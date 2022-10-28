Read full article on original website
DITV: Iowa City Moms Return to Host Halloween Bash
After a 2 year pandemic break, the Iowa City Moms organization hosted their 8th annual Halloween Bash for kids of all ages. DITV News Reporter Davi Consuelos was on the scene.
Iowa City Pedestrian Mall playground reopens with new look
The Iowa City Pedestrian Mall playground reopened to the public on Oct. 25 after undergoing renovations for the first time in 20 years. The playground, first built in 1979, is located at 210 S. Dubuque Street. Director of Iowa City Parks and Recreation Juli Seydell Johnson said Iowa City Parks and Recreation planned the renovation since 2020 and officially closed for construction in August.
City of Iowa City files petition to reduce H-Bar hours after fatal shooting
The City of Iowa City issued an abatement petition for H-Bar following a fatal shooting on Oct. 23. The petition centers around the H-Bar, which will request the bar be closed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily. H-Bar originally listed its hours from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Google.
Iowa City man sentenced to federal prison for 2021 shooting
An Iowa City man was sentenced to 72 months in prison in connection with a 2021 shooting, according to a press release from the Iowa City Police Department. Sean White Hood, 32, of Iowa City, had been charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was sentenced on Tuesday in Davenport.
2022 UI Corn Monument design focuses on community ties, importance of campus
Since 1919, the University of Iowa corn monument has stood tall on the Pentacrest in front of the Old Capitol Building for Homecoming week. This year, the monument is centered around the Iowa City community and its importance to campus. Graduate students Trevor Thornburg and Steve Sumarski, co-captains of the...
Opinion | The importance of gun safety
Let’s talk about gun control. Iowa Amendment 1 appears on the ballot this year. This term, it is crucial to keep in mind that this vote can mean the difference between life and death. Before heading to your assigned polling place this November, it is important to understand the...
Photos: University of Iowa homecoming parade
The University of Iowa held its annual homecoming parade on Friday. The parade included local and state politicians, student organizations, local businesses, local performance groups, local high school bands, and activist groups. Participants handed out candy, foam footballs, informational packets, and toothbrushes to the crowd. The parade started on Washington...
Democrats rally for support in midterms at homecoming parade
Ahead of the midterm elections that could disrupt the power in the state and national government – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear, 1st District candidate Christana Bohannan, and Senate candidate Mike Franken rallied supporters at the University of Iowa Homecoming Parade on Friday. The candidates spoke on reproductive rights, voting rights, gun safety reform, and getting out the vote at the University of Iowa annual Homecoming Parade.
Iowa men’s golfer Mac McClear, head coach Tyler Stith reflect on fall season
Iowa men’s golf senior Mac McClear strives for consistency on the course. The 2022 Illinois State Amateur Champion said that while he always hopes to have all facets of his game working together, he never really put it all together during the 2022 fall season. “I never really had...
Photos: University of Iowa homecoming concert with NoSo and Sir Chloe
A concert, hosted by Scope Productions, was held on the Pentacrest after the University of Iowa Homecoming Parade on Friday. NoSo opened with several songs from their new album, including “Honey Understand” and “David.”. Sir Chloe took the stage after and performed “Animal,” “Sedona,” and several newer...
Haunt creates ‘outrageously freeing’ atmosphere
Actors at 5th Realm, a haunted house in Cedar Rapids, found acceptance and comfort within the small community where performers scare adrenaline junkies inside Lindale Mall. Some actors dress up in costumes as a form of escapism from reality through the months of September and October. Mia Streif. When I’m...
Photos: Iowa football vs. Northwestern
The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Northwestern Wildcats, 33-13, on Homecoming weekend at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Iowa improved their overall record to 4-4 and 2-3 in Big Ten play. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras completed 21 passes out of 30 pass attempts and a touchdown pass. Petras also had his highest...
Live updates | Iowa football faces Northwestern on Homecoming
Iowa football plays Northwestern on Saturday at 2:35 p.m. on ESPN2. Northwestern has won its last three matchups with Iowa at Kinnick Stadium. Heading into Saturday’s contest, the Hawkeyes are listed as an 11.5-point favorite over the Wildcats. The Hawkeyes haven’t toppled an opponent since downing Rutgers on Sept....
Iowa football defensive end Deontae Craig records 15-yard sack on 21st birthday
Iowa defensive end Deontae Craig didn’t start his postgame press conference on Saturday talking about his 15-yard sack. Instead, the redshirt sophomore mentioned that Oct. 29 marked his 21st birthday. He then gave a shoutout to his teammates for earning the 33-13 victory over Northwestern at Kinnick Stadium. “Went...
Sir Chloe plays on Pentacrest for UI Homecoming concert
Sir Chloe performed on the University of Iowa’s Pentacrest for this year’s free homecoming concert on Oct. 28. The event was hosted by UI student music organization, SCOPE Productions. As the concert began, couples and college students gathered around the stage where Sir Chloe would soon play. Much...
Watch: Iowa football kicker Drew Stevens makes 54-yard field goal
Kicker Drew Stevens converted on a 54-yard field goal attempt during the third quarter of Saturday’s Iowa-Northwestern game. The true freshman booted the ball toward the south end zone with the wind in his face. Stevens’ boot is tied for the seventh-longest in Iowa history. It’s the longest make...
Iowa finds balance on offense, plays complementary football in victory over Northwestern
The Hawkeyes thought they played complementary football for the first time this season during their 33-13 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday. Iowa football’s offense had a season-high 398 yards — up from its last-in-the-nation average of 227.3. Iowa’s defense registered a season-high seven sacks and held Northwestern to 13 points. Kicker Drew Stevens anchored the special teams unit, going 4-for-4 on field goal attempts — including a personal-record 54-yard conversion.
Grading Iowa football’s 33-13 victory over Northwestern
Offense — B Iowa’s offense played well on Saturday, but it did so against a one-win Northwestern team. Anyone could play well against a team that allows 408 yards per game. The Hawkeyes actually brought the Wildcats’ average down, as Iowa only gained 398 yards of total offense.
Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 33-13 Homecoming win over Northwestern
The Iowa football team downed Northwestern, 33-13, at Kinnick Stadium Saturday. The 33 points the Hawkeyes scored during their annual homecoming game is good for a season-high. Iowa racked up 393 yards of total offense — 220 passing and 173 rushing. Senior quarterback Spencer Petras — who was benched at...
Iowa men’s basketball freshmen contribute in exhibition win
The Iowa men’s basketball team put on a display Monday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena with a 118-72 victory in an exhibition game against Truman State. Although the Bulldogs led, 26-25, through the contest’s first 10 minutes, the Hawkeyes closed the first half on a 38-13 run to secure a 63-39 lead heading into the break.
