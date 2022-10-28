ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Manufacturing company visits West Virginia school to discuss careers

By Molly Garretson, Isaac Taylor
 4 days ago

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Belle Chemical Plant hosted more than 200 students from Riverside High School on Thursday to wrap up Manufacturing Month.

High school students learned about manufacturing careers, like maintenance, engineering and chemistry.

Employees at the plant talked about the skills needed for the job.

“There are bigger opportunities than what they’ve been exposed to. You know, seek out and be a part of their future. Sometimes you got to know there are other options out there than just this one path that everyone else has done. There might be other paths you’re interested in,” Senior Reliability Engineer Todd Morgan said.

Belle Chemical is also offering $500 scholarships to students who want to pursue STEM-related degrees at universities or community colleges in West Virginia.

