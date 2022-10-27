ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sycamore, IL

The Crusader Newspaper

Illinois Lottery players to show off their Halloween spirit to win free Powerball tickets

WHAT: Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is a whopping $1 billion, making it the second largest jackpot in the game’s 30-year history. To celebrate, the Illinois Lottery is giving away 1,000 Powerball tickets – offering players a chance to strike it rich. The Illinois Lottery’s ‘Halloween Ticket Grab Challenge’ hopes to turn the spookiest day of the year to the luckiest for some players. Players are encouraged to wear a Halloween costume to participate – then they can enter a money machine to grab as many free Powerball tickets as they can.
ILLINOIS STATE
100fmrockford.com

Edgebrook Shopping Center announces indoor farmers market

ROCKFORD — Edgebrook Shopping Center is starting an indoor farmers market, and it’s set to debut this week. The indoor market will take place next to Ackerman’s Shoes in the shopping center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday, except Nov. 23, through December 7. Funding...
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago suburbs report 'really heavy' early voter turnout

CHICAGO - Candidates are making their closing arguments to voters with just days to go until Election Day, which is a week from Tuesday. Control of both chambers of Congress is on the line, with all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats up for grabs. Dozens...
CHICAGO, IL
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Naperville, IL

Nestled within the greater Chicago metroplex is Naperville, Illinois. Originally established as Naper’s Settlement in 1831, Naperville started out much like the rest of America inhabited by two feuding Native American tribes: Iliniwek and Potawatomi. The city has developed a reputation in the arts due to hosting the annual...
NAPERVILLE, IL
NBC Chicago

All-Day Christmas Music Returns to Chicago Radio Station This Week

Classic Christmas music returns to Chicago's radio airwaves this week with around-the-clock offerings to get listeners into the holiday spirit. The all-day Christmas playlist begins at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, 93.9 LITE FM announced on Halloween. In celebration, the station plans to host a three-hour commercial free holiday kick-off on the big day.
CHICAGO, IL
AM 1490 WDBQ

Weekend Accident Claims Life of Illinois Hunter

This year's hunting season has turned tragic for an Illinois man. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that 66-year-old Russel P Ory of Aurora, Illinois was found below a tree stand following an apparent fall Sunday in Jo Daviess County. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Orp was found...
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Football: Rochelle to face Johnsburg in second round of IHSA Class 4A Playoffs

ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Hub varsity football team received the No. 7 seed in the IHSA Class 4A Playoffs. Rochelle (8-2, 4-1 Interstate 8/Kishwaukee River Blue) will face the No. 15 seed Johnsburg (6-4, 2-3 Interstate 8/Kishwaukee River Blue) in the second round. The game will be played on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. at Johnsburg High School.
ROCHELLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford residents trick-or-treat from their cars

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A “Candy Cruise” allowed trick-or-treaters to say in their cars. Life Church Rockford held the event over the weekend. Residents decorated their cars and rolled through to get candy. It is a format they adopted during COVID. “Kids get more candy than they know what to do with, let me tell […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wjol.com

Rialto Show Canceled Tonight: Tommy James and the Shondells

Due to a COVID infection in the band, the Tommy James and the Shondells show for Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Rialto in Joliet has been rescheduled to Friday, March 3, 2023. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new show. If you are unable to...
JOLIET, IL
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Schaumburg, IL

Schaumburg, Illinois, is located about 30 miles from downtown Chicago and about 10 miles from the city’s largest airport, O’Hare Airport. It is an economic leader that has more businesses than any other local suburb. It is such a bustling community with concert arenas, a native cultural center,...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Newcity Halloween Family Festival

Enjoy a family-friendly afternoon at NEWCITY’s Halloween Family Festival featuring outdoor ‘trick or treating,’ train rides in the plaza, face painting, a balloon twister, photo opps, and fun games. Perfect for ghosts and goblins of all ages with costumes encouraged and a chance to win spooky prizes.
CHICAGO, IL
