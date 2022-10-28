Read full article on original website
Forest Service closes popular Northern Michigan fishing pier over safety concerns
MIO, MICH. -- Citing public safety concerns, the Huron-Manistee National Forest is closing a long-time favorite fishing spot for many anglers on the Au Sable River. The U.S. National Forest Service this week announced the Camp 10 Bridge Pier in Big Creek Township, Oscoda County, would be closed due to numerous structural deficiencies.
Hale welcomes a new second grade teacher
HALE – Mrs. Ladouce, a new second grade teacher, has been added to the family of Hale Eagles. She said that she’s always wanted to be in a role where she was in charge. Mrs. Ladouce wanted to go into the Navy before deciding she was going to come a teacher, but due to an eye condition that affects her sight she could not qualify. Even going into the Navy, she said that she would’ve became some sort of teacher. Everyone in Mrs. Ladouce’s family is a teacher in some way. She volunteers at her local library and football games at the school that’s closest to her. We are happy to welcome Mrs. Ladouce to the Hale Eagles family!
The 5th Down: Playoffs Round One
As the regular high school football season has come to an end, three teams from around the area geared up for their first round of playoffs. The Rogers City Hurons (9-1) faced off against the Newberry Indians (9-1) on Friday night. The Indians got up early in the first half and didn’t let up on the Hurons all game defeating Rogers City with a final score of 54-6.
