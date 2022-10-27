ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Flaxman, developer of large Phoenix projects, dies at 66

By Corina Vanek, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
Robert Flaxman, CEO of Crown Realty and Development, the developer of City North and other large projects in the Phoenix area, died at his home in California at the age of 66.

His death stunned those who had worked with him.

“We are shocked by the loss of friend, father, husband and businessman with an acumen second to none.” Jim O’Neill and Rick Carpinelli, executives at Crown, said in a statement. “There are no words of comfort at this time for his family and friends. It is a huge loss for all of us.”

In Arizona, California-based Crown led the development of the Omni Montelucia and the Mountain Shadows resorts. It owns and is developing City North, a nearly 100-acre development near Desert Ridge in north Phoenix.

Crown bought the land and secured master developer rights to a larger stretch of land, which is planned to include apartments, office buildings, hotels, restaurants and retail shops. The first new building at City North, an apartment complex, began construction in late 2021.

Flaxman was among the many high-net-worth individuals involved in the college admissions bribery scandal known as Operation Varsity Blues.

Flaxman was sentenced to a month in prison, a $50,000 fine and 250 hours of community service after pleading guilty in 2019 to bribing a test proctor to improve his daughter's ACT score. Upon sentencing, Flaxman released a statement expressing remorse for his involvement.

More than 50 people were charged in the operation, which involved paying other individuals to take admissions exams in place of their children or bribing sports coaches to give students a spot on a team to secure their admission into universities.

While many of the parents were accused of trying to secure entrance into elite universities, Flaxman’s attorney at the time said he was simply trying to secure entrance for his daughter into any university.

Reach the reporter at cvanek@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on Twitter @CorinaVanek.

