Arizona Coyotes finally see the finished product of Mullett Arena

The Arizona Coyotes have been playing games for over a month, but have spent more time on airplanes than on its home ice at new Mullett Arena.

Including the preseason, the Coyotes have skated in 13 different cities, three different time zones and two countries.

That all means the team is just beginning to figure out the subtleties of its temporary home, as it did during practice on Thursday the day before its home opener against the Winnipeg Jets.

“We’re excited, we’re curious, we have a lot of renewed energy in this building," Coyotes head coach André Tourigny said. "You could feel it in the players and they were excited to see how it looks. It’s brand-new, the building looks great.”

For those who haven’t seen the place since it was under construction, the finished product is jarring.

With Mullett Arena serving as the smallest arena the players will experience in the NHL, there will be a learning curve on dealing with the noise and intimacy with the fans.

“I probably wouldn’t want to be a visiting team in this building,” forward Christian Fischer said. “It’s odd. I think it’s going to be a different change and it’s going to play to our advantage.”

Arizona State hockey christened its home building on Oct. 14 right in the beginning of the Coyotes road trip. The raucous crowd mostly powered from the student section made its way all over social media and onto the phones of the Coyotes players.

“We’ve talked to everybody that saw the ASU games and saw the videos, that’s one heck of an atmosphere,” Fischer said.

The Coyotes are familiar with all sorts of different arenas. What sets Mullett Arena above most rinks is the quality of the ice and the design of the boards. The added spring in the boards and the smoother ice will make for a faster game than usual.

“The ice is phenomenal and it’s fast ice," Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse said. "That’s nice as a big guy out there. It helps when we have fast ice and obviously the boards, it takes a bit of time, but I’ll get another pregame skate to get a feel for it. It seems like they’re very quick boards.”

As anticipation builds for Friday's home opener, the team was able to get a day off this week to recover from a six-game road trip.

The distance traveling to the East Coast, combined with facing three teams from last season’s playoffs, made it daunting. The Coyotes finished with a 2-4-0 record. Ending on a sweeter note, the Coyotes put forward its best offensive effort in Tuesday’s 6-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“We played better in Columbus with more urgency and had better numbers defensively, made plays offensively," Tourigny said. "Our mindset was the right one so it’s good for our players to see that if we have that mindset, we’ll have better results.”

Mullet Arena

Location: Tempe, on the Arizona State campus

Capacity: 5,000

Size: 210,750 square feet,

Facility operator: Oak View Group

Cost: $130 million

Ticketing: Ticketmaster

Source: ASU

