is pleased to announce the NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show on November 11-12, 2022, with the theme of “100 Years of Carrier Aviation”. This event provides the opportunity for NAS Pensacola to showcase the work they perform daily, in a world-class air show, all while visiting the “Cradle of Naval Aviation” and the home of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels!
violetskyadventures.com
Enjoy a Wilderness Adventure on the Banks of Florida’s Blackwater River
This rare forestland is home to one of the largest contiguous ecosystems of wiregrass and longleaf pines. The famous blackwater comes from the seepage of these beautiful trees that tint the water dark colors. Named by the Muscogee people years ago, this panhandle state park features plenty of outdoor experiences.
4 Great Mexican Restaurants in Gulf Shores, Alabama
Baldwin County, Alabama is home to many unique restaurants. You can find plenty of seafood and burger joints, but Mexican food is prevalent here as well! Let's take a look at some delicious Mexican restaurants in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Destin Log
More than a nice view: Why Destin's new fire station is located in a former wedding venue
What used to be a place where couples would exchange wedding vows is now Destin's newest firehouse on Choctawhatchee Bay. The Destin Fire Control District purchased the Destin Bay House at 127 Calhoun Ave.for $2.3 million and started running calls from the area as early as July 2021. But the...
denver7.com
Alabama town named best place to buy a beach house
Whether you’re in the market for a vacation home to rent out for added income, are looking to retire on the waterfront or are simply dreaming of living on the beach, you might want to set your sights on Alabama. Every year, the vacation rental management company Vacasa publishes...
Greater Gulf State Fair closes Saturday for severe weather threat
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The severe weather threat in south Alabama Saturday prompted Greater Gulf State Fair organizers to close the fair for the evening, according to a news release. The decision was made “for the safety of our patrons, staff, vendors, and volunteers,” according to the release. “Safety is a priority to the Greater […]
utv44.com
Florida woman killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, has claimed the life of a Cantonment, Fla., woman. Amber N. Wiggins, 35, was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Armada she was driving caught fire after striking a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Akbar Shah Nazar Mohammad, 27, of San Antonio, Texas.
utv44.com
Bon Secour home destroyed after tornado crashes boat into it
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Bon Secour was hit by an EF-1 tornado off CR-6. Folks in the area had several trees down, but one family is now left homeless. A single mother and her son were inside the mobile home when it was ripped apart during the storm.
HWY 98 closure for Hurlburt Field bridge delayed
HURLBURT FIELD A.F.B., Fla. (WKRG) — Hurlburt Field Air Force Base Public Affairs issued an update for the installation of the pedestrian bridge crossing HWY 98 in Okaloosa County. The bridge work was originally scheduled for Oc.t 29 & 30 causing both lanes to shut down temporarily overnight. The base said the work is being […]
WEAR
Holley-Navarre residents to vote on new form of taxation for fire district
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla -- Holley-Navarre voters have to decide on a new form of taxation for the fire district on Nov. 6. Holley-Navarre Fire District Commissioner and Treasurer D.J. Stone said the two referendum questions on the mid-term election ballot are critical to resident safety because the previous levy method does not fund regional growth.
Shooting on Medford Avenue, 1 dead, 1 arrested, 1 on the run: ECSO
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Pensacola man in connection with a shooting that happened on Oct. 29. According to a Facebook post by ECSO, deputies responded to the 1000-block of Medford Ave., for a shooting victim. Upon arrival, they located a male victim with multiple gunshot […]
Orange Beach Senior Center November Newsletter and Calendar
The Orange Beach Adult/Senior Activity Center’s Shoreline News - Life Enriching Activities for the Adult 50 & Over. Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The holidays can really be a stressful time of year for many people. As we age, changes in lifestyle and health can add stress and anxiety even more around this time of year.
4th man arrested in connection with October alleged drugging, raping of underage minor: ECSO
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The fourth man involved in an alleged drugging and raping of an underage girl in Pensacola has been arrested, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Jason McBride, 34, was charged with sexual assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. WKRG News 5 previously reported on the three other […]
thebamabuzz.com
Launch Entertainment to open 2nd Alabama location in Foley
Get ready for more fun than you’ll know what to do with—Launch Entertainment Trampoline Park is coming to Foley in 2023. Want the details? Read on. If you haven’t heard of Launch Entertainment, it’s a family entertainment center that offers tons of attractions. While its main draw is its wall-to-wall trampolines for hours of bouncing fun and tumbling practice, it also features bowling, laser tag, an arcade and a full restaurant and bar.
