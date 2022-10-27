WHAT: Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is a whopping $1 billion, making it the second largest jackpot in the game’s 30-year history. To celebrate, the Illinois Lottery is giving away 1,000 Powerball tickets – offering players a chance to strike it rich. The Illinois Lottery’s ‘Halloween Ticket Grab Challenge’ hopes to turn the spookiest day of the year to the luckiest for some players. Players are encouraged to wear a Halloween costume to participate – then they can enter a money machine to grab as many free Powerball tickets as they can.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO