Perris, CA

High School Volleyball PRO

Riverside, October 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Redlands Adventist Academy volleyball team will have a game with La Sierra Academy on October 29, 2022, 19:30:00.
REDLANDS, CA
viewpointsonline.org

Riverside City College wins in dominant fashion over El Camino College

A week ago it took Riverside City College three overtimes to beat Mt. San Antonio College, this week it only took three quarters to beat El Camino College. Just over a minute into the game quarterback Jake Retzlaff completed a 49-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Juwan Tucker, setting the tone for the rest of the day.
RIVERSIDE, CA
menifee247.com

Liberty, Paloma Valley qualify for CIF water polo playoffs

Liberty High School and Paloma Valley both made the CIF boys water polo playoffs, which begin next week. Liberty (6-2, 9-6) will open the Division 6 playoffs at home against Summit on Wednesday. Paloma Valley (5-3, 12-13) will play at Fontana on Tuesday. Both games start at 5 p.m.
MENIFEE, CA
menifee247.com

All three Menifee teams on the road in playoff openers

CIF Southern Section officials were not kind to Menifee's three football playoff qualifiers when first-round pairings were announced on Sunday. All three will open on the road, despite impressive overall records. A league championship was not enough to earn a home playoff opener for the Paloma Valley Wildcats, who will...
MENIFEE, CA
newsmirror.net

Cookie Co. opens in Yucaipa with fanfare

For all those with a sweet tooth, Yucaipa has a new place to get your cookie fix. Cookie Co. opened last weekend at 31495 Yucaipa Blvd., Suite 2. The grand opening was full of fan fare, as the L.A. Rams were in attendance, signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans.
YUCAIPA, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Riverside develops its own plan for reducing homelessness

The Homeless Action Plan, which recommends building more houses and making services more accessible, has already gotten some public support. Riverside has approved a comprehensive plan designed to ease the city’s homeless problem. The Homeless Action Plan, adopted by the city council earlier this month, is a 32-page guide...
RIVERSIDE, CA
newsantaana.com

A Tustin teenager skipped school and is missing

The Tustin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Jeydi Lopez. Lopez was last seen on 09/27/22, at 0700, at her residence in Tustin, before leaving for school (Beckman High School in the City of Irvine). Lopez did not attend school that day and it is unknown what she was...
TUSTIN, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Proposed resolution declares Riverside County’s opposition to antisemitism

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — The Board of Supervisors is slated Tuesday to approve a resolution declaring Riverside County's condemnation of acts of antisemitism within the county and anywhere else they may occur. The resolution doesn't reference any specific acts of antisemitism in the county but .points to the Oct....
RIVERSIDE, CA
Los Angeles Magazine

Why Are Police Stifling the Investigation Into 3 Teens Who Vanished From a Controversial Residential Treatment Facility?

John Inman, Blake Pursley, and Daniel Yuen disappeared from a CEDU facility decades ago. Now, questions swirl about the relationship San Bernardino police had with the shuttered group home The post Why Are Police Stifling the Investigation Into 3 Teens Who Vanished From a Controversial Residential Treatment Facility? appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Fontana Herald News

Highway is designated in honor of young Marine from Rancho Cucamonga who was killed in Afghanistan last year

A highway renaming ceremony was held in Rancho Cucamonga to honor the memory of a young Marine who died in Afghanistan last year. In August of 2021, 11 United States Marines, a Fleet Marine Force Navy corpsman, a United States Army soldier, and more than 90 Afghans lost their lives during a suicide bombing attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul as people tried to flee the Taliban takeover.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Girl with gun arrested at WHS

A 14-year-old Fountain Valley High School student was arrested Monday afternoon when it was discovered she had brought a loaded handgun onto the Westminster High School campus. According to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda, police were dispatched to WHS around 12:16 p.m. The girl showed the gun to another student inside a...
WESTMINSTER, CA
foodcontessa.com

In California, Four People Were Kidnapped, Including a Teen Girl and a Baby

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – Two people are in custody after police say they took four people, including a teen girl and a baby of 6 months, from Southern California last week. According to the Westminster Police Department, officers found the 14-year-old girl and the baby safe and sound in a Costa Mesa hotel room early Thursday morning. This was after the two adults who had also been taken were able to get away and call 911.
WESTMINSTER, CA
CBS LA

San Bernardino community steps up to help family put together Haunted House ahead of Halloween

A San Bernardino family forced to move their haunted house for the first time in its existence received some much needed assistance from the community ahead of Halloween. After operating at the Cowan family residence for nearly 10 years, a series of complaints from neighbors led San Bernardino City Councilmembers to advise that the Caitlin Manor Haunted House move to a commercial location. Without a spot in mind, and with little time on his hands, Augie Cowan reached out to the community and received more than he could have asked for. "We were determined," he said. He and his family have held the event...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

